Another hot spot in the cold market: Clanker is becoming the preferred AI Agent launch platform on Base

Author: 0xJeff

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Clanker is rapidly emerging as a top project launchpad on the Base chain - despite being valued much lower than its competitors, its DEX trading volume over the past four days has reached 3-5 times that of Virtuals.

What makes Clanker a top PvE ecosystem in the current market is that it provides an excellent experience for token issuers:

  • 40% Fee Distribution Mechanism
  • Uniswap V3 ETH trading pair liquidity pool (replacing the unstable project ecosystem token pairing model)
  • Multi-platform token issuance portal : Support creators to issue tokens on Farcaster, X and XMTP platforms through interfaces such as Bankr, tokenbot, clankdotfun and bolide

The public issuance of tokens through the X platform is building trust within the community, and many people call it a true "fair launch". A key highlight is that the user profile is automatically equipped with a wallet bound to the token - there is no need to repeatedly set up a new wallet, which greatly simplifies the token creation process. Clanker also optimizes the fee distribution mechanism and Uniswap V3 liquidity pool configuration scheme for creators.

The multiple interfaces based on the Clanker engine are accelerating the token issuance wave. The most noteworthy one is Bankr, which is the DeFAI terminal of the Clanker ecosystem and also an AI assistant like Aixbt, supporting users to directly buy and sell tokens, set limit orders and issue tokens on the X and Farcaster platforms. In addition, Bankr is more actively interacting with the community and participating in community Q&A.

Viral tokens like $DRB launched by Grok are emerging on the Clanker platform every day: such tokens have achieved over $70 million in trading volume, bringing hundreds of thousands of dollars in transaction fees to creators. With the team about to launch more upgrades (v3.1 will be released next week), this hype trend is expected to continue.

Clanker is reaching a critical moment of early product-market fit (PMF) : transaction volume, revenue and user activity are all showing strong growth. Coupled with multiple catalysts in the future (expected listing on Coinbase, product feature iteration, and surging demand from creators and investors), more AI Agent projects are choosing it as their preferred token issuance engine .

