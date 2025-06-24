Hong Kong Sets High Bar for Stablecoin Issuers Ahead of August Regime Launch

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 01:42
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0062+1.09%
RealLink
REAL$0.084-1.03%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004306-0.09%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22296-2.60%
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$1.0365-0.42%

Key Takeaways:

  • Hong Kong’s licensing regime for stablecoin issuers begins on August 1, with limited approvals expected in the initial phase.
  • Applicants must show detailed control systems, including asset security and AML compliance, and prove their ability to operate across jurisdictions.
  • The HKMA references global regulatory frameworks, including FSB guidelines, to structure its supervisory approach.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Chief Executive Eddie Yue outlined new expectations for stablecoin issuers under the city’s upcoming licensing regime, in a statement published on June 20.

The ordinance establishing the framework, passed by the Legislative Council in May, takes effect on August 1. Yue said only a small number of issuers would be licensed initially, citing the need for “real-world use cases” and operational capacity.

Hong Kong to Limit Stablecoin Licenses

“Licensees must operate in a prudent and sustainable manner,” Yue said. “Building trust with market participants will be essential.”

Applicants must prove they have strong controls for reserve management, price stability, asset protection, and anti-money-laundering, and that they are ready to follow the rules wherever their stablecoins are used.

From a supervisory standpoint, Yue said the HKMA is aligning with international standards, referencing work led by the Financial Stability Board (FSB). He also noted that stablecoins carry features that raise cross-border and anonymity-related risks, requiring ongoing international coordination.

“Given that stablecoins are an emerging product, the issuance business involves inherent risks, user protection considerations, and market capacity concerns. As such, the licensing regime will have a relatively high entry bar,” said Yue.

“We anticipate issuing only a limited number of licences during the initial phase,” he said.

Global Frameworks and Compliance Push

Yue reiterated that stablecoins are not intended to function as investment tools. Instead, they are one of several emerging options for digital settlement, alongside central bank digital currencies and tokenized deposits.

The statement also confirmed that participation in the HKMA’s sandbox is neither a requirement for applying nor a guarantee of license approval. All applicants will be evaluated under the same regulatory criteria.

While the ordinance establishes Hong Kong’s initial oversight structure, Yue said future adjustments will consider market capacity and user protection needs. He added that the licensing regime would be enforced with “rigor and prudence.”

How stablecoins will operate alongside CBDCs and bank-issued tokens remains unresolved. Authorities are still assessing legal status, interoperability, and potential risks across systems with different regulatory models.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Could stablecoins be used for payments across different regulatory zones?

Yes, but issuers must demonstrate compliance with local regulations wherever their tokens circulate, making legal and operational preparation essential.

What are the common reserve models used by stablecoin issuers?

Issuers may hold reserves in fiat currency, short-term government bonds, or other low-risk assets. The composition and custody of these reserves affect stability, transparency, and redemption reliability.

How do redemption mechanisms impact stablecoin trust?

Clear and timely redemption processes are central to user confidence. Delays or opaque procedures can lead to price instability or loss of peg, especially during periods of stress.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/cardano-ada-trading-volume-jumps-20-in-october-while-early-buyers-rush-into-a-fast-rising-crypto-presale/
Cardano
ADA$0.8371-5.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013635+0.94%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:00
Share
ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.00024+2.12%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235--%
Cardano
ADA$0.8371-5.71%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Share
100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

Roughly 100,000 federal workers have officially dropped off the government payroll this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, after the Trump administration’s deferred-resignation plan kicked into action. The exodus landed at the exact moment the government entered another shutdown, with more job losses likely still on the way. This drop is the direct result […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.696-2.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07088+0.04%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 22:20
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

UK Treasury criticizes wasteful government spending and stagnant productivity

Crypto News: Thai Police Nab Portuguese Fugitive in $580M Crypto Scam