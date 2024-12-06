Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’

By: CryptoNews
2024/12/06 12:57
Threshold
T$0.01546-3.19%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002986-0.89%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.694-1.58%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171977-0.94%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.5001-5.49%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1199-5.73%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.008127-5.95%

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday night named venture capitalist and ex-PayPal COO David Sacks as his administration’s “AI and crypto czar.”

“In this important role, David will guide policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas.”

Sacks will develop a legal framework to provide the clarity the crypto industry has been seeking, he added.

PayPal Mafia’s David Sacks Gains Spotlight in Trump’s Crypto and AI Agenda

Sacks belongs to Silicon Valley’s “PayPal Mafia,” a group of influential entrepreneurs and ex-PayPal employees like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. Formed in the early 2000s, this group has shaped the tech industry through successful ventures and investments, leveraging their strong networks and collaboration.

He also gained prominence by founding Yammer, which he sold to Microsoft in 2012 for about $1.2b.

Reports earlier indicated that the incoming Trump administration considered Chris Giancarlo, former CFTC chair, for the “crypto czar” role.

Former Trump Critic Rises as Crypto Advocate and Administration Ally

Sacks’ appointment signals that the second Trump administration is rewarding Silicon Valley figures who supported his campaign. Moreover, it indicates that the administration will push for policies generally supported by crypto entrepreneurs.

Earlier this year, Sacks became a major Trump booster by hosting a fundraiser in San Francisco for the then-Republican nominee. At this event, tickets went for $50,000 each, with a $300,000 tier that offered perks like a photo with Trump.

This represented a stark change for Sacks, who had sharply criticized Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Shortly after, on an episode of his All-In podcast, Sacks stated that Trump was “clearly” responsible for those events and had disqualified himself from national candidacy.

In recent years, Sacks has gained prominence as the host of the All-In podcast, co-hosting with investors Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis and David Friedberg. In his post, Trump described it as the “top podcast in Tech,” where they discuss economic, political and social issues.

This week, Trump named Paul Atkins, a seasoned financial regulator and crypto advocate, to head the SEC. Explaining his choice, Trump called Atkins a “proven leader for commonsense regulations” and praised his stance against overregulating markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

The post U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States is contending with the intricacies of cryptocurrency regulation as newly enacted legislation stirs debate over centralized versus decentralized finance. The recent passage of the GENIUS Act under Bo Hines’ leadership is perceived to skew favor towards centralized entities, potentially disadvantaging decentralized innovations. Continue Reading:U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/u-s-moves-grip-on-crypto-regulation-intensifies
Union
U$0.010261-1.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013451-1.95%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03272-4.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:09
Share
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07114-0.73%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
IBIT surpasses Deribit: Bitcoin options at around $38B, shift towards regulated markets

IBIT surpasses Deribit: Bitcoin options at around $38B, shift towards regulated markets

As of September 30, 2025, the open interest on options linked to IBIT reached approximately $38 billion, surpassing Deribit's $32 billion.
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.5329-12.15%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 21:57
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

IBIT surpasses Deribit: Bitcoin options at around $38B, shift towards regulated markets

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!