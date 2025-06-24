Crypto darknet markets surge on Telegram after Huione Guarantee shutdown: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 15:25
Moonveil
MORE$0.07416-4.77%

Telegram-based alternatives have emerged to fill the void left by the shutdown of crypto darknet marketplace Huione Guarantee, according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.

Researchers at Elliptic have uncovered a surge in user activity across more than 30 Telegram-based marketplaces since May, when Telegram removed Huione Guarantee’s public channels.

Among the new platforms, Tudou Guarantee has seen the largest migration, with user numbers more than doubling and transaction volumes now matching those once recorded by Huione Guarantee.

Crypto darknet markets surge on Telegram after Huione Guarantee shutdown: report - 1

Elliptic’s analysis found that many merchants formerly active on Huione Guarantee have resumed operations on Tudou Guarantee, continuing to offer services such as stolen data, money laundering, and scam-related infrastructure.

On-chain data shows that while Huione Guarantee attempted to provide private escrow services post-shutdown, its crypto transaction volumes, mainly in Tether (USDT), fell to negligible levels by late May.

The report also clarifies that some ongoing activity may have been wrongly attributed to Huione Guarantee.

Elliptic notes that other entities within the parent conglomerate, such as Huione Pay, continue to process large volumes of crypto transactions. However, these transactions are distinct from those linked to the marketplace, with different wallet infrastructure and business operations.

“The closure of Huione Guarantee has sent shockwaves through the guarantee market ecosystem, […] However, many other similar Telegram-based marketplaces remain in operation and continue to expand,” researchers said.

“It will require wider, ongoing removal of these marketplaces from Telegram if these key enablers of the global scam epidemic are to be stopped.” 

Huione Guarantee, once described as the largest darknet marketplace of its kind, had facilitated over $27 billion in illicit transactions prior to its shutdown. Operating primarily in Chinese, it functioned as an escrow-based platform connecting vendors and buyers involved in online scams, particularly across Southeast Asia and China. 

Vendors on the platform offered a range of illicit goods and services, including fake IDs, SIM cards, surveillance tools, and money laundering arrangements. Payments were typically conducted in stablecoins like USDT, with merchants required to post deposits as a trust mechanism.

Rebranded domains keep Huione network alive

Further investigation from Chainalysis supports some of Elliptic’s findings. A report earlier this month revealed that while Huione Guarantee’s original domain and public channels were taken down, its laundering network remained operational.

According to Chainalysis, Huione reemerged under a new domain, Huione.me, preserving its original branding along with its linked token XOC and the USDH stablecoin, both of which remain actively listed for trading. 

USDH, in particular, has been flagged by FinCEN for its design, which makes it difficult for law enforcement to freeze, thereby enabling illicit actors to move funds with minimal risk of seizure.

Chainalysis also observed increased activity in rival marketplaces such as Tudou Guarantee. However, it noted that these platforms processed only a fraction of Huoine’s historical volume, which exceeded $81 billion in crypto transactions since 2021.

A separate report from TRM labs warned that Huione and related groups were exploring proprietary messaging apps such as ChatMe and SafeW, designed to avoid third-party moderation as Telegram continues its crackdown. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?

What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?

The term FDV often pops up while searching for crypto investments. You may also have seen the term appear in crypto-related news. Curious to know what it means? Or confused between the FDV and market cap? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The article covers the definition of FDV, how it is calculated, its significance, ... Read more The post What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Threshold
T$0.01466-1.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07409-4.90%
Capverse
CAP$0.11433+11.61%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/09/19 13:33
Share
AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

PANews reported on October 1st that Animoca Brands, the open metaverse and digital property rights company, announced the signing of an equity and token investment agreement with AlphaTON Capital, a Nasdaq-listed TON treasury. The agreement stipulates that AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a controlling stake in GAMEE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Under the terms of the letter of intent, AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE and 51% of GAMEE's inventory of GAMEE (GMEE) and Watcoin (WAT) tokens. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, AlphaTON Capital plans to purchase up to $3 million worth of GMEE tokens and up to $1 million worth of WAT tokens on the open market to enhance its digital asset portfolio.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0117-2.01%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.42288-3.78%
TONCOIN
TON$2.655-0.59%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 09:48
Share
Ethereum to boost scalability and roll out Fusaka upgrade on Dec 3

Ethereum to boost scalability and roll out Fusaka upgrade on Dec 3

Ethereum's Fusaka update may happen on December 3, based on the date set in the latest developer call.
Boost
BOOST$0.11467-2.96%
MAY
MAY$0.03809-1.60%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 17:00
Share

Trending News

More

What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

Ethereum to boost scalability and roll out Fusaka upgrade on Dec 3

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.