Large U.S. banks respond to Republican pressure and adjust policies to prevent political risks

By: PANews
2025/06/24 17:53
Union
U$0.006928-5.25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0989-7.82%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to the Wall Street Journal, large US banks including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are stepping up meetings with state officials in Texas, Oklahoma and other states to respond to allegations of discrimination against the gun manufacturing and fossil fuel industries. Some banks have updated their policies to emphasize that they will not discriminate against customers because of their political stance in order to avoid being "blacklisted" by more Republican-dominated states.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK Looks to US to Adopt More Crypto-Friendly Approach

UK Looks to US to Adopt More Crypto-Friendly Approach

The post UK Looks to US to Adopt More Crypto-Friendly Approach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK and US are reportedly preparing to deepen cooperation on digital assets, with Britain looking to copy the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly stance in a bid to boost innovation.  UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed on Tuesday how the two nations could strengthen their coordination on crypto, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.  The discussions also involved representatives from crypto companies, including Coinbase, Circle Internet Group and Ripple, with executives from the Bank of America, Barclays and Citi also attending, according to the report. The agreement was made “last-minute” after crypto advocacy groups urged the UK government on Thursday to adopt a more open stance toward the industry, claiming its cautious approach to the sector has left the country lagging in innovation and policy.  Source: Rachel Reeves Deal to include stablecoins, look to unlock adoption Any deal between the countries is likely to include stablecoins, the Financial Times reported, an area of crypto that US President Donald Trump made a policy priority and in which his family has significant business interests. The Financial Times reported on Monday that UK crypto advocacy groups also slammed the Bank of England’s proposal to limit individual stablecoin holdings to between 10,000 British pounds ($13,650) and 20,000 pounds ($27,300), claiming it would be difficult and expensive to implement. UK banks appear to have slowed adoption too, with around 40% of 2,000 recently surveyed crypto investors saying that their banks had either blocked or delayed a payment to a crypto provider.  Many of these actions have been linked to concerns over volatility, fraud and scams. The UK has made some progress on crypto regulation recently, proposing a framework in May that would see crypto exchanges, dealers, and agents treated similarly to traditional finance firms, with…
CreatorBid
BID$0.07812-2.56%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.757+0.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014126-2.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:21
Share
Cardano Price Will ‘Break the Internet’ to $20: Here is Why

Cardano Price Will ‘Break the Internet’ to $20: Here is Why

The post Cardano Price Will ‘Break the Internet’ to $20: Here is Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: A 10x to 20x Cardano price rally aligns with both technical setup and historical growth cycles. The relative performance chart for ADA indicates that 2023 brought significant gains, and while 2024 saw some retracement, the broader trend remains intact. Cardano (ADA) market cap rose to $33.34 billion. Cardano price has been gaining strong momentum in recent weeks, with analysts pointing to a potential 10x–20x breakout. Backed by solid technical patterns, growing institutional exposure, and increasing network activity, ADA is positioning itself as one of the most promising altcoins in the current market cycle. Analyst Predicts Cardano Price Rally by 10X – 20X Cardano price shows strong signs of a major breakout on the 1-day chart as it consolidates within a long-term resistance trendline. Now, it is testing this level with higher lows, which often signals that buyers are gaining strength. Once ADA price breaks above this line, momentum could accelerate quickly. In addition, the price has held steady near the $0.90 region despite market volatility. This stability suggests strong support from long-term holders. If ADA pushes past the $1.20–$1.50 range, the next resistance zone sits much higher, leaving room for explosive upside, as per an analysis by Mr P Crypto. Cardano Price Analysis | Source: Mr P Crypto, X A Closer Look into ADA Price & Performance Furthermore, the relative performance chart indicates that 2023 brought significant gains, and while 2024 saw some retracement, the broader trend remains intact. With renewed demand and increasing development activity on the Cardano network, investors may soon see rapid appreciation. Therefore, if ADA follows the same pattern of previous bull runs, a move toward $10 or even $20 is not unrealistic. A 10x to 20x increase would align with both the technical setup and historical growth cycles. In short, Cardano price looks…
NEAR
NEAR$2.907+0.86%
1
1$0.005743-29.63%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014126-2.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 16:13
Share
XRP Price: Token Hits $3 Following VivoPower Treasury Announcement

XRP Price: Token Hits $3 Following VivoPower Treasury Announcement

TLDR XRP rose above $3 on Oct 2, trading at $3.04 with a market cap of $181.8 billion and 24-hour volume exceeding $6.1 billion VivoPower International completed a $19 million equity raise at $6.05 per share to fund XRP treasury operations and debt repayment The Nasdaq-listed company repositioned itself as a digital treasury firm with [...] The post XRP Price: Token Hits $3 Following VivoPower Treasury Announcement appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$3.0423+1.76%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01297+2.36%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02667-1.00%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/03 15:15
Share

Trending News

More

UK Looks to US to Adopt More Crypto-Friendly Approach

Cardano Price Will ‘Break the Internet’ to $20: Here is Why

XRP Price: Token Hits $3 Following VivoPower Treasury Announcement

Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

Thousands Of New Millionaires Added Overnight? CLS Mining: Get Rich Quick In The Crypto World