MicroStrategy Insiders Buy $1.3 Million Worth of Preferred Stock

By: PANews
2025/06/13 21:32
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Barron's, four MicroStrategy executives (insiders) participated in the company's latest round of preferred stock issuance on June 6, with a total purchase amount of US$1.3 million.

