Arbitrage, the secret to success of Bitcoin's No. 1 long strategy

By: PANews
2025/06/26 16:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.0709+0.16%

Author: Dio Casares

Compiled by: TechFlow

Over a period of nearly five years, Strategy spent $40.8 billion, equivalent to the GDP of Iceland, to acquire more than 580,000 bitcoins. This represents 2.9% of the Bitcoin supply or almost 10% of all active bitcoins(1).

Strategy's stock symbol $MSTR has risen 1,600% over the past three years, while Bitcoin has risen about 420% over the same period. This significant growth has led to Strategy's valuation exceeding $100 billion and its inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 Index.

This massive growth has also brought with it questions. Some claim that $MSTR will become a trillion dollar company, while others are sounding the alarm bells, with people questioning whether Strategy will be forced to sell its Bitcoin, sparking a massive panic that could depress the price of Bitcoin for years.

However, while these concerns are not entirely unfounded, most people lack a basic understanding of how Strategy works. This article will explore in detail how Strategy works and whether it is a significant risk or a revolutionary model for Bitcoin acquisition.

How did Strategy buy so much Bitcoin?

Arbitrage, the secret to success of Bitcoin's No. 1 long strategy

Note: Data may differ from the time of writing due to new financing, etc.

Broadly speaking, Strategy obtains funds to purchase Bitcoin in three main ways: revenue from its operating business, sale of stock/equity, and debt. Of these three, debt is undoubtedly the most concerned. People tend to focus a lot on debt, but in fact, the vast majority of funds used by Strategy to purchase Bitcoin came from issuance, that is, selling shares to the public and using the proceeds to purchase Bitcoin.

It may seem counter-intuitive, why would someone buy Strategy stock instead of buying Bitcoin directly? The reason is simple, and it goes back to the cryptocurrency space’s favorite type of business: arbitrage.

Why people choose to buy $MSTR instead of buying $BTC directly

Arbitrage, the secret to success of Bitcoin's No. 1 long strategy

Many institutions, funds, and regulated entities are subject to “mandates.” These mandates dictate what assets a company can and cannot purchase. For example, a credit fund can only purchase credit instruments, an equity fund can only purchase stocks, a long-only fund can never go short, and so on.

These mandates allow investors to be confident that, for example, a fund that only invests in stocks will not buy sovereign debt, and vice versa. It forces fund managers and regulated entities (such as banks and insurance companies) to be more responsible and only take specific types of risks, rather than being able to take any type of risk at will. After all, the risks of buying Nvidia stock are completely different from those of buying U.S. Treasuries or putting money in the money market.

Because of the highly conservative nature of these mandates, a lot of capital sitting in funds and entities is “locked up” and unable to access emerging industries or areas of opportunity, including cryptocurrencies, and especially unable to directly access Bitcoin, even if the managers and associates of these funds wish to gain exposure to Bitcoin in some way.

Michael Saylor (@saylor), founder and executive chairman of Strategy, saw the discrepancy between how much these entities wanted exposure to the asset and how much risk they could actually take, and exploited it. Before the advent of a Bitcoin ETF, $MSTR was one of the few reliable ways for these entities that could only buy shares to gain exposure to Bitcoin. This meant that Strategy’s shares often traded at a premium because demand for $MSTR outstripped the supply of its shares. Strategy continually used this premium, the difference between the value of $MSTR shares and the value of the Bitcoin contained in each share, to buy more Bitcoin while increasing the number of Bitcoins contained in each share.

Over the past two years, if you held $MSTR, you would have made a 134% “gain” in Bitcoin terms, the highest return on a scaled Bitcoin investment in the market. Strategy’s products directly address the needs of entities that would not normally be able to touch Bitcoin.

Arbitrage, the secret to success of Bitcoin's No. 1 long strategy

This is a classic example of “mandated arbitrage”. Prior to the launch of the Bitcoin ETF, as mentioned earlier, many market participants were unable to purchase non-exchange traded stocks or securities. However, as an exchange-listed company, Strategy was allowed to hold and purchase Bitcoin ($BTC). Even with the recent launch of the Bitcoin ETF, it would be completely wrong to think that this strategy is no longer valid, as many funds are still prohibited from investing in ETFs, including most mutual funds that manage $25 trillion in assets.

