A whale once again bet on BTC with high leverage, having previously lost more than $6 million on the contract By: PANews 2025/06/25 18:32

BTC $121,753.24 -0.57% MORE $0.07105 +0.22% JUNE $0.0893 -3.04%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain, after the 0x4227 address sold its BTC spot, it opened a BTC long position with a 40x leverage, holding up to 970 BTC (about $103 million). The address had previously accumulated losses of more than $6 million in contract transactions.