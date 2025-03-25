PA Daily | BlackRock to launch Bitcoin ETP in Europe; Movement to repurchase $38 million MOVE

By: PANews
2025/03/25 17:30
Bitcoin
BTC$121,841.22-0.77%
Movement
MOVE$0.113-3.91%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008793-4.68%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.008133-5.84%

Today's news tips:

BlackRock to Launch Bitcoin ETP in Europe

Oklahoma House passes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act

Arthur Hayes predicts that ETH will rise to $5,000 first, ahead of SOL's rise to $300

Movement: A $38 million MOVE buyback program will be carried out on Binance within three months, and the market makers who sold a large number of tokens after TGE have been cut off.

Binance Launches Solv Protocol (SOLV), the 7th Phase of BNSOL Super Staking

893 BTC transferred from Mt. Gox hot wallet to Kraken exchange

OKX will launch NAVI Protocol (NAVX)

Trump posted “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!!!”, and the FIGHT token on Solana chain rose twice

Regulatory/Macro

BlackRock to Launch Bitcoin ETP in Europe

BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, announced that it will launch iShares Bitcoin ETP in Europe. It will be listed on Xetra and Euronext Paris on Tuesday with the code IB1T, and on Euronext Amsterdam with the code BTCN. The product will initially implement a temporary fee reduction of 10 basis points, reducing the fee ratio to 0.15%, and the discount will last until the end of the year.

DigiFT launches two on-chain tokenized index funds to track leading AI stocks and major crypto assets

DigiFT, a licensed crypto exchange in Singapore, announced that it will launch an index fund that fully tokenizes fund shares and their underlying stock assets and enables on-chain transactions, open to qualified and institutional investors. The first products include AI Stock Index Fund (covering Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Nvidia, etc.) and Web3 Index Fund (tracking crypto assets such as BTC, ETH, SOL), managed by Hash Global, and Amber Premium is the issuing partner. The fund runs on smart contracts, supports USDT and USDC subscription and redemption, does not require a bank account, and has real-time on-chain transparency and a 24/7 clearing cycle.

Binance reported that an employee used his old position to make insider trading profits. The person involved has been suspended and will face legal prosecution

According to Binance's official announcement, its internal audit team received a report on March 23 that an employee was suspected of using insider information to conduct "front-running" to seek improper benefits. After internal investigation, it was confirmed that the employee previously worked in a business development position in BNB Chain and was transferred to the Binance Wallet team for only one month. Although the current position does not have access to relevant project information, the employee used the project token generation event (TGE) plan mastered by the previous position to purchase a large number of project tokens in advance through multiple associated wallets, and partially cashed out after the news was announced to obtain considerable profits, which constituted a serious violation of company regulations. Binance has immediately suspended the employee involved and will cooperate with the law enforcement agencies in their jurisdiction to deal with it in accordance with the law, and the relevant assets will also be disposed of in accordance with regulations. At the same time, Binance issued a total of US$100,000 in rewards to users who submitted valid clues through the official reporting mailbox ([email protected]), which was evenly divided among 4 real-name reporters. It was reported last weekend that a suspected Binance Wallet employee made a profit of more than US$110,000 by trading UUU on the BSC chain.

Circle and SBI jointly promote USDC to enter the Japanese market, officially launched on March 26

Circle Japan KK, the Japanese subsidiary of Circle, the issuer of USDC stablecoin, will cooperate with SBI Holdings Group to fully launch USDC stablecoin in Japan through SBI VC Trade on March 26. USDC has been approved by the Japanese Financial Services Agency and has become the first global dollar stablecoin to be legally circulated in Japan. Exchanges such as Binance Japan, bitbank and bitFlyer also plan to launch USDC in the future.

Oklahoma House passes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act

The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed HB1203, the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, with an overwhelming majority of 77 votes to 15. The bill aims to support the state government's holding of Bitcoin as a reserve asset, allowing up to 10% of public funds to be invested in Bitcoin or digital assets with a market value of more than $500 billion. Oklahoma thus joins Texas, Arizona and Utah as a few states that have passed such legislation in one chamber. The bill will be submitted to the state Senate for deliberation.