A classic case study is Capital Group's Capital International Investors Fund (CII). The fund manages $509 billion in assets, but its investment scope is limited to stocks and cannot directly hold commodities or ETFs (Bitcoin is mostly considered a commodity in the United States). Due to these restrictions, Strategy is one of the few tools that CII uses to gain exposure to Bitcoin's price fluctuations. In fact, CII's confidence in Strategy is so high that it holds about 12% of Strategy's shares, making CII one of the largest non-inside shareholders.

Debt terms: a constraint for other companies, but a boost for Strategy

Arbitrage, the secret to success of Bitcoin's No. 1 long strategy

In addition to the positive supply profile, Strategy also has certain advantages in the debt it takes on. Not all debt is the same. Credit card debt, mortgages, margin loans, these are all very different types of debt.

Credit card debt is personal debt, backed by your salary and ability to repay, not assets, and often carries an annual interest rate of 20% or more. Margin loans are usually loans against assets you already have (usually stocks), and if the total value of your assets approaches the amount you owe, your broker or bank may seize all your funds. Mortgages are considered the "holy grail" of debt because they allow you to use the loan to buy an asset that usually appreciates in value (such as a house) while only paying the monthly interest on the loan (i.e. the mortgage payment).

While it’s not completely risk-free, especially in the current interest rate environment where interest could accumulate to unsustainable levels, it’s still the most flexible compared to other types of loans because the interest rate is lower and the asset won’t be forfeited as long as the monthly payments are made on time.

Typically, mortgages are limited to homes. However, business loans can sometimes work similarly to mortgages, where interest is paid over a set period of time, and the loan principal (i.e., the initial amount of the loan) is only repaid at the end of that period. While loan terms can vary widely, typically, as long as the interest is paid on time, the debt holders do not have the right to sell the company's assets.

Arbitrage, the secret to success of Bitcoin's No. 1 long strategy

 Image source: @glxyresearch

This flexibility allows corporate lenders like Strategy to more easily navigate market volatility, making $MSTR a way to “harvest” volatility in the crypto market. However, this does not mean that risk is completely eliminated.

in conclusion

Strategy is not in the leverage business, but in the arbitrage business.

While it does hold some debt currently, the price of Bitcoin would need to fall to around $15,000 per coin within five years to pose a serious risk to Strategy. This will become another talking point as the number of “vault companies” (companies that replicate Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy) expands to include MetaPlanet, @DavidFBailey’s Nakamoto, and many others.

However, if these vault companies stop charging a premium in order to compete with each other and start taking on excessive debt, the whole situation will change, with potentially serious consequences.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Luis Robert Jr. Fails To Reward White Sox For Their Patience

Luis Robert Jr. Fails To Reward White Sox For Their Patience

The post Luis Robert Jr. Fails To Reward White Sox For Their Patience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ATLANTA, GA AUGUST 18: Chicago center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) in the dugout prior to the start of the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Atlanta Braves on August 18th, 2025 at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Chris Getz is a patient general manager. He has declined to dump Luis Robert Jr. in any of the last three busy periods of trade activity, believing the two-way talent could rebuild his market, but Robert simply won’t do his part. Now it’s worth wondering if the White Sox really will exercise Robert’s $20-million contract option for 2026 or simply write him one last check — the $2-million buyout in that option, that is. The 28-year-old center fielder has been limited by injuries and inconsistency since an All-Star season in 2023, when he played a career-high 145 games. Getz has consistently valued Robert more highly than the interested teams — a list that reportedly included the Reds, Mets, Phillies and Padres before the recent trade deadline. It was a major surprise when the White Sox didn’t trade him in July. Getz told reporters there was “an effort to acquire him, but certainly it wasn’t to the level we felt like could have met the mark for us to make a move on from a talent like Luis Robert.” This was the same situation last winter, as well as at the trade deadline in 2024. Yet Getz kept believing in Robert, and for a brief stretch it appeared he would be rewarded. Robert hit .400 with three home runs, nine stolen bases and a 1.051 OPS in 15 games between July 19 and Aug. 7. This was the version of La Pantera that Getz was holding…
1
1$0.008993+49.13%
Threshold
T$0.01534-2.60%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003-0.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:29
Share
Blazpay ($BLAZ) vs Avalanche, Ethereum, Cardano, Moonbeam & Alephium

