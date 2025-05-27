Interpretation of six major indicators: What will the price of Bitcoin be by the end of this year?

By: PANews
2025/05/27 15:25
SIX
SIX$0.01995-1.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,791.03-0.72%
Major
MAJOR$0.12434-1.52%

By: ElonMoney Research

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

This analysis uses indicators such as MVRV Z-Score, Energy Value Oscillator, Bitcoin Heater, and historical data. Although historical data is a useful reference, it may be less accurate in the current environment because there are no participants such as Strategy, Metaplanet, and ETFs in the 2021 cycle.

MVRV Z-Score

Interpretation of six major indicators: What will the price of Bitcoin be by the end of this year?

The MVRV Z-Score indicator is a measure of market valuation that finds the tops and bottoms of market cycles by comparing the degree of deviation from fair value when an asset is undervalued or overvalued. The chart shows that the current MVRV Z-Score is about 2 to 3, which is in the neutral zone and far away from the overheated values that appear at the top of the market. Historically, the peak of the Bitcoin cycle will push the indicator into the red zone (about 7 to 9), indicating a huge disconnect between market value and realized value. Today, the indicator is slightly above 2 and in the blue/yellow zone, indicating that Bitcoin is not overvalued.

For context: In early 2021, this indicator was above 7 before Bitcoin reached around $60,000-$65,000. During the 2022 bear market, the indicator fell below 0 (green area), indicating that the market was oversold.

From a technical perspective, there is still a lot of room to rise from current levels before this cycle ends. Even if Bitcoin reaches about $100,000-110,000, it is not "expensive" according to MVRV standards. If Bitcoin repeats the structural pattern of previous tops, the MVRV Z-Score indicator is expected to rise to 5 to 7 or higher.

This means that there is significant upside ahead for the market. Basic extrapolation suggests that tops based on MVRV tend to occur when BTC is trading well above $100,000 — possibly above $200,000, depending on how realized market cap changes over the next few months.

Energy Value Oscillator

Interpretation of six major indicators: What will the price of Bitcoin be by the end of this year?

The indicator measures the "fair value" of Bitcoin based on total energy (energy value = hash rate × energy efficiency). The red and orange line in the above chart marks the fair value based on energy - about $130,000 as of mid-2025. The blue oscillator below tracks the deviation of the current price from this benchmark.

Historically, when Bitcoin is trading well above its energy value, the oscillator enters the red zone (over 100% valuation). In early 2021, Bitcoin was trading at around $60,000, when its price was over 100% above its energy value. Conversely, in 2022, Bitcoin is trading below its energy value and the oscillator is in the green (undervalued) zone.

Currently, the oscillator is near zero and Bitcoin ($107,000-110,000) is trading 10%-20% below the fair value calculated by the model. This suggests that Bitcoin is not overheated. If the energy value reaches about $150,000 by the second half of 2025 and the price trades at a 50%-100% premium (more common near cycle peaks), this would imply a price range of $225,000-300,000.

In other words: The Energy Value Oscillator confirms that Bitcoin still has plenty of room to run. Until the oscillator breaks above +100%, it is unlikely that the market will be in a state of “extreme overvaluation” by this standard.

Bitcoin Heater (derivatives overheat indicator)

Interpretation of six major indicators: What will the price of Bitcoin be by the end of this year?

The Bitcoin Heater indicator aggregates derivatives sentiment (funding rates, basis, option skew) into a single index between 0 and 1. An indicator close to 1.0 indicates bubbles, aggressive long positions, and high leverage. An indicator around 0.0 to 0.3 indicates a cooling market or risk aversion.

In previous cycles (especially in 2021), the indicator often broke through 0.8 before local corrections. But during the strong bull market (Q4 2020 to Q1 2021), the indicator remained high but did not immediately trigger a reversal. As of mid-2025, the indicator is around 0.6 to 0.7, which is warm but not overheated.

This suggests that we have not yet entered the end of the cycle. In the final upswing, the indicator may reach 0.8 to 1.0. Until then, the market still has room to rise. It is reasonable for the indicator to exceed 0.8 periodically before reaching a top, but the final peak is likely to coincide with a persistent red zone indicator.

Macro Index Oscillator

Interpretation of six major indicators: What will the price of Bitcoin be by the end of this year?

The composite index uses more than 40 fundamental, on-chain, and market indicators to assess the macro phase of Bitcoin. A reading above 0 indicates expansion; a reading below 0 indicates contraction or recovery.

In previous bull cycles, the indicator transitioned from negative territory to strongly positive territory - peaking near 2 to 3 in 2021. At the bottom in 2022, the indicator fell below -1. As of now, the Macro Index is around +0.7 - clearly in the growth phase, but still well below the extreme levels of mania.

