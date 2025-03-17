When AI meets RWA, how can on-chain real estate Propy create an efficient disintermediation model under the trend of artificial intelligence?

By: PANews
2025/03/17 13:37
RealLink
REAL$0.08419+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07099-0.81%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1192-6.87%
Allo
RWA$0.007387-2.24%

When AI meets RWA, how can on-chain real estate Propy create an efficient disintermediation model under the trend of artificial intelligence?

Author: Weilin, PANews

The tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) is one of the fastest growing sectors in this crypto cycle. According to rwa.xyz, as of March 10, the on-chain asset value of real-world assets reached $17.925 billion, a significant increase of 95.64% over the past year, compared to $9.162 billion in the same period last year.

RWA is bringing more possibilities to the crypto world, and at the same time, artificial intelligence and RWA are also being organically combined. For example, the blockchain-based real estate RWA project Propy has effectively increased its profit margin to 40% by adopting AI technology, realizing 7x24 hours of online property rights transactions, and bringing the high efficiency, transparency and security unique to the crypto world.

Propy: AI empowers real estate transactions and creates an efficient disintermediation model

When AI meets RWA, how can on-chain real estate Propy create an efficient disintermediation model under the trend of artificial intelligence?

RWA's leading real estate project Propy supports real estate asset chain, smart contracts and real estate tokenization, realizing the convenience and security of cross-border real estate transactions. Propy has three core products, namely Propy real estate trading platform , Propy property rights and custody services , and PropyKeys . Propy is committed to innovating the traditional real estate industry with blockchain technology to solve the pain points of too many intermediaries, slow processes, and possible fraud in transactions.

Among them, PropyKeys is based on Ethereum Layer 2 network Base to realize the tokenization of real estate. In March last year, PropyKeys was officially opened to the public. Users can mint and store on-chain addresses corresponding to physical properties and property certificates through the PropyKeys app. PropyKeys has now officially exceeded 300,000 minting addresses worldwide.

When AI meets RWA, how can on-chain real estate Propy create an efficient disintermediation model under the trend of artificial intelligence?

Propy uses artificial intelligence technology, becoming a noteworthy example of the combination of AI and blockchain. Real estate professionals can now say goodbye to time-consuming manual data entry and easily close deals, saving valuable time and energy.

In order to provide the most advanced tools, the Propy platform has created a transaction timeline to help agents, sellers, and buyers clearly understand the timing of each transaction step. Managing the transaction timeline is a breeze with Propy AI, which automatically reads the home purchase agreement, generates a transaction tracker for the user, and initiates the settlement process.

When AI meets RWA, how can on-chain real estate Propy create an efficient disintermediation model under the trend of artificial intelligence?

It also intelligently adds deadlines to each stage of the transaction, guiding all parties involved to know when to pay the first and second deposits, when to complete loan approval, etc. - all in an instant. Say goodbye to cumbersome paperwork and endless information communication, now real estate transactions have become more efficient and convenient.

Recently, Propy also launched an online marketing campaign Own Your Tomorrow, where investors and users can win different numbers of PRO tokens by sharing promotional videos, registering and inviting friends, and recommending friends to use the crypto escrow service (Crypto Escrow). Users can learn more here .

When AI meets RWA, how can on-chain real estate Propy create an efficient disintermediation model under the trend of artificial intelligence?

As the leader in the real estate RWA track, Propy continues to promote the implementation of innovative ideas. In January of this year, Propy launched a new loan product that supports the mortgage of crypto assets to purchase Hawaiian apartments. The starting price of the apartment is 250,000 USDC. As an on-chain RWA asset, buyers can skip the traditional 30-day transaction process and achieve almost instant transactions by paying cryptocurrencies. On February 2, Propy announced the successful sale of this Hawaiian real estate asset-through multiple on-chain quotes, and finally completed the transaction through the first Bitcoin-backed loan. In October 2024, Propy also launched a cryptocurrency third-party custody service based on the Coinbase Prime platform and services. These latest developments further provide high-quality services for real estate assets to be put on the chain and for fast, efficient and secure transactions, becoming the latest adoption scenario for the combination of RWA and AI.

