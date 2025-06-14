Regulation fuels Bitcoin’s $11b treasury race as more and more companies join

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/14 00:14
Moonveil
MORE$0.07109+0.52%

Regulatory clarity in the U.S. is pushing more companies to adopt Bitcoin reserves, with $11.3 billion in accumulation last month alone.

Bitcoin (BTC) is going mainstream, as both governments and public companies continue accumulating the asset. On Friday, June 13, Matador Technologies published a weekly report on institutional Bitcoin adoption. According to the Canada-based financial technology firm, public companies are accelerating their Bitcoin accumulation.

The company reports that 22 public firms accumulated approximately $11.3 billion worth of Bitcoin over the past month. GameStop led the wave, acquiring 4,710 Bitcoin with its $1.75 billion convertible note. Meanwhile, Japan’s Metaplanet is targeting a 210,000 Bitcoin treasury.

According to the Matador Technologies report, the main driver of corporate adoption is the regulatory momentum around crypto in the U.S. Currently, U.S. legislators are reviewing two bills: the CLARITY Act, which addresses the overall crypto market structure, and the GENIUS Act, which focuses on stablecoins.

U.S. moves forward with reserves, other countries follow

Another key development, according to Matador Technologies, is the rise of sovereign Bitcoin reserves. The U.S. is taking the lead, with President Donald Trump formalizing a Bitcoin strategic reserve on March 6.

The federal government currently holds around 200,000 Bitcoin, mostly originating from asset seizures. In addition, U.S. states including Texas and Arizona are considering their own Bitcoin reserves — signaling strong political momentum behind Bitcoin adoption.

Other countries, including Japan, Brazil, Czech Republic, Pakistan, are also considering their own Bitcoin treasury allocations. Still, a recent scandal in the Czechia related to a Bitcoin donation highlights the political risk of such moves.

Rising adoption, both at the corporate and governmental level, is making Bitcoin increasingly resilient to volatility. Matador Technologies notes that Bitcoin rebounded to the $105,000 level, despite heightened tensions in the Middle East following the Israeli strike on Iran.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

LDO is still stuck in a downtrend, but traders are starting to wonder if a big move might be on the horizon.  The LDO price is hovering around $1.19, and the market is watching one level more than any other, $1.50. If LDO can finally break above that resistance, analysts say it could be the
DAO Maker
DAO$0.116-0.34%
Lido DAO
LDO$1.1945-3.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.1123-3.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:30
Share
CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

Bitcoin weet op vrijdag af te sluiten met een kleine plus, maar analisten verwachten een rustig weekend op de markt. De koers staat momenteel op $122.400, goed voor een stijging van 1,64% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Toch is het vooral stilte voor de storm, want een reeks macrofactoren houdt... Het bericht CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
OP$0.7203-2.33%
MetYa
MET$0.2238-0.53%
1
1$0.009031+12.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:34
Share
Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally

Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally

Solana’s day opened with no incidents on mainnet, while client work advanced around Firedancer’s proposal to remove the block-level compute-unit cap. Builders kept momentum through two active hackathons and an APAC roadshow slated for later this month. Protocol and clients: Firedancer targets higher headroom Jump Crypto’s Firedancer team proposed SIMD-0370, which would lift Solana’s block-level […] The post Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally appeared first on CoinChapter.
Solana
SOL$226.18-2.10%
Capverse
CAP$0.13089-7.24%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02228-5.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:51
Share

Trending News

More

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together