This means that the cycle is likely in the middle of an expansion. The indicator is expected to climb above 2.0 as the cycle progresses toward the end of 2025. Bitcoin still has room to rise before core network activity stagnates or reverses. There are no signs of exhaustion yet.

Volume Summer (Liquidity / Participation)

Interpretation of six major indicators: What will the price of Bitcoin be by the end of this year?

Volume Summer aggregates net buy-side volume in the spot and derivatives markets. A reading above zero indicates net inflows, while a reading below zero indicates net outflows or a decrease in trading activity.

In early 2021, the indicator soared into the bright green zone - a sign of retail FOMO and frenetic participation. In 2022, the indicator fell sharply into the red zone, confirming a massive withdrawal of funds.

The Volume Summer indicator is currently moderately positive (around +75k) - bullish, but far from manic. This means that money is returning, but the peak liquidity phase may still be ahead (Q4 2025?). If this indicator surges into the dark green zone again, expect a surge.

At current levels, liquidity is supportive – but far from its peak. There is still more momentum to drive further gains.

Open Interest / Market Value Ratio ( OI/Mcap )

The metric, which measures leverage relative to market value, hovered between 2% and 3% in 2021. In 2023, it surged to about 4%, setting the stage for a correction in mid-2024. After the market plunge, the metric reset to 2%, clearing out excess leverage.

By mid-2025, it has risen back to about 3.5%. This suggests that leverage is rising again. While this is good for the market in the short term (providing more momentum for the rally), it also increases risk. If it rises above 4% - 5% by the end of the year, it could signal a crowded and unstable market, prone to selling waves.

The final phase of this cycle will likely be marked by record leverage, which hit new highs when prices peaked. However, there is still room to rise.

Possible trends of BTC in December this year

Taking all indicators into consideration, it is expected that BTC is in the core stage of the bull cycle, but it is not yet close to the end.

There are no signs of extreme overvaluation. Most indicators show strong growth, but still below historical cycle tops.

The base case is therefore that BTC will reach between $210,000 and $230,000 by the end of 2025, more than double its current level. Based on these valuations, it is expected that:

  • MVRV Z-Score > 7
  • Energy Value Oscillator > +100%
  • Bitcoin Heater is about to reach 1.0
  • Volume Summer is in the excitement zone
  • OI/Mcap at historically extreme levels

Only then will it be possible for the market to transition from the expansion phase to the distribution phase.

Related reading: After Bitcoin hits a record high, what are the four major catalysts for subsequent market trends?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI is moving quickly to turn Sora, its new AI video app, into a money-making machine after its debut this week on Apple’s App Store. The app lets users type prompts to generate short clips, and it has already filled timelines with animated characters, brand logos, and even political figures. Chief Executive Sam Altman said […]
Sora
SORA$0.0004106+5.25%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1192-6.58%
RWAX
APP$0.001937-4.86%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 01:28
Share
Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