AI+RWA trend is rising, and real estate may become a key application field

From a broader perspective, the RWA track that Propy has been deeply involved in is gradually becoming a new engine for the crypto market, releasing a steady stream of growth momentum. The core concept of RWA is to digitize various assets in the traditional financial market (such as bonds, real estate, stocks, artworks, private equity, etc.) and convert them into tokenized assets that can be traded, mortgaged or borrowed on the chain through blockchain technology. This process not only enhances the liquidity of assets, but also reduces the friction costs in the traditional financial market, such as long transaction settlement time, high intermediary costs, and limited liquidity.

Now, a new RWA development trend is attracting more and more capital and market attention - the organic combination of artificial intelligence and RWA. It can involve the following aspects: AI-driven asset valuation, risk management and predictive analysis, the application of AI in smart contract automation, AI-driven liquidity optimization, AI-enabled security and fraud detection, improving investor experience through personalization, and the application of AI in compliance and regulatory monitoring, etc.

By observing the dynamics in the crypto market, we can find that recently, many RWA projects have integrated artificial intelligence technology on a larger scale, although the combination of the two is still in its early stages. According to the analysis of venture capital and digital asset fund Decasonic , while tokenization has long promised to improve liquidity and achieve decentralized access, the addition of AI further accelerates the real-time optimization, risk assessment and automation process, making RWA assets more dynamic and efficient.

AI+RWA track is dynamic, and the trend of industry-specific RWA tokenization is becoming more and more obvious

In recent years, the AI+RWA market has been moving towards enhancing liquidity and improving efficiency. For example, Ondo Finance received $95 million in BlackRock BUIDL asset allocation in 2024 and began to explore AI-driven yield optimization to improve the return on its tokenized treasury bonds.

AI is also leveraging large data sets, including market trends, weather patterns, regulatory dynamics, etc., to improve the valuation accuracy of RWA assets. For example, MakerDAO's expanding RWA asset exposure may be using AI for yield analysis, while AI-driven real-time valuation models are also constantly optimizing the accuracy of asset pricing.

In addition, the trend of industry-specific RWA tokenization is becoming more and more obvious, and the general tokenization model is gradually giving way to solutions for specific industries. For example, Agrotoken tokenizes agricultural products such as soybeans on Algorand. At the same time, AI is also optimizing the yield management of tokenized stablecoins, such as Superstate's $USDM, whose assets are backed by government bonds and provide a return rate of 5% APY.

Changes in the macro-regulatory environment are expected to promote the deep integration of AI integration and RWA, further accelerating this process. In the United States, the Trump administration supports digital assets and has issued executive orders on cryptocurrencies, including the lifting of the ban on crypto banking, the reform of SAB121 accounting rules, and even the establishment of a US strategic Bitcoin reserve, where BTC will be held as a reserve asset. At the same time, the Trump administration has invested $500 billion in AI research and infrastructure construction to promote the development of a new generation of AI+blockchain solutions.

In Asia, with the popularity of DeepSeek, artificial intelligence has once again ignited the enthusiasm of the technology market. The encryption industry is also expected to achieve further breakthroughs and growth with the help of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence.

With the rapid growth of asset value on the RWA chain and the deep integration of AI+RWA technology, the real estate sector is becoming an area worthy of attention. As a pioneer in this field, Propy uses AI to optimize transaction processes, improve efficiency, and attract user participation through innovative marketing activities. In the future, the combination of AI and blockchain may further accelerate the digital transformation of the real estate market and provide global investors with a more transparent, efficient and secure transaction experience.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

