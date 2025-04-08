What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

By: PANews
2025/04/08 15:05
Nowchain
NOW$0.005+0.80%

What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

Original article: Steven Ehrlich , Unchained

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Global financial markets have recently experienced severe turbulence, and the cryptocurrency sector has not been immune. However, as the investment community often says, market reversals often create rare buying opportunities for far-sighted investors. In this turbulent environment, it is particularly important to understand the layout strategies of professional investors.

Cryptocurrencies continue to fall along with the broader market as President Trump announced massive and indiscriminate global sanctions last Wednesday. As of writing, Bitcoin is down 5.86% since then, even after recovering from its first drop below $75,000 since the November 5 election. Other large-cap cryptocurrencies such as ETH, Solana, and XRP have also underperformed the market leader during this time.

What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

In such a market environment, market panic has clearly heated up. The Cboe VIX index, which measures expected stock market volatility, hit 60 for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Deribit Bitcoin Volatility Index (DVOL), the closest alternative to VIX in the cryptocurrency market, has risen nearly 30% in the past week.

In this situation, it is natural for investors to seek safety - or buy U.S. Treasuries. However, there is a common adage in the investment community: "Be greedy when others are fearful and be fearful when others are greedy." This means that now is the opportunity to buy blue-chip assets at a discount. To understand how professional money is positioning the cryptocurrency market during this volatile period, two major venture investors who requested anonymity shared insights into their respective firms' strategies and provided key information on which categories and sectors may perform best in the coming weeks and months.

Store of Value: Bitcoin and Ethereum

Although not surprising, both respondents believe that Bitcoin is still the first choice. Gold has hit new highs recently and is widely regarded as a symbol of safe-haven assets. At the same time, Bitcoin is increasingly showing its attributes as a "digital value store". Despite the recent volatility, from the market value comparison chart, there is still a lot of room for growth between Bitcoin and gold.

What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

The current market value of gold is about $20.4 trillion, while the market value of Bitcoin is only $1.64 trillion. One investor pointed out: "To reach a 1:1 market value ratio with gold, Bitcoin must rise at least 12 to 15 times. In the current environment, this is the easiest and most secure opportunity."

Ethereum is also considered an asset to watch, although it has lagged far behind Bitcoin in price performance in recent years and is currently at its lowest point relative to Bitcoin since the early days of the pandemic.

What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

One interviewee mentioned that after Ethereum switched from proof of work (PoW) to proof of stake (PoS) in 2022, its monetary policy tended to be deflationary, which allowed it to take on Bitcoin's "value storage" narrative to a certain extent. Despite the recent poor network usage and the rebound in inflation, from a valuation perspective, the current price is at a historical low.

Another investor said: “Ethereum is so low now, it’s really a good time to buy.”

What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

Solana and the DeFi Opportunity

Decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens have generally suffered a heavy blow this year, with native tokens of exchanges and lending protocols such as Uniswap, Aave, Curve and Compound falling nearly 50% year-to-date. However, both investors believe that this sector is expected to rebound strongly amid the continued tightening of the current macro environment.

What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

One of them pointed out that during a period of low stablecoin returns, DeFi may actually see a return of funds . Because in the on-chain lending and borrowing combination cycle operation, there are still ways to obtain relatively high returns. "This is very similar to the situation in 2021," he added.

Two projects worth paying attention to are Raydium and Hyperliquid. The former is a traditional automated market-making exchange built on Solana, similar to Uniswap; the latter focuses on perpetual contracts, which are cash-settled derivatives.

What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

If you don’t want to pick a single token, you can also focus on Solana itself. “Solana is like an index fund for DeFi in some ways. There are a lot of very interesting DeFi projects developing on it.”

EigenLayer and Near: The next round of infrastructure opportunities

Both investors believe that the "AI+blockchain" concept that was popular last year was mostly exaggerated . One of them said bluntly, "Basically all of them are empty projects." But he also pointed out that this situation is not uncommon in the early stages of the track, and the ICO boom in 2017 was also the case. "The first wave is usually empty projects, but there will also be a little bit of real things in them, and these are what are worth paying attention to in the next few years."