Blazpay ($BLAZ) vs Avalanche, Ethereum, Cardano, Moonbeam & Alephium

The post Blazpay ($BLAZ) vs Avalanche, Ethereum, Cardano, Moonbeam & Alephium appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market evolves, investors are increasingly focused on finding the best crypto coin with 100x potential. Established leaders like Ethereum and Avalanche continue to dominate, but high-potential crypto presales are capturing the most attention. Among them, Blazpay ($BLAZ) is emerging as one of the strongest contenders. Here’s a look at six standout projects shaping 2025 and why Blazpay could be the one to watch. 1. Blazpay ($BLAZ) – Real Utility With Presale Growth Potential Blazpay is changing the narrative around presales by launching with real adoption already in place. With more than 1.2 million active users, over 10 million processed transactions, and 100+ blockchain integrations, it offers utility and scale from the start. A key factor in Blazpay’s inclusion among the top cryptocurrencies is its multi-chain native architecture, which enables seamless interaction across a variety of blockchains. Unlike many projects limited to a single ecosystem, Blazpay supports Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Avalanche, and more, allowing users to trade, bridge assets, and access DeFi utilities without friction. This cross-chain interoperability ensures that liquidity, assets, and functionality are not confined to one network, giving users unprecedented flexibility and access. By natively integrating multiple chains, Blazpay reduces barriers to entry, enhances scalability, and positions itself as a comprehensive hub for decentralized finance. The $BLAZ token underpins payments, staking, and governance in the ecosystem, positioning it as one of the most credible candidates for the best crypto coin with 100x potential in 2025. How to Buy $BLAZ – Phase 1 Presale Blazpay’s Phase 1 presale offers tokens at $0.006, giving early buyers an advantage before the next price increase. Steps to Participate: Set up a multi-chain wallet. Fund your wallet with supported crypto or fiat. Connect to the official presale portal and purchase $BLAZ. Track your allocation via the Blazpay dashboard. Early participation…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013705+1.97%
Wink
LIKE$0.010706-9.00%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:15
Share
XRP, SOL, and ETH market highlights: Earn Passive Crypto Income with FleetMining

XRP, SOL, and ETH market highlights: Earn Passive Crypto Income with FleetMining

The post XRP, SOL, and ETH market highlights: Earn Passive Crypto Income with FleetMining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market hit a major landmark last week with the launch of the first U.S. spot XRP ETF (Ticker: XRPR). Its first day of trading saw volume of $37.7 million, among the top ETF launches in 2025. While XRP had a short-term dip in price, the move cements its place in mainstream finance. Simultaneously, Ripple’s partnerships with enterprises like DBS Bank and Fidelity have fast-tracked XRP’s uptake in international settlements and global finance, adding a lot to investor confidence. Amid this situation, Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP) launched an XRP cloud mining service. It enables investors to leverage by providing them access to well-established Cloud mining companies. What is FLAMGP? Created in 2020. HQ’d in the US, FLAMGP is a globally distributed cloud mining platform, driven by 97+ clean-energy mining farms (wind, solar, and energy storage). The company is dedicated to providing users with professional services in digital asset mining. Thanks to FLAMGP, users are not required to buy their own mining equipment, pay electricity fees, or manage the maintenance of their space. Instead, users are able to mine popular coins, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT, by signing up for an account and choosing a contract. With instant contract activation, daily payment settlement, and multi-asset withdrawal, everything is just so easy, safe, and transparent with us. FLAMGP Advantages Free Trial: For new users looking to try scrypt cloud mining with absolutely no risk! Low Barrier of Entry: You can start with as low as $100, with no hardware or electricity costs involved. Transparent Payouts: Get it all back automatically every day at ZERO Mgmt Fee & no hidden charges. Multi-Asset Withdrawals: You can now withdraw BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOLiides (ABI) LTC, USDT, USDC, and BCH with no withdrawal fees. Referral Rewards: Up to 4.5% commission for…
XRP
XRP$2.9468-3.10%
Solana
SOL$225.51-2.46%
Ethereum
ETH$4,455.88-0.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:32
Share

Trending News

More

Luis Robert Jr. Fails To Reward White Sox For Their Patience

Blazpay ($BLAZ) vs Avalanche, Ethereum, Cardano, Moonbeam & Alephium

XRP, SOL, and ETH market highlights: Earn Passive Crypto Income with FleetMining

The US may issue a $1 coin with Trump's portrait

Top Altcoins to Buy Now: Crypto Presale Tokens Offering Huge Potential