Kentucky officially signs Bitcoin Bill of Rights, protecting the rights of self-custody and node operation

The governor of Kentucky, USA, officially signed HB701 into law on March 24, local time, to protect residents' rights to use digital assets, self-hosted wallets, and run blockchain nodes. The bill explicitly excludes such behaviors from money transmission licenses and securities supervision, and restricts local governments from discriminatory management of related technical activities.

U.S. stocks closed: Nasdaq rose more than 2%, Tesla rose nearly 12%

At the close of U.S. stocks on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.42%, the S&P 500 rose 1.76%, and the Nasdaq rose 2.27%. Nvidia (NVDA.O) rose 3%, and Tesla (TSLA.O) rose 11.9%. Among blockchain concept stocks, MARA Holdings (MARA) rose 18.01%, Strategy (MSTR.O) rose 10.43%, and Coinbase (COIN.O) rose 6.94%.

Trump Media to Launch ‘Made in America’ Themed ETF in Partnership with Crypto.com

According to The Block, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) announced that it has signed a preliminary agreement with Crypto.com to launch a series of digital assets and stock ETFs and ETPs with the theme of "Made in the USA" through its fintech brand Truth.Fi. The series of funds plans to cover a variety of crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Cronos, and focus on innovative companies and industries in the United States. Crypto.com will provide backend technology, custody services and token supply. These products are expected to be launched in 2025, subject to regulatory approval, and will be launched in many places in the United States, Europe and Asia through platforms such as Foris Capital US.

Viewpoint

Matrixport: The correlation between Bitcoin and Nasdaq is approaching 70%, which may lead to a divergence in trends

Matrixport analysis shows that the 30-day actual correlation between Bitcoin ETF IBIT and Nasdaq is close to 70%, a level that has only appeared twice in history, indicating that Bitcoin is currently driven by macro factors and is moving in the same direction as other risk assets. The high correlation is mainly due to the market's reassessment of earnings expectations before the first quarter financial report and uncertainty in tariff policies. However, historical data shows that such a high correlation is difficult to sustain, and Bitcoin and Nasdaq may diverge in the future.

Arthur Hayes predicts that ETH will rise to $5,000 first, ahead of SOL's rise to $300

Arthur Hayes wrote that he believes Ethereum (ETH) will be the first to break through the $5,000 mark, faster than Solana (SOL) rising to $300, suggesting that he is more confident in ETH's short-term performance.

Project News

Movement: A $38 million MOVE buyback program will be carried out on Binance within three months, and the market makers who sold a large number of tokens after TGE have been cut off.

The Movement Network Foundation issued a statement saying that it received a notice from Binance on March 11 that a market maker was suspected of improper operations on multiple tokens including $MOVE. The market maker sold a large number of tokens after the $MOVE TGE, violating its agreement to provide two-way liquidity support. The Foundation was unaware of this and immediately cut off its relationship with it upon learning of it, notified other exchanges and assisted Binance in its investigation. Movement Network stated that it has recovered the relevant funds and plans to use the recovered $38 million to repurchase $MOVE on the open market and establish the "Movement Strategic Reserve" strategic reserve fund. The repurchase will be carried out on Binance within the next three months, and the purchased $MOVE will be regularly transferred to the official on-chain wallet.

OKX will launch NAVI Protocol (NAVX)

According to the announcement of Ouyi, NAVX will be launched on March 25, 2025. Deposits will be open at 2 pm on the same day, the call auction time will be from 5 pm to 6 pm, and NAVX/USDT spot trading will officially open at 6 pm. Withdrawal service is expected to be open at 6 pm on March 26.

Binance Launches Solv Protocol (SOLV), the 7th Phase of BNSOL Super Staking

According to Binance's announcement, BNSOL Super Staking will launch the seventh phase of the project - Solv Protocol (SOLV), a Bitcoin staking platform powered by its innovative Staking Abstraction Layer (SAL). From 08:00 on March 27, 2025 to 07:59 on April 11, 2025 (Eastern Time Zone 8), users who hold BNSOL in their Binance accounts and Binance wallets, or stake SOL to BNSOL, will receive SOLV APR Boost airdrop rewards. SOLV APR Boost airdrop rewards are additional token airdrops provided on top of the Binance SOL staking base annualized interest rate, providing users with a higher rate of return.

