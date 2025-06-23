BCGame Coin (BC) breaks through $0.007, up more than 89% in 24 hours By: PANews 2025/06/23 22:18

MORE $0.07085 +0.01% GAME $35.2 -1.83% TOKEN $0.01295 -3.35% JUNE $0.092 -0.75%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to GMGN market data, the price of BC.GAME platform token BC exceeded $0.007, with a 24-hour increase of 89.07%. Earlier this month, BC's market value had broken through a record high. As the ecological token of BC.GAME, BC can be used in multiple scenarios such as game payment, event rewards and transactions. Previously, BC.GAME announced that it would set up a 1 billion BC reward pool and launch a player incentive plan.