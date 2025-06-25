U.S. Senator Lummis calls for market structure and passage of the GENIUS Act By: PANews 2025/06/25 20:24

U $0.007262 +3.03% HOUSE $0.008137 -9.94% JUNE $0.0892 -3.14% ACT $0.03247 -4.97%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Eleanor Terrett , U.S. Senator Lummis said on CNBC that she hopes the Senate can work with the House of Representatives to find a way to advance the Market Structure Act and the GENIUS Act. She emphasized that although she did not recommend merging the two bills, both must be passed within this year.