Data interpretation of Ethereum after the surge and rebound: the ecological cold and hot faults behind the value reconstruction

By: PANews
2025/05/19 16:11
Succinct
PROVE$0.7471-2.92%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008778-4.88%

Author: Frank, PANews

When the price of Ethereum rebounded from a low of $1,385 to $2,700, the 97.7% increase was accompanied by a capital split. Institutional funds remained cautious in the ETF market, but the open interest of derivative contracts hit a record high of $32.2 billion. After a long period of depression, the market hopes to prove that Ethereum is still a value trough through this rebound, and the Pectra upgrade seems to provide evidence for this narrative. PANews attempts to outline the current true state of Ethereum through a comprehensive interpretation of Ethereum data. An Ethereum that is undergoing value reconstruction is gradually emerging.

Market and Funds: Caution of ETFs and Enthusiasm of Contracts

As of May 18, the total net asset value of the US ETH ETF reached 8.97 billion US dollars, accounting for 2.89% of the total market value of Ethereum. Compared with the 5.95% of Bitcoin ETF, this proportion is still low. Overall, it seems that Bitcoin is still more popular in the ETF market.

Data interpretation of Ethereum after the surge and rebound: the ecological cold and hot faults behind the value reconstruction

In addition, from February to the end of April, the funds of Ethereum ETF were mostly in outflow. It was not until April 21 that it began to flow back again, but the overall return data was not obvious. The net inflow of Ethereum ETF in April was about 66.25 million US dollars, and the net inflow so far in May was about 30 million US dollars.

Data interpretation of Ethereum after the surge and rebound: the ecological cold and hot faults behind the value reconstruction

According to data from Glassnode, it was not until the end of April that Ethereum's "Net Unrealized Profit/Loss" (NUPL) value reversed to a positive number again. Prior to that, from April 1 to 22, the NUPL value was always negative. During this period, the price of Ethereum fell below $1,800, with the lowest price dropping to $1,385. That is to say, when the price of Ethereum fell below $1,800, the overall holding addresses were basically in a loss state. However, this negative data sometimes also indicates a signal of the market bottom, because the selling pressure is close to exhaustion at this stage. However, as of May 17, the NUPL value reached a maximum of 0.328. Judging from the range of values, it is still in the early stage of the bull market or the recovery period, and has not yet reached an extremely optimistic stage.

Data interpretation of Ethereum after the surge and rebound: the ecological cold and hot faults behind the value reconstruction

Another interesting data is that the number of addresses with a balance greater than 1 on the Ethereum chain has fallen as the price rebounded. In the previous price decline, this data has been rising, indicating that many investors still choose to buy at the bottom in the downward phase. When the price rose to $1,800, some addresses chose to take profits and exit. However, the decline in this proportion is not very high, only about one thousandth. As the price rebounds, the current percentage of profitable addresses in Ethereum has reached 60%.

Data interpretation of Ethereum after the surge and rebound: the ecological cold and hot faults behind the value reconstruction

Although the recent price rebound is still far from the historical high, the contract open interest has reached a historical high recently. On May 14, the Ethereum contract open interest reached 32.249 billion US dollars, which is almost the highest contract open interest level in history. The last time the contract volume reached this value was in January-February 2025, when the price of Ethereum fluctuated between 3,000 and 3,800 US dollars. It can also be seen that the market is still very keen to bet on Ethereum.

Overall, looking at the market and funding data, Ethereum began to see a positive inflow of funds at the bottom of its price range at the end of April, and its price subsequently rose sharply, with the highest increase reaching 97.7%, nearly doubling. However, judging from the inflow of funds, especially the flow of ETF funds, the proportion of increased funds from traditional institutions is still not high.

Data interpretation of Ethereum after the surge and rebound: the ecological cold and hot faults behind the value reconstruction

TVL rebounds, but low gas fails to activate transaction volume

From the perspective of on-chain activity, the change in Ethereum active addresses is not obvious, and the current value is still fluctuating between 400,000 and 600,000 per day. This fluctuation pattern has been maintained for more than a year, but the recent fluctuation curve has broken through the 600,000 range.

Data interpretation of Ethereum after the surge and rebound: the ecological cold and hot faults behind the value reconstruction

Another important data, TVL, has a more obvious trend of change. TVL in US dollars has rebounded since April 22, rising from around US$4.5 billion to around US$64.6 billion. However, considering the sharp rise in Ethereum prices during this period, this change may not reflect the real situation on the chain. After switching the ETH amount, it can be seen that since April 9, the ETH pledged on the Ethereum chain has dropped significantly, from a high of 30.26 million to a low of 24 million, a drop of 20%.

The reason for this phenomenon may be that during the rapid rise in Ethereum prices, some funds chose to take profits or avoid uncompensated losses, resulting in a reduction in the amount of tokens.

