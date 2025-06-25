Howard Lutnick calls on Fed to cut rates to boost economic growth By: PANews 2025/06/25 20:33

PANews reported on June 25 that U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick posted on X that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testified in Congress that although tariffs may push up inflation, there has been no related price increases in the past two and a half months, and the overall inflation situation is relatively positive. Lutnick pointed out that the United States currently earns more than $30 billion in tariffs per month, which will help reduce the deficit. He called on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates as soon as possible to reduce borrowing costs and promote economic development.