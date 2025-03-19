Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.19)

By: PANews
2025/03/19 10:30
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01563+1.16%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01906+0.52%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1209-2.34%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002472-1.67%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005709-2.61%

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓3/19 Update:
Bnb card The love and hate of KOLs who write Chinese, cutting and being cut, Yijie still has a lot to learn about the Internet
$szn Why did the latecomers win? Because Sun Ge also started to compete
But the data of base and BSC are decreasing secretly

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.19)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SOL Moves Sideways While Ozak AI Token Targets Life-Changing Gains for Presale Investors

SOL Moves Sideways While Ozak AI Token Targets Life-Changing Gains for Presale Investors

The post SOL Moves Sideways While Ozak AI Token Targets Life-Changing Gains for Presale Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the world of crypto, two tokens are making waves, albeit with different trajectories. While Solana (SOL) continues to move sideways, the Ozak AI token is gaining significant momentum with impressive presale results. With Ozak AI’s presale showing growth of over 1,100%, investors are eyeing substantial returns as the presale progresses. Ozak AI Presale Performance: Rapid Growth and Strong Fundamentals The Ozak AI token is in Phase 6 of its presale, with the price fixed at $0.012. The project has made remarkable strides, seeing its token grow by more than 1,100% since the beginning of the event. Over 905 million tokens have been sold, raising over $3.2 million. As the presale moves forward, the next price increase will take the token to $0.014, requiring a minimum investment of $100. Ozak AI has a total supply of 10 billion tokens, with 30% allocated to presale. Other allocations include ecosystem incentives, reserves, liquidity, and the project team. The distributions support both growth and sustainability, ensuring a balanced supply for adoption and development. Key Features and Partnerships Supporting Ozak AI’s Growth Ozak AI offers significant value beyond just speculation. The platform utilizes machine learning with decentralized networks to provide predictive analytics for financial markets. Ozak AI offers real-time data feeds, customizable prediction agents, and decentralized applications (dApps) to users. The integration of the Ozak AI Rewards Hub adds a unique feature to the platform, where users can participate in staking, governance, and rewards. This initiative also raises awareness about the presale success. Ozak AI has partnered with various leading platforms. Pyth Network enhances the reliability of its predictive models and provides accurate financial data across blockchains. Additionally, Dex3’s liquidity solutions improve the platform’s trading experience, enabling seamless transactions. The integration of Weblume’s no-code tools and the SINT protocol for one-click AI upgrades makes…
1
1$0.008207+37.03%
Waves
WAVES$1.0007-0.41%
Solana
SOL$229+0.66%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 23:49
Share
Pi Network News: Major Development Announced as Project Enters New Phase

Pi Network News: Major Development Announced as Project Enters New Phase

The project, often at the center of debate within the crypto community, has quietly introduced DEX and AMM testing environments […] The post Pi Network News: Major Development Announced as Project Enters New Phase appeared first on Coindoo.
Pi Network
PI$0.26043+0.13%
Major
MAJOR$0.12556+2.90%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/04 20:15
Share
Gopher — active participation in the testnet with the aim of airdrop

Gopher — active participation in the testnet with the aim of airdrop

Gopher is a Layer-1 data network that allows users to own, share, and earn from their data for AI. Recently, the team launched a testnet where users can farm points that will later be converted into GOAI tokens. The project was developed by the Masa team, which previously raised over $17.7 million from investors such […] Сообщение Gopher — active participation in the testnet with the aim of airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4172+0.26%
1
1$0.008207+37.03%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1209-1.54%
Share
Incrypted2025/10/04 20:04
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Moves Sideways While Ozak AI Token Targets Life-Changing Gains for Presale Investors

Pi Network News: Major Development Announced as Project Enters New Phase

Gopher — active participation in the testnet with the aim of airdrop

Cathie Wood: Early Life and Net Worth – The Vision Behind ARK Invest and the Future of Innovation

FLOKI News: FLOKI Gains 34% After Launch of Europe’s First Meme Coin ETP