As for the changes in Gas, as of May 16, 2025, the average Gas price of Ethereum is 3.572 Gwei, a sharp drop of 21.57% from the previous day and a sharp drop of 51.76% from last year. The Gas fee has generally been on a downward trend in the past 30 days. It briefly soared to 10.61 Gwei on May 8, but has been maintained below 8 Gwei recently, and it was as low as 1.6 Gwei on May 3. This change is related to EIP-7691 in the Pectra upgrade, which aims to reduce L2 fees by expanding the blob space.

However, the extremely low gas fee does not seem to have stimulated an increase in on-chain transactions. In terms of the number of daily transactions, no significant changes have been seen.

DEX transactions and asset landscape: Stablecoin dominance and ecological transformation

According to the on-chain staking data, Ethereum's staking has been in a net outflow state from April 15 to May 5. In particular, Coinbase's staking has outflowed 30% in the past six months. Currently, Lido is still the validator with the most staking, with a staking amount of 9.11 million.

Data interpretation of Ethereum after the surge and rebound: the ecological cold and hot faults behind the value reconstruction

In terms of on-chain DEX transaction volume, the Ethereum mainnet has clearly entered an active period after entering 2025. The activity in this cycle is significantly higher than the performance in 2024, close to the peak period from 2021 to 2022. However, judging from the revenue data, the recent increase in trading activity mainly comes from stablecoin-related transactions. USDT has generated $568 million in fees on Ethereum in the past 30 days. As of May 18, Ethereum is still the public chain with the largest issuance of stablecoins, accounting for more than 50%, and the total issuance has reached $127.3 billion, which is twice the Ethereum DeFi TVL.

Data interpretation of Ethereum after the surge and rebound: the ecological cold and hot faults behind the value reconstruction

By analyzing the types of funds on the Ethereum chain, it can be seen that nearly half of the transactions on the Ethereum chain are completed by stablecoins and ETH transfers. And the proportion of stablecoin transactions is obviously increasing, while the proportion of DeFi and ERC-20 token transactions is actually still declining. This also shows that Ethereum is still transforming into the role of an asset value storage center on the chain, while the development of MEME and application categories seems to be restricted. From this point of view, Ethereum's strategy of trying to boost activity by reducing handling fees and increasing transaction speed may be difficult to work.

Data interpretation of Ethereum after the surge and rebound: the ecological cold and hot faults behind the value reconstruction

In addition, although the average single transfer amount on Ethereum has also declined recently, it is still between thousands of dollars and 10,000 US dollars. This data is far ahead of all public chains, and Solana's data is generally only tens of dollars. This shows that Ethereum is an absolute exclusive chain for large investors.

In general, the reason behind Ethereum’s recent price rebound is more like the result of the pain of transition. On the one hand, the Ethereum ecosystem has been trying to optimize performance through continuous technical updates and upgrades, but this effort seems to have failed. On the other hand, it is a place where large-scale funds and stablecoin transactions are concentrated, and the big players seem to be very satisfied with the current quiet state of Ethereum on the chain.

Therefore, the rise and fall of a single indicator can no longer simply define the "good" or "bad" of Ethereum. The market may need to go beyond the previous growth narrative and re-examine and understand the core role and long-term value of Ethereum in a multi-chain landscape. Instead of being obsessed with judging whether it is "rising" or "declining", it is better to realize that after all the noise and iterations, a more mature and "stable" Ethereum may be the inevitable direction and final appearance of its evolution.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI is moving quickly to turn Sora, its new AI video app, into a money-making machine after its debut this week on Apple’s App Store. The app lets users type prompts to generate short clips, and it has already filled timelines with animated characters, brand logos, and even political figures. Chief Executive Sam Altman said […]
Sora
SORA$0.000413+5.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1192-6.21%
RWAX
APP$0.001941-4.66%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 01:28
Share
Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