Bithumb will list Redstone (RED) and Nillion (NIL) Korean Won trading pairs

According to the announcement of the Korean exchange Bithumb, Redstone (RED) and Nillion (NIL) will be listed on the Korean won trading market on March 25, 2025. RED will be available for trading at 4 pm (local time) on the same day, based on the Ethereum network; NIL is expected to be launched at 7 pm (local time) and use the Nillion main network. Neither of them supports recharges on other networks.

Trump posted “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!!!”, and the FIGHT token on Solana chain rose twice

After US President Trump posted “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!!!” on Truth Social and X platform this morning, the FIGHT token on the Solana chain rose sharply twice in a short period of time, and the price once exceeded US$0.0018. The current 24-hour increase is over 60%.

Arbitrum DAO proposes to withdraw 225 million ARB game incentive plan, questioning mismanagement

According to The Block, Arbitrum DAO is considering whether to withdraw the remaining funds of the "Gaming Catalyst Program (GCP)" launched in 2024. The program originally allocated 225 million ARB (about 215 million US dollars at the time) to support the Web3 gaming ecosystem within three years. The proposal pointed out that the project was too optimistic when it was approved, and now there are problems such as lack of transparency, management changes, and the withdrawal of key supporters. GCP board members responded that 25 game chain projects are using Arbitrum technology. So far, the current community has not reached a consensus on this.

Dogecoin Foundation sets up official reserve, first purchases 10 million DOGE

According to The Block, the Dogecoin Foundation has established an "official Dogecoin reserve" through its newly established commercial organization House of Doge, and has purchased 10 million DOGE, which is about $1.8 million at market price. The reserve is intended to serve as a verification demonstration of DOGE's efficient payment capabilities. The Foundation plans to promote the application of DOGE in commercial payment scenarios and will announce the first strategic cooperation in the coming months. DOGE prices rose 10% in the past 24 hours, but have fallen by about 40% since November 2024.

Binance HODLer Airdrop Launches Particle Network (PARTI)

According to the official announcement, Binance HODLer airdrop is now live on the 13th project ParticleNetwork (PARTI). From 08:00 on March 7 to 07:59 on March 11 (ET8), users who use BNB to subscribe to the coin earning platform products will receive PARTI airdrop rewards. HODLer airdrop information is expected to be launched within twelve hours, and the new tokens will be distributed to users' spot wallets at least 1 hour before trading begins. Binance will launch PARTI at 21:00 on March 25 (ET8), and open PARTI/USDT, PARTI/USDC, PARTI/BNB, PARTI/FDUSD and PARTI/TRY trading pairs.

Important data

893 BTC transferred from Mt. Gox hot wallet to Kraken exchange

On-chain data showed that at 14:54 Beijing time, 893 BTC transferred from the Mt. Gox hot wallet were transferred to the Kraken exchange.

Cumberland transferred more than $117 million in stablecoins to exchanges in the past 24 hours

According to The Data Nerd, market maker Cumberland transferred a total of $117.54 million in stablecoins to Binance, OKX, Kraken, Bybit and Coinbase in the past 24 hours, including $29.8 million in USDT and $87.34 million in USDC.

Mt. Gox Cold Wallet Just Moved Over $1 Billion in Bitcoin

According to Arkham monitoring data, Mt.Gox cold wallet transferred a total of 11,501.58 BTC (about 1.01 billion US dollars) to two addresses at 08:21 (UTC+8), of which 893 BTC were transferred to the hot wallet and 10,608 BTC were transferred to another change address (starting with 1DcoA). The transaction only cost about $1.98 in fees.

Financing

Crypto exchange Kraken plans to raise up to $1 billion in debt to pave the way for an IPO

According to Bloomberg, the crypto exchange Kraken is considering raising up to $1 billion in debt financing to support future growth and prepare for a possible initial public offering in the first quarter of 2026. Kraken has worked with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase to advance the plan and may raise some equity financing at the same time. Kraken has previously spent $1.5 billion to acquire futures platform NinjaTrader, with revenue reaching $1.5 billion in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 128%.

