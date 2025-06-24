Bitcoin reclaims $105,000 after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 18:39
Union
U$0.007278+3.42%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.684-2.20%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,722.16-0.89%

Bitcoin managed to reclaim its previous spot above $105,000 following a miraculous rebound as tensions cool between Israel and Iran after the U.S. ushers in a ceasefire.

According to data from crypto.news, BTC (BTC) experienced a price surge following news of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap almost touched the $106,000 threshold, reaching as high as $105,927 in the past 24 hours.

At press time, BTC has gone up 3.9% and is currently trading hands at a price of $105,302. Throughout the past week, Bitcoin has suffered through the geopolitical events that have broken through between Israel, Iran and the United States. Within the past few days, BTC fell into a slump following news of the U.S. bombing three of Iran’s nuclear bases.

On June 22, BTC experienced a sharp decline, dropping well beyond it previous peak of $106,003 just two days prior. On June 23, Bitcoin reached its lowest point since May, dropping to $98,974.

Price chart for Bitcoin in the past 24 hours, June 24, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

BTC has gone down 1.2% in the past week and 3.6% in the past two weeks. The past month has seen the cryptocurrency fall by nearly 2%.

Not only that, Bitcoin’s market cap also enjoyed a 3.24% boost, climbing up to $2.09 trillion following the recent price surge. Additionally, BTC’s trading volume also saw a 6.9% increase compared to the previous day, amounting to $52.8 billion based on current market prices.

Even the wider crypto market cap has experienced a 2.1% surge after news of the ceasefire broke, amounting to $3.36 trillion.

A ceasefire signal between Israel and Iran may have eased investor concerns for now. Crypto markets often recover quickly when geopolitical fears recede. However, traders still have their eyes on the continuing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Despite the agreed upon deal between the two countries, brokered by Donald Trump and Qatar, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of violating the ceasefire only two hours after the deal was announced.

According to the BBC, despite Iran furiously denying the accusation, Israel plans to “respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire with intense strikes” targeting the nation’s capital in Iran. It remains to be seen whether Israel will follow through with the threat, and how it will affect Bitcoin and the wider crypto market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/cardano-ada-trading-volume-jumps-20-in-october-while-early-buyers-rush-into-a-fast-rising-crypto-presale/
Cardano
ADA$0.8353-5.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013476-0.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:00
Share
‘One Battle After Another’ Becomes One Of This Decade’s Best-Reviewed Movies

‘One Battle After Another’ Becomes One Of This Decade’s Best-Reviewed Movies

The post ‘One Battle After Another’ Becomes One Of This Decade’s Best-Reviewed Movies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Critics have hailed Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, as a “masterpiece,” indicating potential Academy Awards success as it boasts near-perfect scores on review aggregators Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes based on early reviews. Leonardo DiCaprio stars in “One Battle After Another,” which opens in theaters next week. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures) Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures Key Facts “One Battle After Another” boasts a nearly perfect 97 out of a possible 100 on Metacritic based on its first 31 reviews, making it the highest-rated movie of this decade on Metacritic’s best movies of all time list. The movie also has a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on the first 56 reviews, with only two reviews considered “rotten,” or negative. The Associated Press hailed the movie as “an American masterpiece,” noting the movie touches on topical political themes and depicts a society where “gun violence, white power and immigrant deportations recur in an ongoing dance, both farcical and tragic.” The movie stars DiCaprio as an ex-revolutionary who reunites with former accomplices to rescue his 16-year-old daughter when she goes missing, and Anderson has said the movie was inspired by the 1990 novel, “Vineland.” Most critics have described the movie as an action thriller with notable chase scenes, which jumps in time from DiCaprio’s character’s early days with fictional revolutionary group, the French 75, to about 15 years later, when he is pursued by foe and military leader Captain Steven Lockjaw, played by Sean Penn. The Warner Bros.-produced film was made on a big budget, estimated to be between $130 million and $175 million, and co-stars Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor. When Will ‘one Battle After Another’ Open In Theaters And Streaming? The move opens in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.899-5.47%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003002-0.13%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.54+2.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:35
Share
100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

Roughly 100,000 federal workers have officially dropped off the government payroll this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, after the Trump administration’s deferred-resignation plan kicked into action. The exodus landed at the exact moment the government entered another shutdown, with more job losses likely still on the way. This drop is the direct result […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.674-2.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07091+0.01%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 22:20
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

‘One Battle After Another’ Becomes One Of This Decade’s Best-Reviewed Movies

100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

UK Treasury criticizes wasteful government spending and stagnant productivity

Crypto News: Thai Police Nab Portuguese Fugitive in $580M Crypto Scam