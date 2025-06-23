Iran's currency has depreciated by more than 20%, and most exchange houses refuse to accept it

PANews June 23 news, according to CCTV news reports, the conflict between Iran and Israel continues to escalate. CCTV reporters found at the Kapokoy port on the border between Turkey and Iran that the war has not yet directly affected the border, but the exchange rate, communications, security and other aspects have quietly changed, revealing the spillover effects of the conflict. Reporters saw four or five currency exchange dealers at the port, most of whom have refused to accept Iranian rials. Only a few are still exchanging, but they also revealed that as the conflict escalates, the rial exchange rate has depreciated by more than 20%.

