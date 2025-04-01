BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

By: PANews
2025/04/01 15:29
MAY
MAY$0.03918-0.93%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12318+1.11%

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

Author: Weilin, PANews

On March 31, Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, one of the world's largest asset management companies, released a 27-page annual letter to investors . In the letter, Fink issued a rare warning: If the United States cannot control its ever-expanding debt and fiscal deficit, the "global reserve currency status" that the US dollar has relied on for decades may eventually give way to emerging digital assets such as Bitcoin.

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

Bitcoin may undermine the dollar's status as a reserve currency

Fink raises a thought-provoking question on page 20 of the report: “Will Bitcoin Undermine the U.S. Dollar’s Reserve Currency Status?”

He said that for decades, the United States has benefited from the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency. But this status is not guaranteed forever. Since the "debt clock" in Times Square began counting in 1989, the U.S. national debt has grown three times faster than GDP. This year, interest payments alone will exceed $952 billion, exceeding defense spending. By 2030, mandatory government spending and debt service will devour all federal revenues, forming a long-term deficit.

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

U.S. federal debt held by the public as a percentage of GDP

While warning of the risks of traditional finance, Fink also made it clear that he is not against the development of digital assets. Link wrote: It should be noted that I am obviously not against digital assets. But two things can be true at the same time: decentralized finance is an extraordinary innovation. It makes the market faster, lower cost and more transparent. However, it is this innovation that may also weaken the economic advantage of the United States - if investors begin to think that Bitcoin is safer than the US dollar.

In reviewing the performance, Fink pointed out that the Bitcoin ETF launched by BlackRock in the United States became the largest exchange-traded product in history, with assets under management exceeding US$50 billion in less than a year. IBIT is the third most attractive product in the entire ETF industry, second only to the S&P 500 Index Fund. More than half of the demand comes from retail investors, and three-quarters comes from investors who have never held iShares products before. This year, BlackRock has expanded its Bitcoin products to exchange-traded products (ETPs) in Canada and Europe.

Fink further pointed out that ETFs have not only achieved great success in the United States, but are also becoming a key tool to promote the development of investment culture in Europe. He said that many European investors who entered the capital market for the first time took their first step through ETFs, especially iShares products. At present, only one-third of European individual investors participate in capital market investment, which is far lower than the more than 60% in the United States. This not only makes them miss the growth opportunities provided by the capital market, but also their savings account returns are often eroded by inflation in the context of low interest rates.

To increase this proportion, BlackRock is working with a number of mature European institutions and emerging platforms, such as Monzo, N26, Revolut, Scalable Capital and Trade Republic, to jointly lower investment barriers and improve local financial literacy.

Bullish on RWA, saying tokenization is the "highway" of the future of finance

Extending from ETFs to the current popular encryption technology, Fink believes that tokenization is becoming a key force in reshaping financial infrastructure.

Link wrote that the circulation of global funds today still relies on the "financial pipelines" established in the era when orders were shouted by voice in the trading hall and fax machines were still regarded as revolutionary tools. Take the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) as an example - it supports trillions of dollars in global transactions every day, and its operation is more like a relay race: banks pass instructions in turn, and carefully check the details at each step. In the 1970s, when the market size was smaller and the transaction frequency was lower, this relay method made sense. But today, continuing to rely on SWIFT is as inefficient as sending an email to the post office for forwarding.

Although this system was reasonable in the past, its efficiency is now unable to support the globalized and digitalized financial needs.

In Fink's view, the emergence of tokenization will completely change this inefficiency. If SWIFT is the postal service, then tokenization is the email itself - assets can circulate directly and in real time, bypassing all intermediaries.

Fink further described how tokenization profoundly changes the financial ecology, which is undoubtedly a disguised bullishness on the RWA market. "It converts real-world assets (such as stocks, bonds, and real estate) into digital tokens that can be traded online. Each token represents your ownership of a specific asset, like a digital certificate of ownership. Unlike traditional paper certificates, these tokens exist securely on the blockchain, making buying, selling, and transferring instant, without cumbersome documents and waiting time. Every stock, every bond, every fund - every asset can be tokenized. Once realized, it will completely revolutionize the way of investing. The market will no longer need to close, and transactions that originally took days to complete can be settled in seconds. The hundreds of billions of dollars of funds currently frozen due to settlement delays will be able to be immediately injected back into the economy, driving more growth."

Perhaps most importantly, he said, tokenization will make investing more "democratic." Tokenization can democratize access. Tokenization allows assets to be held in fragments-assets can be divided into countless small pieces. This means that assets that were originally high-threshold (such as private real estate and private equity) will be open to a wider group of investors, greatly lowering the threshold for participation.

