Financial giants are flocking to issue stablecoins, and the duopoly of Tether and Circle will be broken

By: PANews
2025/03/27 18:40
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001752+0.28%

Financial giants are flocking to issue stablecoins, and the duopoly of Tether and Circle will be broken

Original article: Pedro Solimano , DLNews

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Traditional financial institutions continue to pour into the $238 billion stablecoin market, accelerating the restructuring of the industry's competitive landscape. Fidelity Digital Assets recently joined this track, marking a substantial layout of mainstream asset management institutions in this field. The following are the strategic dynamics and product progress of the current major market players:

Fidelity

According to people familiar with the matter, Fidelity Digital Assets, the crypto business unit of Fidelity Investments, has started stablecoin research and development testing. The institution manages $5 trillion in assets, and its entry into the market verifies the recognition of the stablecoin market by traditional asset management giants. This move comes at a time when the U.S. Senate is deliberating on a landmark regulatory bill, and policy breakthroughs may further activate market potential.

PayPal

PayPal launched its stablecoin PYUSD in 2023, taking the lead in integrating stablecoins into its platform. Users can buy, transfer or use PYUSD through the company's app or website, just like using a regular PayPal balance. The stablecoin currently has a market value of $791 million.

Robinhood

Thanks to the rapid growth of crypto asset trading, Robinhood achieved profitability in the fourth quarter, with cryptocurrency sales increasing by 700%. In November 2024, Robinhood partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Kraken and research firm Galaxy Digital to launch a stablecoin called USDG, which runs on the "Global Dollar Network" and provides returns to holders. Its market value has grown rapidly from $29 million at the beginning of the year to $166 million.

Ripple

Ripple launched its stablecoin RLUSD in December last year. Ripple, which has long used XRP for cross-border payments, plans to use this new currency to "provide stability and liquidity to its ecosystem." Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said at the launch of RLUSD that as U.S. regulation becomes clearer, stablecoins like RLUSD are expected to gain wider adoption. The market value of the stablecoin has grown to $176 million, just a fraction of XRP's $140 billion market value.

World Liberty Financial

Trump's cryptocurrency empire has also set its sights on the stablecoin field. On March 25, World Liberty Financial, a DeFi platform under his family, released details of its stablecoin USD1. The stablecoin will be backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bonds, U.S. dollar deposits and other cash equivalents, and will initially be issued on the Ethereum and BNB chains.

Standard Chartered Bank

Standard Chartered, a British bank with a deep presence in Asia, is developing a stablecoin pegged to the Hong Kong dollar. In February, the bank announced that it was working with Hong Kong Web3 company Animoca Brands and telecommunications provider HKT to develop the stablecoin. The stablecoin has not yet been officially launched on the market.

The scale may double within this year

Market data shows that stablecoins will process $16 trillion in transactions in 2024, with a total market value of $238 billion. Although Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) still account for 85% of the market share, Bernstein analysts predict that the market size will double this year. In addition, a special report by researchers at the Atlanta Federal Reserve pointed out that such digital tools are playing an increasingly important infrastructure role in the trillion-dollar payment system. With the improvement of the regulatory framework and the establishment of technical standards, the stablecoin market may usher in a new round of explosive growth.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Why Tapzi is the Best Crypto To Buy Today as the Weekend Kicks Off

Why Tapzi is the Best Crypto To Buy Today as the Weekend Kicks Off

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Crypto To Buy Today as the Weekend Kicks Off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market thrives on narratives. Some crypto tokens capture attention through hype and memes. There are others that grab focus through solid fundamentals, while a few manage to strike a balance that positions them for long-term dominance. In today’s market cycle, three names are dominating the conversation as the best crypto to buy this weekend: BullZilla (BZIL), Cardano (ADA), and Tapzi (TAPZI). Each has its own unique appeal and draws investors. BullZilla draws in speculators with meme-driven excitement, and Cardano continues to build momentum with network upgrades. However, Tapzi has quickly emerged as one of the new best crypto to buy for 2025, thanks to its GameFi-first model and presale traction. But what is the biggest question for crypto investors – Which token will last? Meme cycles come and go, but sustainable utility and adoption usually decide who survives when the hype fades. That’s why the Tapzi vs. BullZilla rivalry, set against the backdrop of Cardano’s upgrades, has become such a key talking point. This isn’t just another round of presale buzz. It’s a battle of hype vs. substance, with the potential to define which altcoins dominate the rest of the year. Let’s break down what makes each project tick green, where the risks lie, and why Tapzi’s utility-driven model may be the strongest story of them all. Tapzi (TAPZI): The GameFi Challenger Breaking the Mold Tapzi isn’t another luck-based GameFi token. The team behind it saw the failures of earlier models — inflationary rewards, complex onboarding, bot farming, and hype without substance. To fix these problems, Tapzi was designed as a skill-to-earn platform. That means players stake tokens in head-to-head battles across simple, familiar games like Chess, Tic Tac Toe, or Rock-Paper-Scissors, and winners take home the rewards. Instead of depending on random outcomes, Tapzi rewards…
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+0.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013706-0.26%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49.71-1.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 01:55
Share
Ethereum Reaches 2-Week High Near $4.5K, Analysts Set $5k as Next Target

Ethereum Reaches 2-Week High Near $4.5K, Analysts Set $5k as Next Target

Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,450 on Oct. 3 after the token spiked above $4,550 for the first time in two weeks. ETH price’s recovery gained traction as traders treated ETH as a relatively safe haven during the U.S. government shutdown. However, it seems $4,500 is still a difficult hill to climb for bulls, with […] The post Ethereum Reaches 2-Week High Near $4.5K, Analysts Set $5k as Next Target appeared first on CoinChapter.
NEAR
NEAR$3.026+2.36%
4
4$0.168+21.33%
Ethereum
ETH$4,496.9+0.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 02:07
Share

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Why Tapzi is the Best Crypto To Buy Today as the Weekend Kicks Off

Ethereum Reaches 2-Week High Near $4.5K, Analysts Set $5k as Next Target

Uranium Energy Corp. ($UEC) Stock: Prices $204 Million Public Offering to Fund U.S. Refining Expansion

Interview | Bitcoin lending will x10 by 2028: Maple CEO