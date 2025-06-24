BlackRock: Expect more DeepSeek moments in China’s tech sector

‘One Battle After Another’ Becomes One Of This Decade’s Best-Reviewed Movies

Topline Critics have hailed Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, as a "masterpiece," indicating potential Academy Awards success as it boasts near-perfect scores on review aggregators Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes based on early reviews. Leonardo DiCaprio stars in "One Battle After Another," which opens in theaters next week. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures) Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures Key Facts "One Battle After Another" boasts a nearly perfect 97 out of a possible 100 on Metacritic based on its first 31 reviews, making it the highest-rated movie of this decade on Metacritic's best movies of all time list. The movie also has a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on the first 56 reviews, with only two reviews considered "rotten," or negative. The Associated Press hailed the movie as "an American masterpiece," noting the movie touches on topical political themes and depicts a society where "gun violence, white power and immigrant deportations recur in an ongoing dance, both farcical and tragic." The movie stars DiCaprio as an ex-revolutionary who reunites with former accomplices to rescue his 16-year-old daughter when she goes missing, and Anderson has said the movie was inspired by the 1990 novel, "Vineland." Most critics have described the movie as an action thriller with notable chase scenes, which jumps in time from DiCaprio's character's early days with fictional revolutionary group, the French 75, to about 15 years later, when he is pursued by foe and military leader Captain Steven Lockjaw, played by Sean Penn. The Warner Bros.-produced film was made on a big budget, estimated to be between $130 million and $175 million, and co-stars Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor. When Will 'one Battle After Another' Open In Theaters And Streaming? The move opens in…