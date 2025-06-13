Liang Fengyi: Hong Kong plans to expand virtual asset supervision and promote blockchain and securities tokenization

By: PANews
2025/06/13 17:52
PANews reported on June 13 that Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission CEO Leung Fung-yee pointed out in her speech at the Caixin Summer Summit that Hong Kong is building a "compliant, risk-controlled, and sustainable" virtual asset ecosystem, supporting spot virtual asset ETFs and pledge services, and bringing custodians and over-the-counter trading platforms under the regulatory scope. At the same time, the Securities and Futures Commission promotes the tokenization of securities, integrates blockchain and traditional finance to improve cross-border payment efficiency, and supports financial technology innovations such as generative AI to enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness as an international financial center.

