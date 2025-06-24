Ark Invest dumps more Circle shares to renew bets on other stocks

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 20:19
Moonveil
MORE$0.0711-0.11%
Major
MAJOR$0.12428-0.83%
Particl
PART$0.2448+1.28%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0925-0.85%
ARK
ARK$0.4412-3.35%

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is showing no signs of slowing down its Circle shares sell-off and has made yet another sizable dump as part of its ongoing portfolio reshuffle.

On Monday, June 23, 2025, Ark Invest offloaded another major portion of its million-dollar stake in CRCL, the newly listed stock of stablecoin issuer Circle. The sale, worth approximately $110 million, marked the firm’s fourth large-scale dump in less than a week and comes just a day after its $146.2 million sell-off.

ARK spread the three-part sale across different funds. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) sold 306,921 units of the shares, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) offloaded 72,302, and the remaining 36,621 were sold by the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

The streak of sales comes as CRCL continues to surge, suggesting Ark is capitalizing on its early investment gains. Trading at $263.45 at the time of writing, the stock has been on an upward rise since debuting at $31 just weeks ago, and briefly spiked near $300 during intraday trading on Monday.

In total, the Cathie Wood-led investment firm has now sold around 1.6 million CRCL shares. Despite the sell-offs, it maintains its status as one of the largest stakeholders in the stablecoin issuer’s stock and still holds approximately 2.8 million shares.

Following the latest sale, Ark Invest reallocated capital into other positions, boosting its holdings in Coinbase (COIN) and Robinhood (HOOD). The firm purchased 4,198 COIN shares worth $1.3 million and 319,640 HOOD shares valued at $24.4 million, among others.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/cardano-ada-trading-volume-jumps-20-in-october-while-early-buyers-rush-into-a-fast-rising-crypto-presale/
Cardano
ADA$0.8353-5.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013476-0.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:00
Share
‘One Battle After Another’ Becomes One Of This Decade’s Best-Reviewed Movies

‘One Battle After Another’ Becomes One Of This Decade’s Best-Reviewed Movies

The post ‘One Battle After Another’ Becomes One Of This Decade’s Best-Reviewed Movies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Critics have hailed Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, as a “masterpiece,” indicating potential Academy Awards success as it boasts near-perfect scores on review aggregators Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes based on early reviews. Leonardo DiCaprio stars in “One Battle After Another,” which opens in theaters next week. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures) Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures Key Facts “One Battle After Another” boasts a nearly perfect 97 out of a possible 100 on Metacritic based on its first 31 reviews, making it the highest-rated movie of this decade on Metacritic’s best movies of all time list. The movie also has a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on the first 56 reviews, with only two reviews considered “rotten,” or negative. The Associated Press hailed the movie as “an American masterpiece,” noting the movie touches on topical political themes and depicts a society where “gun violence, white power and immigrant deportations recur in an ongoing dance, both farcical and tragic.” The movie stars DiCaprio as an ex-revolutionary who reunites with former accomplices to rescue his 16-year-old daughter when she goes missing, and Anderson has said the movie was inspired by the 1990 novel, “Vineland.” Most critics have described the movie as an action thriller with notable chase scenes, which jumps in time from DiCaprio’s character’s early days with fictional revolutionary group, the French 75, to about 15 years later, when he is pursued by foe and military leader Captain Steven Lockjaw, played by Sean Penn. The Warner Bros.-produced film was made on a big budget, estimated to be between $130 million and $175 million, and co-stars Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor. When Will ‘one Battle After Another’ Open In Theaters And Streaming? The move opens in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.899-5.47%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003002-0.13%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.54+2.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:35
Share
100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

Roughly 100,000 federal workers have officially dropped off the government payroll this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, after the Trump administration’s deferred-resignation plan kicked into action. The exodus landed at the exact moment the government entered another shutdown, with more job losses likely still on the way. This drop is the direct result […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.674-2.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07091+0.01%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 22:20
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

‘One Battle After Another’ Becomes One Of This Decade’s Best-Reviewed Movies

100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

UK Treasury criticizes wasteful government spending and stagnant productivity

Crypto News: Thai Police Nab Portuguese Fugitive in $580M Crypto Scam