GUN tokens are now available on Launchpool, but Off the Grid has not yet migrated to the Gunz mainnet, which has led to it being questioned as a “ghost chain”

By: PANews
2025/04/01 18:03
GRIDOS
GRID$0,0010105-51,94%
GUNZ
GUN$0,02918-0,27%
VinuChain
VC$0,00239-2,84%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001581-3,53%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00498+0,60%

GUN tokens are now available on Launchpool, but Off the Grid has not yet migrated to the Gunz mainnet, which has led to it being questioned as a “ghost chain”

Author: Zen, PANews

On the evening of March 31, the GUN token linked to the popular battle royale game "Off the Grid" was officially launched. As the core asset of the GUNZ blockchain under its developer Gunzilla Games, the GUN token caused a frenzy in the Binance Launchpool event, attracting more than 1.7 million participants, with a total staking amount of up to US$15.8 billion, a record high in nearly seven months.

This phenomenon not only made the market shout the slogan of blockchain game revival again, but also made GUN one of the most watched new coins in recent times. After the token was officially launched, GUN rose to $0.115, but began to fall after reaching its peak. According to Coingecko data, as of 6 pm on April 1, its token price was about $0.076.

Off the Grid is still not scheduled to be launched on the mainnet

Along with the GUN token, the GUNZ mainnet was quietly launched. However, the official did not make a big publicity for the launch of the mainnet, and the content published and reposted by its official X account were all related to GUN tokens. When you open the GUNZ Main Explorer , you will find that this is a "ghost chain" that seems to have little activity. This may be the reason why the official did not give too much exposure to the mainnet - the flagship game "Off the Grid" has not yet officially launched on the GUNZ mainnet.

Currently, players of Off the Grid are still interacting with the GUNZ testnet, and Off the Grid on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox has not yet switched from the testnet to the mainnet. As of April 1, more than 14.7 million wallets have been generated on the GUNZ testnet, with a total transaction volume of 490 million and a daily transaction volume of 2.5 million, which is basically between 2 million and 3 million.

GUN tokens are now available on Launchpool, but Off the Grid has not yet migrated to the Gunz mainnet, which has led to it being questioned as a “ghost chain”

In addition, the number of daily active users of Off the Grid is about 500,000, which is significantly lower than the peak of 900,000 reached when the game was first released, but it is already very rare in the context of the general downturn in the blockchain game industry. The unprecedented popularity at the time was mainly due to the fact that the game developer Gunzilla invited a group of well-known game anchors led by Ninja to promote Off the Grid.

There is no detailed information about the official launch time of Off the Grid. According to crypto media Decrypt, on March 31, in the GUNZ Discord server, Gunzilla Games' Web3 director Theodore Agranat told players that "we will now start migrating the game to the mainnet", but did not specify the estimated arrival time of the migration.

In addition, in an interview with the game media GamesBeat, Agranat also said that currently only 20% of "Off the Grid" is online, and it is only an early version. "We are very satisfied with our current performance in terms of entry, which has allowed our user base to grow steadily. With each update, our retention rate and conversion rate will increase," Agranat added.

GUN or “Super VC Coin”?

Gunzilla Games has so far raised two rounds of funding totaling US$76 million from investors including Republic Capital, Griffin Gaming Partners, Animoca Brands, Jump Crypto, Avalanche’s Blizzard Fund, and CoinFund.

In the last cycle, such star projects favored by VCs were easily popular among the public, but now they are often dubbed "VC coins" by the community. The native token GUN of the L1 public chain GUNZ is also facing such "interrogation". In particular, its initial circulation is only 6.05%, while the FDV is more than 740 million US dollars, which is a typical "high market value, low circulation".

According to the official white paper, the total amount of GUN tokens is fixed at 10 billion and distributed as follows:

  • Private placement (37.8%): 3.78 billion GUN were sold to GUNZ partners through SAFT agreements between 2021 and 2024, divided into four pools:
  1. Private Equity Round A: 1.25 billion GUN (12.5%)
  2. Private placement round B: 2 billion GUN (20%)
  3. Strategic round: 500 million GUN (5%)
  4. KOL Round: 300 million GUN (0.3%) - allocated to top Web3 KOLs who support the project
  • Funding (13%): 1.3 billion GUN for ecosystem development, partnerships, infrastructure development, and unforeseen operational needs
  • Community Incentives (4%): 400 million GUN, allocated to early adopters, active community members, and TGE (Token Generation Event) promotions
  • Liquidity pool (3%): 300 million GUN, used to maintain GUN liquidity in centralized and decentralized exchanges to ensure smooth transactions
  • NFT Validator Staking (5.1%): 510.5 million GUN, locked in validator NFTs, used to mint in-game assets over time, reducing the circulating supply
  • GUNZ Foundation (9%): 900 million GUN, allocated to the GUNZ Foundation to fund ecosystem expansion, governance, and infrastructure development
  • Founders and Team (12.8%): 1.2805 billion GUN, reserved for the founding team and core contributors, and incentivized for long-term success according to the vesting plan
  • Advisors (5.29%): 529 million GUN, distributed to technical advisory teams conducting blockchain research and development to enhance the GUNZ ecosystem
  • Platform Rewards (10%): 1 billion GUN to incentivize gameplay, competitions, and in-game economic activities to ensure a vibrant player-driven economy

