Trump administration mulls executive order on ‘debanking’ — WSJ By: PANews 2025/06/24 20:29

Trump may issue an executive order to protect crypto firms from banking discrimination, ending what some call Operation Chokepoint 2.0, according to The Wall Street Journal.