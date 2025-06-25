EU plans to ignore ECB warnings and push forward new stablecoin regulations

By: PANews
2025/06/25 18:20
EPNS
PUSH$0,03142-0,66%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0893-3,04%
Forward
FORWARD$0,0002194-4,85%

PANews reported on June 25 that the Financial Times reported that the European Commission will announce new rules for the fast-growing stablecoin market in the coming days, rejecting the European Central Bank's warning that the new rules could threaten the stability of regional banks during periods of market volatility. The new guidelines will make it clear that stablecoins of the same brand issued outside the EU can be interchangeable with versions permitted in the EU market, thus filling the gap in EU law in the field of cryptocurrencies. Previously, European Central Bank President Lagarde warned that stablecoins could pose risks to monetary policy and financial stability, calling for strict supervision when operating across borders. Despite this, the European Commission still insists on promoting relevant rules, emphasizing that risks are controllable, and recommends that national regulators conduct their own assessments and strengthen safeguards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/cardano-ada-trading-volume-jumps-20-in-october-while-early-buyers-rush-into-a-fast-rising-crypto-presale/
Cardano
ADA$0,837-3,64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01349-0,58%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:00
Share
100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

Roughly 100,000 federal workers have officially dropped off the government payroll this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, after the Trump administration’s deferred-resignation plan kicked into action. The exodus landed at the exact moment the government entered another shutdown, with more job losses likely still on the way. This drop is the direct result […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,677-1,53%
Moonveil
MORE$0,07106+0,22%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 22:20
Share
UK Treasury criticizes wasteful government spending and stagnant productivity

UK Treasury criticizes wasteful government spending and stagnant productivity

Britain’s Treasury lashed out at the OBR hours after receiving forecasts that set the scene for tax rate increases in the upcoming budget. The Exchequer admitted that the growth of living standards was way below expectations, as it criticized government spending.   The Treasury argued that stagnant productivity was responsible for holding back the working population […]
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 21:54
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

UK Treasury criticizes wasteful government spending and stagnant productivity

Crypto News: Thai Police Nab Portuguese Fugitive in $580M Crypto Scam

6 Best Cryptos to Watch Now: Why Bitcoin, MoonBull, and Solana Are On Every Investor’s Radar