GUN tokens are now available on Launchpool, but Off the Grid has not yet migrated to the Gunz mainnet, which has led to it being questioned as a “ghost chain”

According to the token economics, the number of GUN tokens held by VCs and project teams will exceed 50%, and its private placement ratio is the highest among the projects recently launched on Binance. In addition, according to the GUNZ project report released by Binance on March 31, 2% of the total supply of GUN (i.e. 200 million) was allocated for liquidity/market making. The report also specifically noted: "The tokens have not yet been distributed to market makers, and additional address information will be provided later."

However, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa detected that the suspected GUN market maker address had undergone a large-scale transfer at 3 a.m. on March 31, totaling 191 million tokens. Not only that, from the early morning of April 1 to 8 a.m., the token continued to carry out high-frequency small-amount sell orders, with an average of about 10 transactions per second, each transaction amounting to about $6, equivalent to selling about $216,000 worth of tokens per hour. The analyst later added that the above situation may also be that a large user who participated in Launchpool set up a robot to automatically sell coins. According to calculations, if the large user triggers the BNB reward pool hard cap and mines for 3 days, he can indeed get the corresponding 32 million tokens.

What are the uses of $gun that is not airdropped to players?

"We launched a game and mainstream players commented that they only played Off the Grid. So we thought the right thing to do was to develop enough games to be listed on Binance, the world's leading exchange with 250 million users." Theodore Agranat said that they believe they have launched the largest Web3 game project ever and the largest Web3 AAA game ecosystem.

Whether Web3 games are the largest in scale may still be a matter of discussion, but GUNZ’s incentives for players are definitely the most unique - players did not receive token airdrop rewards. With the official launch of $GUN tokens, Gunzilla will destroy the testnet tokens, but players’ minted weapons, prosthetics and other items will be migrated from the testnet to the mainnet, and players will eventually be able to take the items out of the game and sell them on OpenSea.

GUN tokens are now available on Launchpool, but Off the Grid has not yet migrated to the Gunz mainnet, which has led to it being questioned as a “ghost chain”

In terms of token utility, $GUN will be used to access the GUNZ platform, which provides blockchain-native infrastructure for game developers, as well as to purchase in-game items from the in-game marketplace, pay for custom items, and consumables. In the future, Gunzilla plans to add other games and projects to the ecosystem, and the utility of the GUNZ ecosystem and its tokens may also grow accordingly.

"Our goal is to provide the best, most immersive, most engaging gaming experience." Agranat said their real goal is to provide entertainment to players and they don't intend to try to change anyone. "What we're trying to do is, we're trying to say, 'This is better. We're creating something. This is how you own your assets.' Now, if you want to understand how to set up a wallet and actually own your assets, self-custody, you can. Even if the service is shut down, you can keep it, and then you can sell it on OpenSea. But it's still about how we provide the best gaming experience, and we use Web3 tools to provide players with a better experience."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI is moving quickly to turn Sora, its new AI video app, into a money-making machine after its debut this week on Apple’s App Store. The app lets users type prompts to generate short clips, and it has already filled timelines with animated characters, brand logos, and even political figures. Chief Executive Sam Altman said […]
Sora
SORA$0,000413+5,33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1192-6,21%
RWAX
APP$0,001941-4,66%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 01:28
Share
Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