Tokenization can also democratize shareholder voting. Owning shares gives you the right to vote on shareholder proposals for your company. Tokenization makes voting more convenient because your ownership and voting rights are recorded digitally, allowing you to participate in voting securely and hassle-free from anywhere.

Tokenization can also democratize returns. Some investments have much higher returns than others, but are often only accessible to large investors. One reason is that there are legal, operational, bureaucratic "frictions". Tokenization can remove these barriers and allow more people to gain access to high-yield areas.

However, Fink also frankly pointed out that the popularization of tokenization still faces a key technical and regulatory challenge. "One day in the future, I believe that tokenized funds will become an everyday configuration for investors like ETFs - but the premise is that we have to overcome a key problem: identity verification."

He said that financial transactions require strict identity authentication. Apple Pay and credit cards can complete billions of identity authentications without any obstacles every day. Trading platforms such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and MarketAxess can also do it when buying and selling securities. But tokenized assets will no longer go through these traditional channels, so we need a new digital identity authentication system.

“It sounds complicated, but the world’s most populous country, India, has already achieved this goal. Today, more than 90% of Indians can complete transaction verification securely through their smartphones.”

In this annual letter, Fink also reviewed the historical development of the capital market, pointing out its important role in promoting social prosperity and helping individuals accumulate wealth through investment. He talked about the need to further promote financial innovation to bridge the gap between public and private markets, and emphasized the importance of expanding investment opportunities, especially allowing small and medium-sized investors to participate in asset classes that were originally only open to the richest people.

While he acknowledged the widespread economic anxiety today, Fink sought to reassure investors that such periods are not new - and that, as has been the case throughout history, the economy will eventually stabilize thanks to human resilience and the power of capital markets.

In general, Larry Fink's annual letter to investors warns of the risks to the dollar's global reserve status and is also a prediction about the future of finance. From the reconstruction of the capital market through tokenization to the bottleneck breakthrough of the required digital identity system, Fink reveals the irrationality of the existing system and points out the new direction that may be brought about by technological and institutional innovation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI is moving quickly to turn Sora, its new AI video app, into a money-making machine after its debut this week on Apple’s App Store. The app lets users type prompts to generate short clips, and it has already filled timelines with animated characters, brand logos, and even political figures. Chief Executive Sam Altman said […]
Sora
SORA$0.000413+5.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1192-6.21%
RWAX
APP$0.001941-4.66%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 01:28
Share
Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