They believe that the next phase of the AI narrative is more likely to fall on "AI agents," such as travel robots that automatically book tickets. The question is, how to ensure that funds deposited with such agents will not be stolen? One way is to have their security guaranteed by the security of Ethereum itself.

However, Ethereum is not suitable for all projects, mainly due to high transaction costs and the need for some applications to run across chains . EigenLayer was born in this context, providing a "shared trust layer" for applications, allowing projects to leverage the security of Ethereum without having to be fully deployed on its mainnet.

“Once your application runs on EigenLayer, the security of its funds is guaranteed by Ethereum,” said an investor, who also mentioned that Near may also benefit from this trend.

EigenLayer was once one of the most anticipated projects on the market, but its token was launched in October last year, when the bull market was near its peak, and then the price plummeted by more than 80%. But if the current narrative holds, it means that investors can buy at a significant discount. One investor added: "EigenLayer's market value is less than $1 billion now, and this is an opportunity to buy and hold."

What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

Overall, although the crypto market is still digesting uncertainties at the macro and policy levels in the short term, for institutional investors, now is a critical time to reconfigure assets and lay out a new round of upward cycle. From value storage assets, to infrastructure and DeFi platforms, to emerging AI interactive applications, the direction of capital betting has gradually emerged.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI is moving quickly to turn Sora, its new AI video app, into a money-making machine after its debut this week on Apple’s App Store. The app lets users type prompts to generate short clips, and it has already filled timelines with animated characters, brand logos, and even political figures. Chief Executive Sam Altman said […]
Sora
SORA$0.000409+4.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1189-6.37%
RWAX
APP$0.001942-4.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 01:28
Share
Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