The post Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Gold (XAUt), the gold-backed digital token issued by stablecoin giant Tether, is closing in on a $1.5 billion market capitalization. According to data released by the company, Tether Gold’s market capitalization currently stands at about $1.46 billion, supported by 966 gold bars weighing 11,693.4 kilograms. Sponsored Digital Gold Rush Pushes Tether’s XAUt Toward $1.5 Billion The firm said the token’s total minted supply amounts to 375,572.25 ounces, of which 261,961.71 ounces—worth roughly $1.01 billion—are in circulation, while 113,610.54 ounces remain available for sale. Tether XAUt Token Supply. Source: Tether The token’s market value rise mirrors gold’s record-breaking rally. Indeed, spot gold price recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,896.49, marking its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Market analysts attribute this climb to investors seeking safety amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and mounting expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. As gold prices soar, digital representations like XAUt have benefited from parallel demand. Investors increasingly view tokenized gold as a more liquid, accessible alternative to traditional holdings. Sponsored Consequently, Tether Gold has appreciated by nearly 46% over the past year and 10% in the past month, earning it a place among the world’s 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Tether to Deepen Gold Strategy Tether’s ambitions in tokenized assets extend well beyond XAUt’s market performance. The USDT issuer is reportedly working to raise at least $200 million for a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) focused on tokenized gold. On this venture, it is partnering with Antalpha, a firm linked to Bitcoin hardware maker Bitmain. Sponsored According to the report, the DATCO will hold Tether’s XAUt tokens and open the door for broader institutional participation in tokenized gold. Meanwhile, this venture builds on a series of earlier collaborations between Tether and Antalpha. In June, Tether acquired…
Movement
MOVE$0.113-3.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013518+0.09%
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,895.35+0.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:01
Share
Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Solana koers staat momenteel rond $229. Op weekbasis steeg de koers met 12,72%. Het all-time high ligt op $294. De bulls bleven de afgelopen weken actief rond $180 tot $200, waardoor dit bereik nog steeds een stevige basis vormt. Kan de Solana koers binnenkort genoeg kracht tonen om opnieuw richting $253 te bewegen? Solana koers: de technische zones blijven bepalend Het prijsverloop laat zien dat de bulls en bears elkaar rond vaste zones blijven treffen. Tussen $180 en $200 duwen de bulls de koers telkens omhoog. Deze herhaalde steun geeft het Solana netwerk een stabiele basis. De weerstand ligt hoger, rond $253 en $260. Een wekelijkse candle boven $260 kan de consolidatie doorbreken. Vanuit daar wijzen de Fibonacci extensies op koersdoelen rond $350 en mogelijk richting $520. Deze methode berekent toekomstige niveaus door eerdere bewegingen te vermenigvuldigen, waardoor handelaren inzicht krijgen in potentiële uitbreidingen. Zolang de Solana koers rond $229 blijft handelen, ligt de focus op de prijszone tussen $200 en $260. A weekly close above $260 could ignite a Solana $SOL bull rally to $520. pic.twitter.com/ZfkD2gcaHV — Ali (@ali_charts) October 3, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); De SOL liquidity schuift van long- naar shortposities Een recente daling kwam voort uit een liquiditeitsschok. Overmatig gebruik van leverage door longposities gaf marketmakers de kans om miljarden aan SOL posities te liquideren. Dat zorgde voor een snelle terugval naar lagere niveaus. If you wondered why $SOL had such amazing pullback. Very simple. Degens MAX long Solana. MM dumped it all the way down and grabbed billions. Now the shorts liquidity is above us. God willing pic.twitter.com/th4kH5mi3o — Crypto Seth (@seth_fin) October 3, 2025 Na deze reset stapelen de shorts zich nu juist boven de huidige Solana koers op. Dit betekent dat een doorbraak omhoog veel shortposities kan dwingen te sluiten. Dat mechanisme staat bekend als een short squeeze en kan rallies versnellen doordat de bears worden gedwongen om terug te kopen. Het verschil in liquiditeit fungeert zo als brandstof voor een nieuwe impuls. $253 blijft het kortetermijn kantelpunt voor SOL Op kortere tijdframes ligt de nadruk voor de SOL prijs op $253. Hier strandden meerdere pogingen van de Solana koers om hoger te sluiten. Crypto-analist Crypto Tony stelt dat een duidelijke candle boven dit niveau ruimte biedt richting $280 tot $300. Met de actuele SOL koers rond $229 is dat niveau nog niet in zicht, waardoor consolidatie voorlopig het overheersende beeld blijft. $SOL / $USD – Update Your safest long is a reclaim of $253. Then it is show time pic.twitter.com/njBedixCFx — Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) October 3, 2025 On-chain Solana signalen versterken de fundamentele basis Naast de prijsactie geeft de on-chain data een sterk signaal. Het stablecoin aanbod binnen Solana heeft een all-time high bereikt. Dit betekent dat steeds meer liquiditeit het netwerk binnenstroomt. Stablecoins vormen vaak het startpunt voor handel en DeFi activiteiten. Solana ATH in stablecoins onchain pic.twitter.com/K3SAwAFYeB — mert | helius.dev (@0xMert_) October 3, 2025 Meer stablecoins in omloop binnen het ecosysteem verhogen de kapitaal efficiëntie. Dit maakt het eenvoudiger om handel, leningen en liquiditeitspools te voeden. In eerdere SOL cycli liep een stijging in stablecoinreserves vaak vooruit op een bredere koersstijging. Dat wijst op vertrouwen van investeerders dat het Solana netwerk verdere groei kan opvangen. Lange termijn patroon met oplopende druk Op de lange termijn vormt de Solana koers al vier jaar een grote ascending triangle. Dit is een patroon waarbij hogere bodems blijven terugkeren terwijl de weerstand horizontaal blijft. Zo ontstaat een wig die spanning opbouwt. De bovenkant van dit patroon ligt rond $260 tot $270. Elke poging om dit niveau te doorbreken, vergroot de kans dat de opgebouwde druk zich ontlaadt. Technisch gezien is dit een van de meest herkenbare patronen voor een opwaartse uitbraak. Als de Solana koers dit niveau overtuigend weet te doorbreken, bevestigt dat dat het vizier op hogere regionen wordt gericht, mogelijk boven $500. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2239-0.53%
Wink
LIKE$0.010342-16.87%
OP
OP$0.722-3.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 01:16
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Top 5 Common Pitfalls in Oracle Cloud Financial Implementations and How to Avoid Them

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Rallies as Q4 2025 Kicks Off, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Named the Top Crypto to Buy