The post Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Gold (XAUt), the gold-backed digital token issued by stablecoin giant Tether, is closing in on a $1.5 billion market capitalization. According to data released by the company, Tether Gold’s market capitalization currently stands at about $1.46 billion, supported by 966 gold bars weighing 11,693.4 kilograms. Sponsored Digital Gold Rush Pushes Tether’s XAUt Toward $1.5 Billion The firm said the token’s total minted supply amounts to 375,572.25 ounces, of which 261,961.71 ounces—worth roughly $1.01 billion—are in circulation, while 113,610.54 ounces remain available for sale. Tether XAUt Token Supply. Source: Tether The token’s market value rise mirrors gold’s record-breaking rally. Indeed, spot gold price recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,896.49, marking its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Market analysts attribute this climb to investors seeking safety amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and mounting expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. As gold prices soar, digital representations like XAUt have benefited from parallel demand. Investors increasingly view tokenized gold as a more liquid, accessible alternative to traditional holdings. Sponsored Consequently, Tether Gold has appreciated by nearly 46% over the past year and 10% in the past month, earning it a place among the world’s 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Tether to Deepen Gold Strategy Tether’s ambitions in tokenized assets extend well beyond XAUt’s market performance. The USDT issuer is reportedly working to raise at least $200 million for a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) focused on tokenized gold. On this venture, it is partnering with Antalpha, a firm linked to Bitcoin hardware maker Bitmain. Sponsored According to the report, the DATCO will hold Tether’s XAUt tokens and open the door for broader institutional participation in tokenized gold. Meanwhile, this venture builds on a series of earlier collaborations between Tether and Antalpha. In June, Tether acquired…
Movement
MOVE$0,1129-3,50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013516-0,05%
Tether Gold
XAUT$3 895,35+0,30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:01
Share
Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Solana koers staat momenteel rond $229. Op weekbasis steeg de koers met 12,72%. Het all-time high ligt op $294. De bulls bleven de afgelopen weken actief rond $180 tot $200, waardoor dit bereik nog steeds een stevige basis vormt. Kan de Solana koers binnenkort genoeg kracht tonen om opnieuw richting $253 te bewegen? Solana koers: de technische zones blijven bepalend Het prijsverloop laat zien dat de bulls en bears elkaar rond vaste zones blijven treffen. Tussen $180 en $200 duwen de bulls de koers telkens omhoog. Deze herhaalde steun geeft het Solana netwerk een stabiele basis. De weerstand ligt hoger, rond $253 en $260. Een wekelijkse candle boven $260 kan de consolidatie doorbreken. Vanuit daar wijzen de Fibonacci extensies op koersdoelen rond $350 en mogelijk richting $520. Deze methode berekent toekomstige niveaus door eerdere bewegingen te vermenigvuldigen, waardoor handelaren inzicht krijgen in potentiële uitbreidingen. Zolang de Solana koers rond $229 blijft handelen, ligt de focus op de prijszone tussen $200 en $260. A weekly close above $260 could ignite a Solana $SOL bull rally to $520. pic.twitter.com/ZfkD2gcaHV — Ali (@ali_charts) October 3, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); De SOL liquidity schuift van long- naar shortposities Een recente daling kwam voort uit een liquiditeitsschok. Overmatig gebruik van leverage door longposities gaf marketmakers de kans om miljarden aan SOL posities te liquideren. Dat zorgde voor een snelle terugval naar lagere niveaus. If you wondered why $SOL had such amazing pullback. Very simple. Degens MAX long Solana. MM dumped it all the way down and grabbed billions. Now the shorts liquidity is above us. God willing pic.twitter.com/th4kH5mi3o — Crypto Seth (@seth_fin) October 3, 2025 Na deze reset stapelen de shorts zich nu juist boven de huidige Solana koers op. Dit betekent dat een doorbraak omhoog veel shortposities kan dwingen te sluiten. Dat mechanisme staat bekend als een short squeeze en kan rallies versnellen doordat de bears worden gedwongen om terug te kopen. Het verschil in liquiditeit fungeert zo als brandstof voor een nieuwe impuls. $253 blijft het kortetermijn kantelpunt voor SOL Op kortere tijdframes ligt de nadruk voor de SOL prijs op $253. Hier strandden meerdere pogingen van de Solana koers om hoger te sluiten. Crypto-analist Crypto Tony stelt dat een duidelijke candle boven dit niveau ruimte biedt richting $280 tot $300. Met de actuele SOL koers rond $229 is dat niveau nog niet in zicht, waardoor consolidatie voorlopig het overheersende beeld blijft. $SOL / $USD – Update Your safest long is a reclaim of $253. Then it is show time pic.twitter.com/njBedixCFx — Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) October 3, 2025 On-chain Solana signalen versterken de fundamentele basis Naast de prijsactie geeft de on-chain data een sterk signaal. Het stablecoin aanbod binnen Solana heeft een all-time high bereikt. Dit betekent dat steeds meer liquiditeit het netwerk binnenstroomt. Stablecoins vormen vaak het startpunt voor handel en DeFi activiteiten. Solana ATH in stablecoins onchain pic.twitter.com/K3SAwAFYeB — mert | helius.dev (@0xMert_) October 3, 2025 Meer stablecoins in omloop binnen het ecosysteem verhogen de kapitaal efficiëntie. Dit maakt het eenvoudiger om handel, leningen en liquiditeitspools te voeden. In eerdere SOL cycli liep een stijging in stablecoinreserves vaak vooruit op een bredere koersstijging. Dat wijst op vertrouwen van investeerders dat het Solana netwerk verdere groei kan opvangen. Lange termijn patroon met oplopende druk Op de lange termijn vormt de Solana koers al vier jaar een grote ascending triangle. Dit is een patroon waarbij hogere bodems blijven terugkeren terwijl de weerstand horizontaal blijft. Zo ontstaat een wig die spanning opbouwt. De bovenkant van dit patroon ligt rond $260 tot $270. Elke poging om dit niveau te doorbreken, vergroot de kans dat de opgebouwde druk zich ontlaadt. Technisch gezien is dit een van de meest herkenbare patronen voor een opwaartse uitbraak. Als de Solana koers dit niveau overtuigend weet te doorbreken, bevestigt dat dat het vizier op hogere regionen wordt gericht, mogelijk boven $500. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0,2237-0,62%
Wink
LIKE$0,010327-17,39%
OP
OP$0,7214-3,36%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 01:16
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Top 5 Common Pitfalls in Oracle Cloud Financial Implementations and How to Avoid Them

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be