Associated Press: The United States begins to adjust its military resource deployment in the Middle East By: PANews 2025/06/13 21:34

PANews June 13 news, Iranian leaders announced on Friday that Iran no longer plans to participate in nuclear talks with the United States originally scheduled for Sunday in Oman. This came after Israel carried out deadly air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and military bases. According to Oman News Agency and Iranian state media, the talks have been suspended indefinitely. According to the Associated Press, the United States has begun to adjust the deployment of military resources in the Middle East. U.S. officials said that the United States will transfer military resources to the Middle East to deal with Israel's attacks and possible retaliation from Iran.