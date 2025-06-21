The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%. By: PANews 2025/06/21 08:22

JUNE $0.1083 +11.64%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller was clearly dovish last night. According to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5% (91.7% yesterday), and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 16.5%. The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 29%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 60.2%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 10.8%.