Polymarket is about to complete a round of financing of nearly $200 million, and the company's valuation exceeds $1 billion By: PANews 2025/06/24

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Information , Polymarket is about to complete a round of financing of nearly US$200 million, and the company's valuation exceeds US$1 billion.