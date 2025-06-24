Turkey tightens crypto rules with source, purpose checks on transfers

By: PANews
2025/06/24 18:41

Turkey tightens crypto rules with source, purpose checks on transfers

Turkey’s Finance Ministry plans new rules requiring crypto platforms to collect source and purpose data, with limits on stablecoin transfers.

