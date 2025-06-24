Hong Kong’s VMS Group makes first foray into crypto, plans to allocate up to $10 million to Re7 Capital’s strategies By: PANews 2025/06/24 09:18

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Bloomberg, Hong Kong multi-family office VMS Group plans to allocate no more than US$10 million to the strategies operated by decentralized hedge fund Re7 Capital (the allocation size has not yet been finalized), marking the first time that the wealth management institution, which manages nearly US$4 billion in assets, has entered the crypto field. VMS Managing Partner Elton Cheung said the move is aimed at addressing the decline in liquidity in traditional private equity while complying with clients' growing demand for digital assets. Zhi Li, head of VMS in London, added that the group is exploring the integration of crypto payments into its controlled Vietnamese real estate projects and has observed a strong interest among the younger generation of family members in compliant digital asset allocations.