SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 20:55
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.013-1.51%
Maple Finance
SYRUP$0.40696-4.49%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0258-5.59%

Maple Finance’s token extended its rally for a fourth consecutive day as momentum behind its yield-generating stablecoin continued to build.

Maple Finance (SYRUP) price rose to a high of $0.6180, its highest point since November last year. It has jumped by over 6.45% from its lowest point this year, giving it a market capitalization of $688 million.

Maple Finance’s token advanced as the syrupUSDC market capitalization jumped to over $886 million, three months after its launch. This growth has made it one of the biggest stablecoins in the crypto industry.

SyrupUSDC has overtaken other popular stablecoins like Ondo Finance’s USDY, PayPal’s PYUSD, and Ripple USD. This growth suggests it will cross the $1 billion milestone in the coming weeks. SyrupUSDC also moved into a premium, with its price rising to 1.11.

SyrupUSDC is designed to maintain a stable value pegged to the U.S. dollar. When users deposit USDC into Maple Finance, they receive a liquidity pool token known as syrupUSDC, which earns a yield from fixed-rate, overcollateralized loans to institutions. It is also integrated with popular DeFi protocols like Pendle and Morpho, allowing holders to use it as collateral.

SyrupUSD yields about 6.4%, higher than the ten-year US bond yields. Only Ethena (ENA) and Sky Protocol (SKY) stablecoins have a higher yield.

SYRUP also climbed as Maple Finance’s assets under management jumped to a record high of nearly $2.5 billion. In addition to SyrupUSDC, the other big players in its ecosystem are High Yield, Blue Chip, and Bitcoin Yield, which have $400 million, $136 million, and $138 million, respectively.

SYRUP price technical analysis

SYRUP price

The 12-hour chart shows that the SYRUP price has soared this week as SyrupUSDC neared the $1 billion mark. It has moved above the ascending channel that connects the highest and lowest levels since May 25.

The token moved above the ultimate resistance of the Murrey Math Lines and is now nearing the overshoot level. Similarly, the Relative Strength Index and other oscillators have also pointed upwards.

Therefore, the token will likely continue rising as bulls target the psychological point at $1, which is about 62% above the current level.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/cardano-ada-trading-volume-jumps-20-in-october-while-early-buyers-rush-into-a-fast-rising-crypto-presale/
Cardano
ADA$0.837-3.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01349-0.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:00
Share
100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

Roughly 100,000 federal workers have officially dropped off the government payroll this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, after the Trump administration’s deferred-resignation plan kicked into action. The exodus landed at the exact moment the government entered another shutdown, with more job losses likely still on the way. This drop is the direct result […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.677-1.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07106+0.22%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 22:20
Share
UK Treasury criticizes wasteful government spending and stagnant productivity

UK Treasury criticizes wasteful government spending and stagnant productivity

Britain’s Treasury lashed out at the OBR hours after receiving forecasts that set the scene for tax rate increases in the upcoming budget. The Exchequer admitted that the growth of living standards was way below expectations, as it criticized government spending.   The Treasury argued that stagnant productivity was responsible for holding back the working population […]
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 21:54
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

UK Treasury criticizes wasteful government spending and stagnant productivity

Crypto News: Thai Police Nab Portuguese Fugitive in $580M Crypto Scam

6 Best Cryptos to Watch Now: Why Bitcoin, MoonBull, and Solana Are On Every Investor’s Radar