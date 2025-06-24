In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 456 million US dollars, mainly long orders By: PANews 2025/06/24 23:30

PANews reported on June 24 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $456 million, of which $338 million was for long orders and $118 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $137 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $148 million.