As Solana (SOL) matures, the rapid short-term gains it once offered are becoming harder to replicate. The early-day investors who saw $200 turn into $5,000 have largely exited that window. Newer entrants in 2025 are looking at high-utility early-stage projects and still provide explosive upside. A crypto that already provides such an opportunity is Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—a meme coin that has a real-life blockchain application. Having sold a record presale and increasing token price, Little Pepe is coming out as a top choice.Little Pepe: Ethereum Layer 2, Zero Tax, Staking, and DAO GovernanceLittle Pepe is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain with a combination of meme culture and real utility. The project features staking rewards, voting in the DAO, and launching memes, and zero taxation is applied to the trading. Future integrations are NFTs and cross-chain compatibility, expanding its possible application. The LILPEPE ecosystem will be designed to ensure that there is a balance between liquidity, reserves, staking, marketing and CEX preparedness with a total supply of 100 billion tokens.$26.3M raised so far: a clear presale trajectorySince launching its presale on June 10, Little Pepe has advanced through 13 stages, steadily increasing in value. Stage 1 began at $0.001, with subsequent stages climbing by $0.0001 per phase. By Stage 13, now active, the token price has reached $0.0022. To date, $26,382,101 has been raised out of a $28,775,000 target. A total of 16,162,317,775 tokens have already been sold from the 17,250,000,000 allocation. Stage 14 will introduce yet another uptick at $0.0023, which will be a 130% increase compared to the price of Stage 1. This continued flow has placed early investors near breakeven or gaining even before the presale ends, thus showing strong momentum and interest.$777,000 giveaway now live for presale contributorsA $777,000 giveaway is currently live to celebrate the presale. Ten winners will receive $77,000 each in $LILPEPE tokens. To enter, participants must contribute at least $100 to the ongoing presale. The promotion is active during presale stages only and also includes random big buyer rewards (15+ ETH) between Stages 12 and 17.Little Pepe presents a new investment window that mirrors the early Solana days. The project shows actual blockchain value with a fast-moving presale, the Layer 2 architecture, zero tax on trading, staking, governance of the project through DAOs, and future NFTs. According to the present momentum and tokenomics, LILPEPE has all the potential to become one of the most successful crypto assets in 2025.For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:Website: https://littlepepe.comThe post Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025 appeared first on Invezz
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-4.40%
Solana
SOL$226.75-3.30%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235--%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 00:54
Share
Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

Uphold, a cloud-based digital financial service platform, has come under the spotlight after on-chain data confirmed that it safeguards approximately 1.59 billion XRP. According to Uphold’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Simon McLoughlin, these tokens are fully owned by customers, not the exchange itself.  Uphold Clarifies Massive XRP Holdings The crypto community was taken by surprise […]
RealLink
REAL$0.08417+0.21%
XRP
XRP$2.9453-3.24%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12447-4.33%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 00:30
Share
A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

With the rapid development of the digital economy, the global capital market is undergoing profound transformation. Emerging technologies such as cloud computing, blockchain, and artificial intelligence are reshaping the financial landscape. At the intersection of technology and capital, a dazzling new star—PioneerHash—is rapidly emerging, garnering significant attention from global investors. Exploring the New Frontiers of Digital Assets PioneerHash is an innovative technology company specializing in decentralized computing networks and cloud-based digital asset management. Leveraging its leading technical architecture and high-performance computing platform, PioneerHash provides users with a one-stop solution from mining and asset custody to diversified income generation. Unlike traditional mining platforms, PioneerHash has built a highly transparent, traceable, and trustless ecosystem, significantly lowering the investment barrier and allowing ordinary users to easily participate in the digital asset “wealth-making machine.” An Accelerator of the Cloud Economy As a leader in the “Cloud Wealth” era, PioneerHash not only provides personalized computing power rental services but also incorporates an AI-powered scheduling system to optimize resource allocation, significantly improving computing power utilization efficiency and user returns. Whether you’re a cryptocurrency novice or a seasoned digital asset player, PioneerHash’s platform can find a product combination that suits your needs. Furthermore, the platform utilizes multiple encryption technologies and blockchain record keeping mechanisms to ensure the security of user assets, providing peace of mind and control over every investment. Global Presence Sparks Investor Enthusiasm Since its launch, PioneerHash has rapidly expanded to multiple markets, including North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, with over one million registered users and a continuously increasing number of daily active users. Its efficient operational mechanisms, stable returns, and open partnership model have attracted investors and industry institutions from around the world. How to Get Started with Pioneer Hash? 1. Visit the official website: https://pioneerhash.com/ and register to receive a $15 new user bonus. 2. Deposit (supports USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and other cryptocurrencies) Select a suitable mining contract (Click here to visit the official website for more details on high-yield contracts) 4. Wait for daily profits to be automatically deposited into your account. Withdraw or reinvest at any time. Embrace the future with PioneerHash In this new era where “computing power equals wealth,” PioneerHash is more than just an investment; it’s a brand new lifestyle for the future. It symbolizes mastering the digital world. Visit the Pioneer Hash official website now to begin your journey to wealth. Official Website: https://pioneerhash.com Contact: info@pioneerhash.com This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
ERA
ERA$0.5484-2.17%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12447-4.33%
Starpower
STAR$0.13283+3.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 01:45
Share

Trending News

More

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks

Cardano’s Hoskinson Shouts Out Ripple and XRP Army: Here’s Why