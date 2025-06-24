A trader bought 67.98 WBTC in the early morning, with a total value of US$6.95 million

By: PANews
2025/06/24 09:05
PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, another trader bought 67.98 WBTC between 02:23 and 03:55 in the morning, with an average price of US$102,274 and a total value of US$6.95 million.

Fed Chair Powell says FOMC is divided on additional rate cuts in 2025

Powell said the Federal Open Market Committee is weighing interest rates on a meeting-by-meeting basis, with no long-term consensus. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the 19 members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) remain divided on additional interest rate cuts in 2025.At Wednesday’s press conference after the Fed’s 25-basis-point rate cut, Powell said the central bank is trying to balance its dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability in an unusual environment where the labor market is weakening even as inflation remains elevated. Powell said:Powell said that the “median” FOMC projection from the Federal Reserve’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the Fed’s quarterly outlook for the US economy that informs interest rate decisions, projected interest rates at 3.6% at the end of 2025, 3.4% by the end of 2026, and 3.1% at the end of 2027.Read more
Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion

Coinbase applied for a national trust charter with the OCC. The charter offers expanded services without a state-by-state approach. Continue Reading:Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion The post Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
BlockDAG’s Presale Nears $420M With Awakening Testnet! More on Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode Price Trends

Many new launches talk about fresh ideas, but often fail when checked against real results. Bitcoin Hyper promises programmable Bitcoin, […] The post BlockDAG’s Presale Nears $420M With Awakening Testnet! More on Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode Price Trends appeared first on Coindoo.
