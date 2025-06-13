Donald Trump Warns Fed: Slash Rates or I’ll “Force Something” – Powell’s Job Still Safe

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/13 07:51
Threshold
T$0.01543-3.74%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000299-0.33%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.689-2.02%
Vice
VICE$0.03372+13.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07099-0.90%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3681-3.91%
LightLink
LL$0.010264+7.00%

President Donald Trump has escalated his public feud with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, branding him a “numbskull” while simultaneously pledging not to fire the central bank chief despite mounting frustration over the Fed’s reluctance to slash interest rates.

Speaking at a White House event Thursday, Trump delivered his harshest criticism of Powell’s monetary policy approach, claiming that lowering rates by just one percentage point could save the United States $300 billion annually, while a two-point reduction would generate $600 billion in savings.

Why Trump Wants to ‘Force Something’

Trump’s latest verbal assault marks the third time in two days that his administration has publicly targeted Powell. It follows similar criticisms from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Vice President JD Vance, who called the Fed’s stance “monetary malpractice.”

The coordinated pressure campaign came from the administration’s growing impatience with the central bank’s independence, particularly as Trump faces re-election pressures and seeks to demonstrate economic leadership.

Despite repeatedly calling Powell “Too Late” and questioning why firing him would be controversial, Trump stopped short of threatening termination, instead ominously suggesting he “may have to force something” if rate cuts don’t materialize soon.

The timing of Trump’s criticism appears strategic, coming as recent economic indicators show inflation cooling and energy prices declining due to increased domestic drilling under his “drill, baby, drill” energy policy.

Trump Vows Not to Sack Powell – Yet Threatens “I May Have to Force Something” if Fed Doesn’t Slash Rates Fast!US Inflation Rate Source: TradingEconomics

Powell’s current term as Fed chair expires in May 2026, and Trump has hinted that an announcement regarding his nominee for the next Fed chair could come soon.

Harvard legal experts suggest that while Trump may have constitutional authority to remove Powell, such a move would likely trigger severe market volatility and undermine the Fed’s credibility as an inflation fighter, potentially causing long-term interest rates to spike even if short-term rates were cut.

Presidential Pressure Campaign Intensifies Fed Independence Debate

The escalating confrontation between Trump and Powell is a fundamental clash over Federal Reserve independence with deep constitutional and economic implications.

Trump’s frustration stems from his belief that the current interest rate environment unnecessarily burdens federal borrowing costs, particularly as the government faces mounting short-term debt obligations approved during the Biden administration.

Trump Vows Not to Sack Powell – Yet Threatens “I May Have to Force Something” if Fed Doesn’t Slash Rates Fast!Europe Rate Cuts Source: European Central Bank

The president argued that Europe has implemented ten rate cuts while the Fed has delivered none, despite similar economic conditions and falling inflation metrics.

Legal scholars say that while the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 allows governors to be removed “for cause,” the Supreme Court’s recent decisions have gradually eroded the traditional “for cause” protections that independent agencies have enjoyed for 85 years.

Harvard Law School’s Daniel Tarullo, a former Fed Board member, suggests that three conservative justices have hinted at potentially treating the Federal Reserve differently from other agencies, possibly creating a carve-out based on the central bank’s historical precedent dating back to the First and Second Banks of the United States.

However, market dynamics may provide Powell with more protection than legal statutes, as any attempt to remove the Fed chair would likely trigger immediate and severe market reactions that would prove counterproductive to Trump’s economic objectives.

The anticipated market volatility is a powerful disincentive, particularly given that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has focused on maintaining stable 10-year Treasury rates, which are key for economic investment decisions.

Recent economic indicators have strengthened Trump’s argument for immediate monetary easing. Inflation data show continued price stability and energy costs declining due to expanded domestic oil production.

Trump Vows Not to Sack Powell – Yet Threatens “I May Have to Force Something” if Fed Doesn’t Slash Rates Fast!US Energy Inflation Source: TradingEconomics

The favorable Producer Price Index reading in May has calmed fears about tariff-induced inflation spikes, emboldening the administration to intensify pressure on the Fed while markets increasingly price in potential rate cuts later this year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI is moving quickly to turn Sora, its new AI video app, into a money-making machine after its debut this week on Apple’s App Store. The app lets users type prompts to generate short clips, and it has already filled timelines with animated characters, brand logos, and even political figures. Chief Executive Sam Altman said […]
Sora
SORA$0.0004128+5.17%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1193-6.72%
RWAX
APP$0.001938-4.76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 01:28
Share
Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

The post Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Gold (XAUt), the gold-backed digital token issued by stablecoin giant Tether, is closing in on a $1.5 billion market capitalization. According to data released by the company, Tether Gold’s market capitalization currently stands at about $1.46 billion, supported by 966 gold bars weighing 11,693.4 kilograms. Sponsored Digital Gold Rush Pushes Tether’s XAUt Toward $1.5 Billion The firm said the token’s total minted supply amounts to 375,572.25 ounces, of which 261,961.71 ounces—worth roughly $1.01 billion—are in circulation, while 113,610.54 ounces remain available for sale. Tether XAUt Token Supply. Source: Tether The token’s market value rise mirrors gold’s record-breaking rally. Indeed, spot gold price recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,896.49, marking its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Market analysts attribute this climb to investors seeking safety amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and mounting expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. As gold prices soar, digital representations like XAUt have benefited from parallel demand. Investors increasingly view tokenized gold as a more liquid, accessible alternative to traditional holdings. Sponsored Consequently, Tether Gold has appreciated by nearly 46% over the past year and 10% in the past month, earning it a place among the world’s 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Tether to Deepen Gold Strategy Tether’s ambitions in tokenized assets extend well beyond XAUt’s market performance. The USDT issuer is reportedly working to raise at least $200 million for a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) focused on tokenized gold. On this venture, it is partnering with Antalpha, a firm linked to Bitcoin hardware maker Bitmain. Sponsored According to the report, the DATCO will hold Tether’s XAUt tokens and open the door for broader institutional participation in tokenized gold. Meanwhile, this venture builds on a series of earlier collaborations between Tether and Antalpha. In June, Tether acquired…
Movement
MOVE$0.1129-3.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013523+0.12%
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,895.35+0.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:01
Share
Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.22231-1.67%
XRP
XRP$2.9489-3.30%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Top 5 Common Pitfalls in Oracle Cloud Financial Implementations and How to Avoid Them