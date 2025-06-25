Powell: Significant progress has been made toward a stablecoin framework By: PANews 2025/06/25 23:31

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that significant progress has been made towards a stablecoin framework. He also said that future trade agreements may allow the Federal Reserve to consider cutting interest rates.