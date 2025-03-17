Trading time: CZ brings BNB on-chain market heat, global central banks usher in "super week"

By: PANews
2025/03/17 14:50
Binance Coin
BNB$1,144.88-2.22%

Trading time: CZ brings BNB on-chain market heat, global central banks usher in "super week"

1. Market observation

Keywords: FOMC, ETH, BTC

Bitcoin ended last week with a positive line, and BTC has rebounded nearly 10 points from the low of $76,600. Markus Thielen, founder of 10x Research, said that it is difficult to judge whether Bitcoin will resume its upward trend in the short term, and it is recommended to close short positions at the current stage. He pointed out that Bitcoin may need to go through a consolidation period of up to 8 months. The market is currently in a wait-and-see attitude, and the ETF market lacks the motivation to "buy on dips". Most ETF fund inflows come from arbitrage-driven hedge funds, and the continued low funding rate also suppresses the willingness to further deploy capital.

Bitfinex analysts believe that the current adjustment is a normal "washout" behavior. Although multiple technical indicators have turned bearish, Bitcoin's four-year cycle is still an important factor affecting prices. Due to the high correlation between Bitcoin and traditional financial markets, its trend may need to find a bottom in sync with the stock market (especially the S&P 500 index). He pointed out that $72,000 to $73,000 constitutes a key support range, but Bitcoin's next move will be mainly dominated by macro factors such as global Treasury yields and stock market trends. Although the impact of the trade war has been digested by the market to a certain extent, continued economic pressure may further dampen market sentiment. It is worth noting that based on historical seasonal patterns, network economist Timothy Peterson predicts that Bitcoin is expected to hit a new high before June, with a median target price of $126,000.

Economist Peter Schiff warned that a 12% drop in the Nasdaq index could indicate a bigger drop for Bitcoin. He analyzed that if the Nasdaq enters a bear market and falls 40%, the price of Bitcoin could fall to $20,000. In contrast, gold has a negative correlation with the Nasdaq and has risen 13% since December 16, 2023.

In terms of market dynamics, the latest poll by Data For Progress shows that 51% of American voters oppose the government's inclusion of cryptocurrencies in its strategic reserves. At the same time, the number of bitcoins held by the hacker group Lazarus Group has reached 13,562, making North Korea the world's third largest bitcoin-holding state entity. On the other hand, Binance founder Zhao Changpeng spent BNB to buy TST and mubarak over the weekend, which may lead to a recovery in the BNB chain market. GMGN data shows that in the past 24 hours, 7 Meme coin projects have a market value of more than $1 million, among which mubarak has a market value of nearly $150 million.

From March 17 to 23, major central banks around the world will usher in a highly anticipated "super week", with a number of central banks including the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, and the Bank of England holding monetary policy meetings. The market generally expects central banks to keep interest rates unchanged, but investors need to pay close attention to the central bank's judgment on the economic outlook. Especially against the backdrop of uncertainty in Trump's trade policy, the central bank's attitude may have an important impact on market sentiment.

2. Key data (as of 13:30 HKT on March 17)

  • Bitcoin: $83,149.42 (-11.15% year-to-date), daily spot volume $24.523 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,895.97 (-43.22% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $10.533 billion

  • Fear of corruption index: 32 (fear)

  • Average GAS: BTC 2 sat/vB, ETH 0.48 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 60.77%, ETH 8.4%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, AUCTION, BTC, STMX, VANA

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 0.998

  • Sector ups and downs: Crypto market sectors generally fell, CeFi sector rose 2.71%, RWA sector rose 0.72%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 94,553 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$257 million, including BTC liquidation of US$95.26 million and ETH liquidation of US$44.77 million.

