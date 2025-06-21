SlowMist CISO: Beware of cold wallet crypto scams disguised as official giveaways

PANews reported on June 21 that SlowMist CISO 23pds tweeted to remind people to be wary of cold wallet crypto lottery scams disguised as official ones. Recently, a new type of crypto scam has emerged, where criminals impersonate official accounts on the X platform, claiming to give away cold wallets such as Ledger for free, and actually send out "new and sealed" real devices to induce users to relax their vigilance. The real trap is often hidden in the device itself or the "initialization guide" that comes with it. It is likely that the device has been tampered with, or the user is induced to disclose the mnemonic through social engineering.
