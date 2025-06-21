Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $11.3444 million yesterday, and only BlackRock ETF ETHA achieved net outflow

By: PANews
2025/06/21 12:02
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0919+1.21%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007939--%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$11.3444 million yesterday (June 20, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$6.5992 million. The current total net inflow of ETH in history has reached US$745 million.

The second is VanEck ETF ETHV, with a single-day net inflow of US$1.7661 million. The current total net inflow of ETHV in history has reached US$141 million.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a daily net outflow of US$19.7096 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.284 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$9.605 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.28%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$3.895 billion.

Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $11.3444 million yesterday, and only BlackRock ETF ETHA achieved net outflow

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.11429-4.27%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2216-2.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01292-3.43%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Share
Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Forward Industries filed an automatic shelf to offer up to $4 billion in at-the-market common stock to support its Solana (SOL) treasury strategy.
Solana
SOL$225.24-4.36%
Boost
BOOST$0.09335-5.02%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002198-4.76%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 05:10
Share
ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

The first exchange-traded fund (ETF) providing direct exposure to XRP prepares to launch this week. Following the considerable attention already garnered by futures-based XRP ETFs, ETF expert Nate Geraci says this debut is a moment that will test the strength of investor interest. Many in the market now wait to see if the new fund […]
XRP
XRP$2.9482-4.25%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024-10.78%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000925-2.93%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

Yale researchers play down effects of AI-related job losses