Solana Ecosystem Restaking Protocol Fragmetric Completes $5 Million Financing, Led by RockawayX

Solana Ecosystem Re-Pledge Agreement Fragmetric Completes $5 Million in Financing, Led by RockawayX, with Participants from Robot Ventures, Amber Group, Hypersphere, and BitGo. Currently, Fragmetric has received a total of $12 million in financing. According to previous news , Solana Re-Pledge Agreement Fragmetric Completed $7 Million in Seed Round Financing, Led by Finality Capital Partners and Hashed.

Rain, a debit card issuer that allows stablecoin settlement, completes $24.5 million financing, led by Norwest Venture Partners

Rain, a company that issues debit and credit cards, has raised $24.5 million in funding, led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Galaxy Ventures, Goldcrest, Thayer and Hard Yaka. Rain's valuation in this round of financing has not been disclosed. Rain is a company that issues debit and credit cards that allow customers to settle payments using stablecoins. Rain will use the funds raised in this round to expand its team, develop new technologies and apply for additional regulatory licenses.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI is moving quickly to turn Sora, its new AI video app, into a money-making machine after its debut this week on Apple’s App Store. The app lets users type prompts to generate short clips, and it has already filled timelines with animated characters, brand logos, and even political figures. Chief Executive Sam Altman said […]
Sora
SORA$0.0004106+5.25%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1192-6.58%
RWAX
APP$0.001937-4.86%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 01:28
Share
Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

