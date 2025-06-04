Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.4) By: PANews 2025/06/04 09:56

FUN $0.009152 -6.52% PUMP $0.006576 -5.84% AI $0.1193 -6.21% MEME $0.002423 -5.20% MEMES $0.00005709 -1.99%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓6/4 Update:

Pump.fun plans to raise $1 billion, or TGE within two weeks

The meme $alon with the same name as the founder skyrocketed

$BOB/$Ball sol lottery games ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!