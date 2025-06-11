Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.11)

By: PANews
2025/06/11 10:37
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1236+6.09%
LABUBU
LABUBU$0.006373+11.00%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002477+4.07%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006009-2.65%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓6/11 Update:
ETH MEME SPX hits new high, labubu market sentiment continues
Bonk ecosystem useless reached a new high, 10 times in one week
$AURA Raydium’s first meme, the market maker pulls the price

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.11)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Xiao Feng: DAT is the ETF moment of the Crypto era

Xiao Feng: DAT is the ETF moment of the Crypto era

PANews reported on October 2nd that HashKey Group officially launched its DAT (Digital Asset Treasury) fund strategy today at the Global On-chain Asset Summit, hosted during TOKEN2049. Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group, remarked that the birth of DAT is comparable to the groundbreaking launch of ETFs in the 1990s and is expected to play a similarly important role in the crypto era. "DAT represents the ETF moment of the crypto era, and it is also the original intention of HashKey Group to launch the DAT fund," Dr. Xiao Feng stated. "HashKey Group will seize this crucial moment and, leveraging exchanges and blockchain infrastructure, move the DAT strategy from conception to implementation." A month ago, HashKey Group announced its comprehensive DAT (Data Access Token) strategy and plans to launch Asia's largest multi-currency DAT ecosystem fund globally. By launching, investing in, and operating outstanding DAT projects globally, HashKey aims to promote the standardized management of crypto assets and the prosperity of the Web3 industry.
ERA
ERA$0.5605+10.22%
FUND
FUND$0.0136-23.42%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000122+9.90%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 11:43
Share
New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

The post New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris issued a guidance letter on Wednesday advising all New York banking organizations to consider using blockchain analytics to strengthen compliance and manage risks tied to virtual currency activity. NYDFS Links Prior VCRA, Analytics Guidance in New Notice to Banks The Department of Financial Services (DFS or NYDFS) […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/new-york-banks-advised-to-leverage-blockchain-analytics-nydfs/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014749+33.22%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1092+8.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:33
Share
Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm asks judge to vacate conviction and seek acquittal

Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm asks judge to vacate conviction and seek acquittal

PANews reported on October 2nd that ornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm has filed a motion with a federal judge to dismiss the charges against him since his highly publicized criminal trial concluded in August, along with a motion for acquittal. The jury reportedly failed to reach a consensus on the most serious charges—conspiracy to launder money and evade sanctions—which carry a cumulative maximum sentence of 40 years. Prosecutors have yet to decide whether to retry Storm.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01648+1.72%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 11:15
Share

Trending News

More

Xiao Feng: DAT is the ETF moment of the Crypto era

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm asks judge to vacate conviction and seek acquittal

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe, Compared

What the Government Shutdown Means for Pending Crypto ETFs