Trading time: CZ brings BNB on-chain market heat, global central banks usher in "super week"

3. ETF flows (as of March 14 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$68.41 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$35.3 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Nvidia holds its GTC conference until March 21. (March 17)

U.S. February retail sales monthly rate (March 17, 20:30)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous value: -0.90% / Expected: 0.6%

Japan's central bank target interest rate as of March 19. (March 19)

Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang delivered a keynote speech. (March 19, 01:00)

U.S. EIA crude oil inventory for the week ending March 14 (10,000 barrels) (March 19, 22:30)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 144.8 / Expected: Not announced

The Federal Reserve FOMC announced its interest rate decision and a summary of economic expectations. (March 20, 02:00)

US Federal Reserve interest rate decision (upper limit) until March 19 (March 20, 02:00)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 4.50% / Expected: 4.5%

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell held a monetary policy press conference. (March 20, 02:30)

UK central bank interest rate decision until March 20 (March 20, 20:00)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 4.50% / Expected: 4.5%

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States as of the week ending March 15 (10,000 people) (March 20, 20:30)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 22 / Expected: 22.5

5. Hot News

This week's preview | The US SEC cryptocurrency working group held its first roundtable meeting; CME plans to launch SOL futures

Macro Outlook of the Week: Trump’s “bitter tactics” force the Fed to cut interest rates, and the super central bank is coming this week

Data: MRS, FTN, QAI and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking, among which MRS unlocking value is about 97.4 million US dollars

Jinshi: It is rumored in the cryptocurrency circle that Trump may use the sovereign fund to buy Bitcoin

US Treasury Secretary: No guarantee that the US will not fall into recession

Analyst: The bull market may return in June, and the median target price of Bitcoin is expected to reach $126,000

Lazarus Group now owns approximately 13,562 BTC, pushing North Korea’s Bitcoin holdings above those of El Salvador and Bhutan

Analyst: BTC's four-year halving cycle is still an important factor affecting price trends, and the current key support range is $72,000-73,000

CZ suspected response to the purchase of TST and mubarak: do some testing on the weekend

Uber’s early investor: BTC will not be replaced as a value transfer protocol, but the market is monopolized by some giants

The address that may belong to the founder of DFG has hoarded $18.68 million in UNI and MKR

Pakistan Creates Cryptocurrency Committee to Regulate Blockchain and Digital Assets

Trump family crypto project WLFI bought $2 million of AVAX and MNT respectively 2 hours ago

In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume decreased by 7.84% month-on-month to US$109.2 million, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 400%.

Cumulative net inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have fallen to their lowest level since January 2

Telegram founder Pavel Durov allowed to leave France for Dubai, TON rises 20%

Sonic Labs and AC: Plan to launch an exchange this year to compete with Binance and Coinbase

Binance Alpha Launches Mubarak

Analyst: The key to Bitcoin avoiding further decline is that the closing price this week cannot fall below $81,000

10x Research: Bitcoin is "very likely" to consolidate for another 8 months

Base ecosystem game project Henlo Kart has a contract loophole, and HENLO tokens fell 96.5%

David Sacks, the “Crypto Czar”, sold more than $200 million in digital assets through individuals and companies before taking office

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

As Solana (SOL) matures, the rapid short-term gains it once offered are becoming harder to replicate. The early-day investors who saw $200 turn into $5,000 have largely exited that window. Newer entrants in 2025 are looking at high-utility early-stage projects and still provide explosive upside. A crypto that already provides such an opportunity is Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—a meme coin that has a real-life blockchain application. Having sold a record presale and increasing token price, Little Pepe is coming out as a top choice.Little Pepe: Ethereum Layer 2, Zero Tax, Staking, and DAO GovernanceLittle Pepe is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain with a combination of meme culture and real utility. The project features staking rewards, voting in the DAO, and launching memes, and zero taxation is applied to the trading. Future integrations are NFTs and cross-chain compatibility, expanding its possible application. The LILPEPE ecosystem will be designed to ensure that there is a balance between liquidity, reserves, staking, marketing and CEX preparedness with a total supply of 100 billion tokens.$26.3M raised so far: a clear presale trajectorySince launching its presale on June 10, Little Pepe has advanced through 13 stages, steadily increasing in value. Stage 1 began at $0.001, with subsequent stages climbing by $0.0001 per phase. By Stage 13, now active, the token price has reached $0.0022. To date, $26,382,101 has been raised out of a $28,775,000 target. A total of 16,162,317,775 tokens have already been sold from the 17,250,000,000 allocation. Stage 14 will introduce yet another uptick at $0.0023, which will be a 130% increase compared to the price of Stage 1. This continued flow has placed early investors near breakeven or gaining even before the presale ends, thus showing strong momentum and interest.$777,000 giveaway now live for presale contributorsA $777,000 giveaway is currently live to celebrate the presale. Ten winners will receive $77,000 each in $LILPEPE tokens. To enter, participants must contribute at least $100 to the ongoing presale. The promotion is active during presale stages only and also includes random big buyer rewards (15+ ETH) between Stages 12 and 17.Little Pepe presents a new investment window that mirrors the early Solana days. The project shows actual blockchain value with a fast-moving presale, the Layer 2 architecture, zero tax on trading, staking, governance of the project through DAOs, and future NFTs. According to the present momentum and tokenomics, LILPEPE has all the potential to become one of the most successful crypto assets in 2025.For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:Website: https://littlepepe.comThe post Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025 appeared first on Invezz
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-4.40%
Solana
SOL$226.75-3.30%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235--%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 00:54
Share
Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