The post Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Gold (XAUt), the gold-backed digital token issued by stablecoin giant Tether, is closing in on a $1.5 billion market capitalization. According to data released by the company, Tether Gold’s market capitalization currently stands at about $1.46 billion, supported by 966 gold bars weighing 11,693.4 kilograms. Sponsored Digital Gold Rush Pushes Tether’s XAUt Toward $1.5 Billion The firm said the token’s total minted supply amounts to 375,572.25 ounces, of which 261,961.71 ounces—worth roughly $1.01 billion—are in circulation, while 113,610.54 ounces remain available for sale. Tether XAUt Token Supply. Source: Tether The token’s market value rise mirrors gold’s record-breaking rally. Indeed, spot gold price recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,896.49, marking its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Market analysts attribute this climb to investors seeking safety amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and mounting expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. As gold prices soar, digital representations like XAUt have benefited from parallel demand. Investors increasingly view tokenized gold as a more liquid, accessible alternative to traditional holdings. Sponsored Consequently, Tether Gold has appreciated by nearly 46% over the past year and 10% in the past month, earning it a place among the world’s 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Tether to Deepen Gold Strategy Tether’s ambitions in tokenized assets extend well beyond XAUt’s market performance. The USDT issuer is reportedly working to raise at least $200 million for a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) focused on tokenized gold. On this venture, it is partnering with Antalpha, a firm linked to Bitcoin hardware maker Bitmain. Sponsored According to the report, the DATCO will hold Tether’s XAUt tokens and open the door for broader institutional participation in tokenized gold. Meanwhile, this venture builds on a series of earlier collaborations between Tether and Antalpha. In June, Tether acquired…
Movement
MOVE$0.1129-3.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013516-0.05%
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,895.35+0.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:01
Share
Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Solana koers staat momenteel rond $229. Op weekbasis steeg de koers met 12,72%. Het all-time high ligt op $294. De bulls bleven de afgelopen weken actief rond $180 tot $200, waardoor dit bereik nog steeds een stevige basis vormt. Kan de Solana koers binnenkort genoeg kracht tonen om opnieuw richting $253 te bewegen? Solana koers: de technische zones blijven bepalend Het prijsverloop laat zien dat de bulls en bears elkaar rond vaste zones blijven treffen. Tussen $180 en $200 duwen de bulls de koers telkens omhoog. Deze herhaalde steun geeft het Solana netwerk een stabiele basis. De weerstand ligt hoger, rond $253 en $260. Een wekelijkse candle boven $260 kan de consolidatie doorbreken. Vanuit daar wijzen de Fibonacci extensies op koersdoelen rond $350 en mogelijk richting $520. Deze methode berekent toekomstige niveaus door eerdere bewegingen te vermenigvuldigen, waardoor handelaren inzicht krijgen in potentiële uitbreidingen. Zolang de Solana koers rond $229 blijft handelen, ligt de focus op de prijszone tussen $200 en $260. A weekly close above $260 could ignite a Solana $SOL bull rally to $520. pic.twitter.com/ZfkD2gcaHV — Ali (@ali_charts) October 3, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); De SOL liquidity schuift van long- naar shortposities Een recente daling kwam voort uit een liquiditeitsschok. Overmatig gebruik van leverage door longposities gaf marketmakers de kans om miljarden aan SOL posities te liquideren. Dat zorgde voor een snelle terugval naar lagere niveaus. If you wondered why $SOL had such amazing pullback. Very simple. Degens MAX long Solana. MM dumped it all the way down and grabbed billions. Now the shorts liquidity is above us. God willing pic.twitter.com/th4kH5mi3o — Crypto Seth (@seth_fin) October 3, 2025 Na deze reset stapelen de shorts zich nu juist boven de huidige Solana koers op. Dit betekent dat een doorbraak omhoog veel shortposities kan dwingen te sluiten. Dat mechanisme staat bekend als een short squeeze en kan rallies versnellen doordat de bears worden gedwongen om terug te kopen. Het verschil in liquiditeit fungeert zo als brandstof voor een nieuwe impuls. $253 blijft het kortetermijn kantelpunt voor SOL Op kortere tijdframes ligt de nadruk voor de SOL prijs op $253. Hier strandden meerdere pogingen van de Solana koers om hoger te sluiten. Crypto-analist Crypto Tony stelt dat een duidelijke candle boven dit niveau ruimte biedt richting $280 tot $300. Met de actuele SOL koers rond $229 is dat niveau nog niet in zicht, waardoor consolidatie voorlopig het overheersende beeld blijft. $SOL / $USD – Update Your safest long is a reclaim of $253. Then it is show time pic.twitter.com/njBedixCFx — Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) October 3, 2025 On-chain Solana signalen versterken de fundamentele basis Naast de prijsactie geeft de on-chain data een sterk signaal. Het stablecoin aanbod binnen Solana heeft een all-time high bereikt. Dit betekent dat steeds meer liquiditeit het netwerk binnenstroomt. Stablecoins vormen vaak het startpunt voor handel en DeFi activiteiten. Solana ATH in stablecoins onchain pic.twitter.com/K3SAwAFYeB — mert | helius.dev (@0xMert_) October 3, 2025 Meer stablecoins in omloop binnen het ecosysteem verhogen de kapitaal efficiëntie. Dit maakt het eenvoudiger om handel, leningen en liquiditeitspools te voeden. In eerdere SOL cycli liep een stijging in stablecoinreserves vaak vooruit op een bredere koersstijging. Dat wijst op vertrouwen van investeerders dat het Solana netwerk verdere groei kan opvangen. Lange termijn patroon met oplopende druk Op de lange termijn vormt de Solana koers al vier jaar een grote ascending triangle. Dit is een patroon waarbij hogere bodems blijven terugkeren terwijl de weerstand horizontaal blijft. Zo ontstaat een wig die spanning opbouwt. De bovenkant van dit patroon ligt rond $260 tot $270. Elke poging om dit niveau te doorbreken, vergroot de kans dat de opgebouwde druk zich ontlaadt. Technisch gezien is dit een van de meest herkenbare patronen voor een opwaartse uitbraak. Als de Solana koers dit niveau overtuigend weet te doorbreken, bevestigt dat dat het vizier op hogere regionen wordt gericht, mogelijk boven $500. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2237-0.62%
Wink
LIKE$0.010327-17.39%
OP
OP$0.7214-3.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 01:16
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Top 5 Common Pitfalls in Oracle Cloud Financial Implementations and How to Avoid Them

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be