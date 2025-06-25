Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$18.0132 million

By: PANews
2025/06/25 17:03
PANews reported on June 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$18.0132 million. Among them:

The transaction volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$11.9224 million, and the transaction volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$2.2333 million;
The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$950,400, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$464,500;
The transaction volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$996,300, and the transaction volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$1,446,300.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

Coinstats2025/10/04 23:00
100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

Roughly 100,000 federal workers have officially dropped off the government payroll this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, after the Trump administration’s deferred-resignation plan kicked into action. The exodus landed at the exact moment the government entered another shutdown, with more job losses likely still on the way. This drop is the direct result […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 22:20
UK Treasury criticizes wasteful government spending and stagnant productivity

UK Treasury criticizes wasteful government spending and stagnant productivity

Britain’s Treasury lashed out at the OBR hours after receiving forecasts that set the scene for tax rate increases in the upcoming budget. The Exchequer admitted that the growth of living standards was way below expectations, as it criticized government spending.   The Treasury argued that stagnant productivity was responsible for holding back the working population […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 21:54