The post Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Gold (XAUt), the gold-backed digital token issued by stablecoin giant Tether, is closing in on a $1.5 billion market capitalization. According to data released by the company, Tether Gold’s market capitalization currently stands at about $1.46 billion, supported by 966 gold bars weighing 11,693.4 kilograms. Sponsored Digital Gold Rush Pushes Tether’s XAUt Toward $1.5 Billion The firm said the token’s total minted supply amounts to 375,572.25 ounces, of which 261,961.71 ounces—worth roughly $1.01 billion—are in circulation, while 113,610.54 ounces remain available for sale. Tether XAUt Token Supply. Source: Tether The token’s market value rise mirrors gold’s record-breaking rally. Indeed, spot gold price recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,896.49, marking its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Market analysts attribute this climb to investors seeking safety amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and mounting expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. As gold prices soar, digital representations like XAUt have benefited from parallel demand. Investors increasingly view tokenized gold as a more liquid, accessible alternative to traditional holdings. Sponsored Consequently, Tether Gold has appreciated by nearly 46% over the past year and 10% in the past month, earning it a place among the world’s 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Tether to Deepen Gold Strategy Tether’s ambitions in tokenized assets extend well beyond XAUt’s market performance. The USDT issuer is reportedly working to raise at least $200 million for a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) focused on tokenized gold. On this venture, it is partnering with Antalpha, a firm linked to Bitcoin hardware maker Bitmain. Sponsored According to the report, the DATCO will hold Tether’s XAUt tokens and open the door for broader institutional participation in tokenized gold. Meanwhile, this venture builds on a series of earlier collaborations between Tether and Antalpha. In June, Tether acquired…
Movement
MOVE$0.113-3.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013518+0.09%
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,895.35+0.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:01
Share
Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Solana koers staat momenteel rond $229. Op weekbasis steeg de koers met 12,72%. Het all-time high ligt op $294. De bulls bleven de afgelopen weken actief rond $180 tot $200, waardoor dit bereik nog steeds een stevige basis vormt. Kan de Solana koers binnenkort genoeg kracht tonen om opnieuw richting $253 te bewegen? Solana koers: de technische zones blijven bepalend Het prijsverloop laat zien dat de bulls en bears elkaar rond vaste zones blijven treffen. Tussen $180 en $200 duwen de bulls de koers telkens omhoog. Deze herhaalde steun geeft het Solana netwerk een stabiele basis. De weerstand ligt hoger, rond $253 en $260. Een wekelijkse candle boven $260 kan de consolidatie doorbreken. Vanuit daar wijzen de Fibonacci extensies op koersdoelen rond $350 en mogelijk richting $520. Deze methode berekent toekomstige niveaus door eerdere bewegingen te vermenigvuldigen, waardoor handelaren inzicht krijgen in potentiële uitbreidingen. Zolang de Solana koers rond $229 blijft handelen, ligt de focus op de prijszone tussen $200 en $260. A weekly close above $260 could ignite a Solana $SOL bull rally to $520. pic.twitter.com/ZfkD2gcaHV — Ali (@ali_charts) October 3, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); De SOL liquidity schuift van long- naar shortposities Een recente daling kwam voort uit een liquiditeitsschok. Overmatig gebruik van leverage door longposities gaf marketmakers de kans om miljarden aan SOL posities te liquideren. Dat zorgde voor een snelle terugval naar lagere niveaus. If you wondered why $SOL had such amazing pullback. Very simple. Degens MAX long Solana. MM dumped it all the way down and grabbed billions. Now the shorts liquidity is above us. God willing pic.twitter.com/th4kH5mi3o — Crypto Seth (@seth_fin) October 3, 2025 Na deze reset stapelen de shorts zich nu juist boven de huidige Solana koers op. Dit betekent dat een doorbraak omhoog veel shortposities kan dwingen te sluiten. Dat mechanisme staat bekend als een short squeeze en kan rallies versnellen doordat de bears worden gedwongen om terug te kopen. Het verschil in liquiditeit fungeert zo als brandstof voor een nieuwe impuls. $253 blijft het kortetermijn kantelpunt voor SOL Op kortere tijdframes ligt de nadruk voor de SOL prijs op $253. Hier strandden meerdere pogingen van de Solana koers om hoger te sluiten. Crypto-analist Crypto Tony stelt dat een duidelijke candle boven dit niveau ruimte biedt richting $280 tot $300. Met de actuele SOL koers rond $229 is dat niveau nog niet in zicht, waardoor consolidatie voorlopig het overheersende beeld blijft. $SOL / $USD – Update Your safest long is a reclaim of $253. Then it is show time pic.twitter.com/njBedixCFx — Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) October 3, 2025 On-chain Solana signalen versterken de fundamentele basis Naast de prijsactie geeft de on-chain data een sterk signaal. Het stablecoin aanbod binnen Solana heeft een all-time high bereikt. Dit betekent dat steeds meer liquiditeit het netwerk binnenstroomt. Stablecoins vormen vaak het startpunt voor handel en DeFi activiteiten. Solana ATH in stablecoins onchain pic.twitter.com/K3SAwAFYeB — mert | helius.dev (@0xMert_) October 3, 2025 Meer stablecoins in omloop binnen het ecosysteem verhogen de kapitaal efficiëntie. Dit maakt het eenvoudiger om handel, leningen en liquiditeitspools te voeden. In eerdere SOL cycli liep een stijging in stablecoinreserves vaak vooruit op een bredere koersstijging. Dat wijst op vertrouwen van investeerders dat het Solana netwerk verdere groei kan opvangen. Lange termijn patroon met oplopende druk Op de lange termijn vormt de Solana koers al vier jaar een grote ascending triangle. Dit is een patroon waarbij hogere bodems blijven terugkeren terwijl de weerstand horizontaal blijft. Zo ontstaat een wig die spanning opbouwt. De bovenkant van dit patroon ligt rond $260 tot $270. Elke poging om dit niveau te doorbreken, vergroot de kans dat de opgebouwde druk zich ontlaadt. Technisch gezien is dit een van de meest herkenbare patronen voor een opwaartse uitbraak. Als de Solana koers dit niveau overtuigend weet te doorbreken, bevestigt dat dat het vizier op hogere regionen wordt gericht, mogelijk boven $500. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2239-0.53%
Wink
LIKE$0.010342-16.87%
OP
OP$0.722-3.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 01:16
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Top 5 Common Pitfalls in Oracle Cloud Financial Implementations and How to Avoid Them

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Rallies as Q4 2025 Kicks Off, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Named the Top Crypto to Buy