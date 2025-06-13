Revolut Lists Venice Token VVV By: PANews 2025/06/13 23:28

TOKEN $0.01304 +0.69% JUNE $0.0926 +0.54% VVV $1.906 -4.46% OPEN $0.00000001116 +1.08% NOW $0.005 +1.21%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @AskVenice’s tweet, Venice Token (VVV) is now available on Revolut, Europe’s leading financial application, and is open to trading for users in the EU and the UK.