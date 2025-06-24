Canaan Technology announces strategic reorganization to focus on its core business of Bitcoin mining machines

By: PANews
2025/06/24 17:20
Core DAO
CORE$0.3866-2.54%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.086-4.65%

PANews reported on June 24 that Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN ) announced the launch of a strategic reorganization, focusing on Bitcoin mining machine sales and self-operated mining business, and will terminate non-core AI chip business units. The company said that the move is aimed at streamlining operations, improving capital efficiency, and focusing resources on the core strengths of the digital asset ecosystem. Canaan Inc. expects that overall operating expenses will drop significantly after the reorganization, and will continue to promote encryption infrastructure innovation and global market layout in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Security Is Broken — and It’s Focused on the Wrong Risks

Crypto Security Is Broken — and It’s Focused on the Wrong Risks

Billions lost, millions spent on audits — and phishing scams still win. This op-ed explains why crypto’s security model is broken and where real solutions must start.
WINK
WIN$0.00005175-0.28%
OP
OP$0.7195-1.28%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003022-5.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 17:00
Share
Posco Bets on Europe’s EV Boom, Launches Motor Core Facility

Posco Bets on Europe’s EV Boom, Launches Motor Core Facility

TLDRs; Posco International opened a $67M EV motor core plant in Brzeg, Poland, to meet Europe’s surging EV demand. The facility will produce 1.2 million motor cores annually, beginning full-scale production in December 2025. The expansion strengthens Posco’s three-continent EV supply chain as it targets a 10% global market share by 2030. The move aligns [...] The post Posco Bets on Europe’s EV Boom, Launches Motor Core Facility appeared first on CoinCentral.
Boom
BOOM$0.007707-3.95%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3876-2.49%
1
1$0.009448+42.03%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/04 16:49
Share
Coinbase Files for OCC Trust Charter, Says It Won’t Become a Bank

Coinbase Files for OCC Trust Charter, Says It Won’t Become a Bank

The post Coinbase Files for OCC Trust Charter, Says It Won’t Become a Bank appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Coinbase is making another push into traditional finance. The U.S.’s largest crypto exchange has applied for a National Trust Company Charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).  The license could give Coinbase more control over custody and payments, but the company is keen to stress one thing: “We have no intention …
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004295-0.48%
Threshold
T$0.0155--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07376+4.41%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/04 17:02
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Security Is Broken — and It’s Focused on the Wrong Risks

Posco Bets on Europe’s EV Boom, Launches Motor Core Facility

Coinbase Files for OCC Trust Charter, Says It Won’t Become a Bank

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025