Uphold, a cloud-based digital financial service platform, has come under the spotlight after on-chain data confirmed that it safeguards approximately 1.59 billion XRP. According to Uphold’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Simon McLoughlin, these tokens are fully owned by customers, not the exchange itself.  Uphold Clarifies Massive XRP Holdings The crypto community was taken by surprise […]
RealLink
REAL$0.08417+0.21%
XRP
XRP$2.9453-3.24%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12447-4.33%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 00:30
Share
A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

With the rapid development of the digital economy, the global capital market is undergoing profound transformation. Emerging technologies such as cloud computing, blockchain, and artificial intelligence are reshaping the financial landscape. At the intersection of technology and capital, a dazzling new star—PioneerHash—is rapidly emerging, garnering significant attention from global investors. Exploring the New Frontiers of Digital Assets PioneerHash is an innovative technology company specializing in decentralized computing networks and cloud-based digital asset management. Leveraging its leading technical architecture and high-performance computing platform, PioneerHash provides users with a one-stop solution from mining and asset custody to diversified income generation. Unlike traditional mining platforms, PioneerHash has built a highly transparent, traceable, and trustless ecosystem, significantly lowering the investment barrier and allowing ordinary users to easily participate in the digital asset “wealth-making machine.” An Accelerator of the Cloud Economy As a leader in the “Cloud Wealth” era, PioneerHash not only provides personalized computing power rental services but also incorporates an AI-powered scheduling system to optimize resource allocation, significantly improving computing power utilization efficiency and user returns. Whether you’re a cryptocurrency novice or a seasoned digital asset player, PioneerHash’s platform can find a product combination that suits your needs. Furthermore, the platform utilizes multiple encryption technologies and blockchain record keeping mechanisms to ensure the security of user assets, providing peace of mind and control over every investment. Global Presence Sparks Investor Enthusiasm Since its launch, PioneerHash has rapidly expanded to multiple markets, including North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, with over one million registered users and a continuously increasing number of daily active users. Its efficient operational mechanisms, stable returns, and open partnership model have attracted investors and industry institutions from around the world. How to Get Started with Pioneer Hash? 1. Visit the official website: https://pioneerhash.com/ and register to receive a $15 new user bonus. 2. Deposit (supports USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and other cryptocurrencies) Select a suitable mining contract (Click here to visit the official website for more details on high-yield contracts) 4. Wait for daily profits to be automatically deposited into your account. Withdraw or reinvest at any time. Embrace the future with PioneerHash In this new era where “computing power equals wealth,” PioneerHash is more than just an investment; it’s a brand new lifestyle for the future. It symbolizes mastering the digital world. Visit the Pioneer Hash official website now to begin your journey to wealth. Official Website: https://pioneerhash.com Contact: info@pioneerhash.com This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
ERA
ERA$0.5484-2.17%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12447-4.33%
Starpower
STAR$0.13283+3.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 01:45
Share

Trending News

More

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks

Cardano’s Hoskinson Shouts Out Ripple and XRP Army: Here’s Why