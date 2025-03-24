Trading time: The market has entered a phase of shrinking volume and volatility, Hayes bets BTC will reach $110,000

By: PANews
2025/03/24 14:20
Bitcoin
BTC$121,888.32-0.78%

Trading time: The market has entered a phase of shrinking volume and volatility, Hayes bets BTC will reach $110,000

1. Market observation

Keywords: BNB, ETH, BTC

The BSC ecosystem and the Solana ecosystem continue to compete for on-chain popularity. CZ began to promote ecological projects and used BNB to buy mubarak in APX Finance, which caused APX and mubarak to rise sharply. It is worth noting that Wintermute may become the market maker of the BSC ecological meme coin mubarak, and has withdrawn a total of 6.04 million tokens from Gate in the past four days.

Solana ecosystem can't sit still. Moonshot has quietly launched three new MEME tokens, TITCOIN, FAT, and ROUTINE, after a long period of inactivity. Trump called out TRUMP and complained that his portrait was too ugly. Then Downald tokens appeared on the Solana chain, with a market value of about $14.5 million. Bitcoin ended last week with a positive line, closing at about $86,000, but market opinions are still divided. In terms of short-term outlook, Bitget Research chief analyst Ryan Lee pointed out last weekend that $85,000 will be a key psychological barrier. If the closing price this week cannot break through this position, the price of Bitcoin may face further downward pressure next week. In terms of medium-term outlook, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes proposed the view of "first rise and then fall", predicting that Bitcoin will first test $110,000 and then pull back to the level of $76,500. However, trader Eugene said that the market has entered the fifth stage, characterized by long losses, price consolidation, and shrinking trading volume and volatility. At this stage, some of the stronger altcoins have reached bottom, but it is still uncertain whether the bottom has arrived for most assets.

Regulatory developments have also attracted much attention. Senator Cynthia Lummis's 2025 Bitcoin Act advocates that the United States obtain 1 million Bitcoins within five years, accounting for about 5% of the total supply. Thursday's SEC chairman qualification hearing is worth paying attention to, which may involve cryptocurrency-related content. Matthew Sigel, director of digital asset research at VanEck, mentioned that Bloomberg Legal analysts believe that the federal government has a 30% chance of purchasing Bitcoin this year.

At the macroeconomic level, the market is closely watching several key indicators. Nexo analyst Iliya Kalchev stressed that the consumer confidence index, fourth-quarter GDP, initial jobless claims, and the upcoming PCE inflation data will all affect the Fed's interest rate cut decision. The Fed hinted at its March 18-19 meeting that it would ignore short-term inflationary pressures, laying the foundation for possible future easing policies. Nansen research analyst Nicolai Sondergaard said that global tariff concerns will continue to put pressure on the market until tariff-related issues are resolved between April 2 and July.

2. Key data (as of 13:30 HKT on March 24)

  • Bitcoin: $86,928.38 (-7.13% year-to-date), daily spot volume $17.58 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,050.00 (-38.54% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $9.255 billion

  • Fear of corruption index: 45 (neutral)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1.47 sat/vB, ETH 0.43 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 60.7%, ETH 8.7%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: AUCTION, XRP, W, ZETA, BTC

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.0496

  • Sector gains and losses: AI sector rose 5.57%, DePIN sector rose 4.73%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 81,306 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$169 million, including BTC liquidation of US$58.17 million and ETH liquidation of US$25.23 million

Trading time: The market has entered a phase of shrinking volume and volatility, and Hayes bets on BTC to reach $110,000

3. ETF flows (as of March 21 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $83.09 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$18.63 million

4. Today’s Outlook

  • Confidential computing network Arcium will launch a community round on CoinList with a total token supply of 1 billion (SPL standard)

  • Berachain officially launches PoL (Proof of Liquidity), governance enters the first phase, the incentive mechanism will take effect, and the new reward pool will be discharged

  • Sky Governance cuts Sky savings rate to 4.5%

  • Binance and Huobi HTX launch Nillion (NIL) spot trading pairs

  • Babylon Genesis Pre-Launch Meetup: Taipei (feat. Zeus Network) will be held on March 24, 2025

