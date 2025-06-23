DeFi infrastructure company Veda completes $18 million financing, led by CoinFund

By: PANews
2025/06/23 20:42
DeFi
DEFI$0.001979-1.54%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0921-4.95%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to CoinDesk, DeFi infrastructure company Veda has completed a $18 million financing led by CoinFund, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Animoca Ventures, GSR, Mantle EcoFund, BitGo and Draper Dragon. Veda provides a modular vault framework that supports developers to build simplified DeFi yield products. It has processed over 100,000 user deposits and managed over $3.7 billion in assets. Its cooperative projects include ether.fi, Plasma and Berachain.