The post Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Gold (XAUt), the gold-backed digital token issued by stablecoin giant Tether, is closing in on a $1.5 billion market capitalization. According to data released by the company, Tether Gold’s market capitalization currently stands at about $1.46 billion, supported by 966 gold bars weighing 11,693.4 kilograms. Sponsored Digital Gold Rush Pushes Tether’s XAUt Toward $1.5 Billion The firm said the token’s total minted supply amounts to 375,572.25 ounces, of which 261,961.71 ounces—worth roughly $1.01 billion—are in circulation, while 113,610.54 ounces remain available for sale. Tether XAUt Token Supply. Source: Tether The token’s market value rise mirrors gold’s record-breaking rally. Indeed, spot gold price recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,896.49, marking its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Market analysts attribute this climb to investors seeking safety amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and mounting expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. As gold prices soar, digital representations like XAUt have benefited from parallel demand. Investors increasingly view tokenized gold as a more liquid, accessible alternative to traditional holdings. Sponsored Consequently, Tether Gold has appreciated by nearly 46% over the past year and 10% in the past month, earning it a place among the world’s 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Tether to Deepen Gold Strategy Tether’s ambitions in tokenized assets extend well beyond XAUt’s market performance. The USDT issuer is reportedly working to raise at least $200 million for a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) focused on tokenized gold. On this venture, it is partnering with Antalpha, a firm linked to Bitcoin hardware maker Bitmain. Sponsored According to the report, the DATCO will hold Tether’s XAUt tokens and open the door for broader institutional participation in tokenized gold. Meanwhile, this venture builds on a series of earlier collaborations between Tether and Antalpha. In June, Tether acquired…
Movement
MOVE$0.1129-3.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013516-0.05%
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,895.35+0.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:01
Share
Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Solana koers staat momenteel rond $229. Op weekbasis steeg de koers met 12,72%. Het all-time high ligt op $294. De bulls bleven de afgelopen weken actief rond $180 tot $200, waardoor dit bereik nog steeds een stevige basis vormt. Kan de Solana koers binnenkort genoeg kracht tonen om opnieuw richting $253 te bewegen? Solana koers: de technische zones blijven bepalend Het prijsverloop laat zien dat de bulls en bears elkaar rond vaste zones blijven treffen. Tussen $180 en $200 duwen de bulls de koers telkens omhoog. Deze herhaalde steun geeft het Solana netwerk een stabiele basis. De weerstand ligt hoger, rond $253 en $260. Een wekelijkse candle boven $260 kan de consolidatie doorbreken. Vanuit daar wijzen de Fibonacci extensies op koersdoelen rond $350 en mogelijk richting $520. Deze methode berekent toekomstige niveaus door eerdere bewegingen te vermenigvuldigen, waardoor handelaren inzicht krijgen in potentiële uitbreidingen. Zolang de Solana koers rond $229 blijft handelen, ligt de focus op de prijszone tussen $200 en $260. A weekly close above $260 could ignite a Solana $SOL bull rally to $520. pic.twitter.com/ZfkD2gcaHV — Ali (@ali_charts) October 3, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); De SOL liquidity schuift van long- naar shortposities Een recente daling kwam voort uit een liquiditeitsschok. Overmatig gebruik van leverage door longposities gaf marketmakers de kans om miljarden aan SOL posities te liquideren. Dat zorgde voor een snelle terugval naar lagere niveaus. If you wondered why $SOL had such amazing pullback. Very simple. Degens MAX long Solana. MM dumped it all the way down and grabbed billions. Now the shorts liquidity is above us. God willing pic.twitter.com/th4kH5mi3o — Crypto Seth (@seth_fin) October 3, 2025 Na deze reset stapelen de shorts zich nu juist boven de huidige Solana koers op. Dit betekent dat een doorbraak omhoog veel shortposities kan dwingen te sluiten. Dat mechanisme staat bekend als een short squeeze en kan rallies versnellen doordat de bears worden gedwongen om terug te kopen. Het verschil in liquiditeit fungeert zo als brandstof voor een nieuwe impuls. $253 blijft het kortetermijn kantelpunt voor SOL Op kortere tijdframes ligt de nadruk voor de SOL prijs op $253. Hier strandden meerdere pogingen van de Solana koers om hoger te sluiten. Crypto-analist Crypto Tony stelt dat een duidelijke candle boven dit niveau ruimte biedt richting $280 tot $300. Met de actuele SOL koers rond $229 is dat niveau nog niet in zicht, waardoor consolidatie voorlopig het overheersende beeld blijft. $SOL / $USD – Update Your safest long is a reclaim of $253. Then it is show time pic.twitter.com/njBedixCFx — Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) October 3, 2025 On-chain Solana signalen versterken de fundamentele basis Naast de prijsactie geeft de on-chain data een sterk signaal. Het stablecoin aanbod binnen Solana heeft een all-time high bereikt. Dit betekent dat steeds meer liquiditeit het netwerk binnenstroomt. Stablecoins vormen vaak het startpunt voor handel en DeFi activiteiten. Solana ATH in stablecoins onchain pic.twitter.com/K3SAwAFYeB — mert | helius.dev (@0xMert_) October 3, 2025 Meer stablecoins in omloop binnen het ecosysteem verhogen de kapitaal efficiëntie. Dit maakt het eenvoudiger om handel, leningen en liquiditeitspools te voeden. In eerdere SOL cycli liep een stijging in stablecoinreserves vaak vooruit op een bredere koersstijging. Dat wijst op vertrouwen van investeerders dat het Solana netwerk verdere groei kan opvangen. Lange termijn patroon met oplopende druk Op de lange termijn vormt de Solana koers al vier jaar een grote ascending triangle. Dit is een patroon waarbij hogere bodems blijven terugkeren terwijl de weerstand horizontaal blijft. Zo ontstaat een wig die spanning opbouwt. De bovenkant van dit patroon ligt rond $260 tot $270. Elke poging om dit niveau te doorbreken, vergroot de kans dat de opgebouwde druk zich ontlaadt. Technisch gezien is dit een van de meest herkenbare patronen voor een opwaartse uitbraak. Als de Solana koers dit niveau overtuigend weet te doorbreken, bevestigt dat dat het vizier op hogere regionen wordt gericht, mogelijk boven $500. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2237-0.62%
Wink
LIKE$0.010327-17.39%
OP
OP$0.7214-3.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 01:16
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Top 5 Common Pitfalls in Oracle Cloud Financial Implementations and How to Avoid Them

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be