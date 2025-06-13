AMD and OpenAI jointly release super AI chip, which improves reasoning by 35 times

By: PANews
2025/06/13 11:55
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12455-5.34%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1187-5.49%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0926+0.54%

PANews June 13 news, according to Jinshi report, early this morning, AMD held the 2025 Global AI Development Conference, mainly releasing and introducing the latest AI chips and cloud-based hardware devices. OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman attended the conference as a special guest, and jointly released the Instinct MI400 and Instinct MI350 series of super AI chips with ADM. Especially in the process of research and development, OpenAI has been providing technical feedback to AMD to help it optimize GPUs. At the press conference, when Sam Altman heard that a single MI400 was equipped with 432G of HBM4 memory, he was also stunned and said it was impossible. Compared with the previous generation of products, MI350 is equipped with 288GB of HBM3E memory and up to 8TB/s of memory bandwidth, which has increased AI computing power by 4 times and reasoning performance by 35 times. AMD said that because the chip power consumption is lower than that of competitors, MI355X can provide 40% more tokens per dollar than Nvidia chips.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/cardano-ada-trading-volume-jumps-20-in-october-while-early-buyers-rush-into-a-fast-rising-crypto-presale/
Cardano
ADA$0.8361-4.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013419-1.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:00
Share
Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005296+17.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01305-0.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share
100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

Roughly 100,000 federal workers have officially dropped off the government payroll this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, after the Trump administration’s deferred-resignation plan kicked into action. The exodus landed at the exact moment the government entered another shutdown, with more job losses likely still on the way. This drop is the direct result […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.683-1.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07117+0.76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 22:20
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

UK Treasury criticizes wasteful government spending and stagnant productivity

Crypto News: Thai Police Nab Portuguese Fugitive in $580M Crypto Scam