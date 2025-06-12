GME Stock Tumbles Amid GameStop Offering Debt FUD: Should You Buy The Dip?

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/12 16:11
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.0000000327+5.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,875.36-0.78%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4924+2.37%
GME
GME$0.0011195-6.16%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007896-22.19%
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP$0.00006595-4.04%

From mall staple with neckbeard cashiers to Reddit rally cry, the latest GameStop offering has moved into convertible debt, looking to raise $1.75 billion in private funding.

What it plans to do with the money is anyone’s guess, but the crypto crowd is already bracing for a BTC headline. It’s a long way from selling Xbox controllers but in 2025, so is everything else.

Bitcoin
Price
Market Cap
BTC
$2.10T
24h7d30d1yAll time

GameStop Offering: A Familiar Playbook for Bitcoin Investment

In April, GameStop locked in $1.5 billion through a bond sale. It didn’t take long to see where that cash might be going. Over the next few weeks, the company scooped up 4,710 Bitcoin, staking a serious claim in crypto and rewriting its treasury policy to include BTC.

It’s a page ripped straight from MicroStrategy’s handbook.

GameStop’s statement regarding the latest debt offering underscores its intention to stick to its updated investment policy. The funds could also be allocated toward “general corporate purposes” or potential acquisitions.

Notably, GameStop ended its first quarter with $6.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, a stark rise from $1 billion in the same period a year ago.

Market Reaction and Investor Concerns

GameStop’s latest earnings report landed with a thud, missing forecasts and dragging its stock down 15% between the bell and after-hours.

At the same time, rumors of another Bitcoin buy have reignited speculation about the company’s broader play. BTC sat near $109,000 late Wednesday, and another buy-in would nudge GameStop deeper into the playbook of long-horizon institutional investors

Bitcoin’s Role in GME’s Strategy

GameStop’s embrace of Bitcoin as a treasury asset marks a clear attempt to shed its old skin. 99Bitcoins analysts are already comparing the move to Strategy’s now-famous pivot into crypto, but the comparison has limits.

Unlike a software firm, GameStop is still tethered to a retail model that’s yet to prove it can support, or even coexist with, a high-stakes digital asset strategy.

If Bitcoin climbs, GameStop could ride that wave to relevance. If it stumbles, critics will point to the $1.75 billion debt raise as reckless.

EXPLORE: XRP Price Jumps 11% After SEC Crypto Unit Tease XRP ETF Progress

The post GME Stock Tumbles Amid GameStop Offering Debt FUD: Should You Buy The Dip? appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI is moving quickly to turn Sora, its new AI video app, into a money-making machine after its debut this week on Apple’s App Store. The app lets users type prompts to generate short clips, and it has already filled timelines with animated characters, brand logos, and even political figures. Chief Executive Sam Altman said […]
Sora
SORA$0.0004128+5.17%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1193-6.72%
RWAX
APP$0.001938-4.76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 01:28
Share
Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

The post Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Gold (XAUt), the gold-backed digital token issued by stablecoin giant Tether, is closing in on a $1.5 billion market capitalization. According to data released by the company, Tether Gold’s market capitalization currently stands at about $1.46 billion, supported by 966 gold bars weighing 11,693.4 kilograms. Sponsored Digital Gold Rush Pushes Tether’s XAUt Toward $1.5 Billion The firm said the token’s total minted supply amounts to 375,572.25 ounces, of which 261,961.71 ounces—worth roughly $1.01 billion—are in circulation, while 113,610.54 ounces remain available for sale. Tether XAUt Token Supply. Source: Tether The token’s market value rise mirrors gold’s record-breaking rally. Indeed, spot gold price recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,896.49, marking its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Market analysts attribute this climb to investors seeking safety amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and mounting expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. As gold prices soar, digital representations like XAUt have benefited from parallel demand. Investors increasingly view tokenized gold as a more liquid, accessible alternative to traditional holdings. Sponsored Consequently, Tether Gold has appreciated by nearly 46% over the past year and 10% in the past month, earning it a place among the world’s 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Tether to Deepen Gold Strategy Tether’s ambitions in tokenized assets extend well beyond XAUt’s market performance. The USDT issuer is reportedly working to raise at least $200 million for a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) focused on tokenized gold. On this venture, it is partnering with Antalpha, a firm linked to Bitcoin hardware maker Bitmain. Sponsored According to the report, the DATCO will hold Tether’s XAUt tokens and open the door for broader institutional participation in tokenized gold. Meanwhile, this venture builds on a series of earlier collaborations between Tether and Antalpha. In June, Tether acquired…
Movement
MOVE$0.1129-3.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013523+0.12%
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,895.35+0.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:01
Share
Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.22231-1.67%
XRP
XRP$2.9489-3.30%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Top 5 Common Pitfalls in Oracle Cloud Financial Implementations and How to Avoid Them