  • Bithumb plans to end trading support for Bitcoin Gold (BTG) and VALOR tokens

The biggest gainers in the top 500 by market value today: BugsCoin (BGSC) up 36.16%, Mubarak up 26.52%, Ankr (ANKR) up 25.43%, SPX6900 up 23.01%, StormX (STMX) up 22.63%

Trading time: The market has entered a phase of shrinking volume and volatility, Hayes bets BTC will reach $110,000

5. Hot News

  • Weekly preview | Walrus plans to launch the mainnet; Berachain Foundation will launch PoL on March 24, and governance will enter the first phase

  • Macro Outlook This Week: Market Expects Fed to Be More Dovish, Stagflation Questions Still to Be Solved

  • Data: ALT, VENOM, YGG and other tokens will usher in large amounts of unlocking, of which ALT unlocking value is about 9.8 million US dollars

  • Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week

  • GoPlus: All frozen funds have been transferred to the company account and a "buyback plan" has been launched

  • Analyst: BUSD was once the third largest stablecoin by market value, and its current market value on Ethereum is only about $50 million

  • Wintermute may have become a market maker for the Meme coin mubarak

  • Suspected Binance Wallet employee made over $110,000 in profit by trading UUU on the BSC chain

  • Movement Co-creation: movedrop will be launched in April

  • Trader Eugene: Stronger altcoins have reached the bottom, but it is still unclear whether the bottom of most assets has arrived

  • Data: This week, the US Bitcoin ETF bought 8,775 BTC, while miners produced only 3,150 BTC

  • Japanese listed real estate company Open House Group announces acceptance of XRP, SOL and DOGE payments

  • Analysis: Bitcoin momentum shows short-term potential, but still leans towards long-term bearishness on low volumes

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI is moving quickly to turn Sora, its new AI video app, into a money-making machine after its debut this week on Apple’s App Store. The app lets users type prompts to generate short clips, and it has already filled timelines with animated characters, brand logos, and even political figures. Chief Executive Sam Altman said […]
Sora
SORA$0.0004128+5.17%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1193-6.72%
RWAX
APP$0.001938-4.76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 01:28
Share
Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

The post Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Gold (XAUt), the gold-backed digital token issued by stablecoin giant Tether, is closing in on a $1.5 billion market capitalization. According to data released by the company, Tether Gold’s market capitalization currently stands at about $1.46 billion, supported by 966 gold bars weighing 11,693.4 kilograms. Sponsored Digital Gold Rush Pushes Tether’s XAUt Toward $1.5 Billion The firm said the token’s total minted supply amounts to 375,572.25 ounces, of which 261,961.71 ounces—worth roughly $1.01 billion—are in circulation, while 113,610.54 ounces remain available for sale. Tether XAUt Token Supply. Source: Tether The token’s market value rise mirrors gold’s record-breaking rally. Indeed, spot gold price recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,896.49, marking its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Market analysts attribute this climb to investors seeking safety amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and mounting expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. As gold prices soar, digital representations like XAUt have benefited from parallel demand. Investors increasingly view tokenized gold as a more liquid, accessible alternative to traditional holdings. Sponsored Consequently, Tether Gold has appreciated by nearly 46% over the past year and 10% in the past month, earning it a place among the world’s 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Tether to Deepen Gold Strategy Tether’s ambitions in tokenized assets extend well beyond XAUt’s market performance. The USDT issuer is reportedly working to raise at least $200 million for a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) focused on tokenized gold. On this venture, it is partnering with Antalpha, a firm linked to Bitcoin hardware maker Bitmain. Sponsored According to the report, the DATCO will hold Tether’s XAUt tokens and open the door for broader institutional participation in tokenized gold. Meanwhile, this venture builds on a series of earlier collaborations between Tether and Antalpha. In June, Tether acquired…
Movement
MOVE$0.1129-3.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013523+0.12%
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,895.35+0.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:01
Share
Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.22231-1.67%
XRP
XRP$2.9489-3.30%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Top 5 Common Pitfalls in Oracle Cloud Financial Implementations and How to Avoid Them