The post Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Gold (XAUt), the gold-backed digital token issued by stablecoin giant Tether, is closing in on a $1.5 billion market capitalization. According to data released by the company, Tether Gold’s market capitalization currently stands at about $1.46 billion, supported by 966 gold bars weighing 11,693.4 kilograms. Sponsored Digital Gold Rush Pushes Tether’s XAUt Toward $1.5 Billion The firm said the token’s total minted supply amounts to 375,572.25 ounces, of which 261,961.71 ounces—worth roughly $1.01 billion—are in circulation, while 113,610.54 ounces remain available for sale. Tether XAUt Token Supply. Source: Tether The token’s market value rise mirrors gold’s record-breaking rally. Indeed, spot gold price recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,896.49, marking its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Market analysts attribute this climb to investors seeking safety amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and mounting expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. As gold prices soar, digital representations like XAUt have benefited from parallel demand. Investors increasingly view tokenized gold as a more liquid, accessible alternative to traditional holdings. Sponsored Consequently, Tether Gold has appreciated by nearly 46% over the past year and 10% in the past month, earning it a place among the world’s 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Tether to Deepen Gold Strategy Tether’s ambitions in tokenized assets extend well beyond XAUt’s market performance. The USDT issuer is reportedly working to raise at least $200 million for a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) focused on tokenized gold. On this venture, it is partnering with Antalpha, a firm linked to Bitcoin hardware maker Bitmain. Sponsored According to the report, the DATCO will hold Tether’s XAUt tokens and open the door for broader institutional participation in tokenized gold. Meanwhile, this venture builds on a series of earlier collaborations between Tether and Antalpha. In June, Tether acquired…
Movement
MOVE$0.113-3.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013507-0.48%
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,895.35+0.28%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:01
Share
Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Solana koers staat momenteel rond $229. Op weekbasis steeg de koers met 12,72%. Het all-time high ligt op $294. De bulls bleven de afgelopen weken actief rond $180 tot $200, waardoor dit bereik nog steeds een stevige basis vormt. Kan de Solana koers binnenkort genoeg kracht tonen om opnieuw richting $253 te bewegen? Solana koers: de technische zones blijven bepalend Het prijsverloop laat zien dat de bulls en bears elkaar rond vaste zones blijven treffen. Tussen $180 en $200 duwen de bulls de koers telkens omhoog. Deze herhaalde steun geeft het Solana netwerk een stabiele basis. De weerstand ligt hoger, rond $253 en $260. Een wekelijkse candle boven $260 kan de consolidatie doorbreken. Vanuit daar wijzen de Fibonacci extensies op koersdoelen rond $350 en mogelijk richting $520. Deze methode berekent toekomstige niveaus door eerdere bewegingen te vermenigvuldigen, waardoor handelaren inzicht krijgen in potentiële uitbreidingen. Zolang de Solana koers rond $229 blijft handelen, ligt de focus op de prijszone tussen $200 en $260. A weekly close above $260 could ignite a Solana $SOL bull rally to $520. pic.twitter.com/ZfkD2gcaHV — Ali (@ali_charts) October 3, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); De SOL liquidity schuift van long- naar shortposities Een recente daling kwam voort uit een liquiditeitsschok. Overmatig gebruik van leverage door longposities gaf marketmakers de kans om miljarden aan SOL posities te liquideren. Dat zorgde voor een snelle terugval naar lagere niveaus. If you wondered why $SOL had such amazing pullback. Very simple. Degens MAX long Solana. MM dumped it all the way down and grabbed billions. Now the shorts liquidity is above us. God willing pic.twitter.com/th4kH5mi3o — Crypto Seth (@seth_fin) October 3, 2025 Na deze reset stapelen de shorts zich nu juist boven de huidige Solana koers op. Dit betekent dat een doorbraak omhoog veel shortposities kan dwingen te sluiten. Dat mechanisme staat bekend als een short squeeze en kan rallies versnellen doordat de bears worden gedwongen om terug te kopen. Het verschil in liquiditeit fungeert zo als brandstof voor een nieuwe impuls. $253 blijft het kortetermijn kantelpunt voor SOL Op kortere tijdframes ligt de nadruk voor de SOL prijs op $253. Hier strandden meerdere pogingen van de Solana koers om hoger te sluiten. Crypto-analist Crypto Tony stelt dat een duidelijke candle boven dit niveau ruimte biedt richting $280 tot $300. Met de actuele SOL koers rond $229 is dat niveau nog niet in zicht, waardoor consolidatie voorlopig het overheersende beeld blijft. $SOL / $USD – Update Your safest long is a reclaim of $253. Then it is show time pic.twitter.com/njBedixCFx — Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) October 3, 2025 On-chain Solana signalen versterken de fundamentele basis Naast de prijsactie geeft de on-chain data een sterk signaal. Het stablecoin aanbod binnen Solana heeft een all-time high bereikt. Dit betekent dat steeds meer liquiditeit het netwerk binnenstroomt. Stablecoins vormen vaak het startpunt voor handel en DeFi activiteiten. Solana ATH in stablecoins onchain pic.twitter.com/K3SAwAFYeB — mert | helius.dev (@0xMert_) October 3, 2025 Meer stablecoins in omloop binnen het ecosysteem verhogen de kapitaal efficiëntie. Dit maakt het eenvoudiger om handel, leningen en liquiditeitspools te voeden. In eerdere SOL cycli liep een stijging in stablecoinreserves vaak vooruit op een bredere koersstijging. Dat wijst op vertrouwen van investeerders dat het Solana netwerk verdere groei kan opvangen. Lange termijn patroon met oplopende druk Op de lange termijn vormt de Solana koers al vier jaar een grote ascending triangle. Dit is een patroon waarbij hogere bodems blijven terugkeren terwijl de weerstand horizontaal blijft. Zo ontstaat een wig die spanning opbouwt. De bovenkant van dit patroon ligt rond $260 tot $270. Elke poging om dit niveau te doorbreken, vergroot de kans dat de opgebouwde druk zich ontlaadt. Technisch gezien is dit een van de meest herkenbare patronen voor een opwaartse uitbraak. Als de Solana koers dit niveau overtuigend weet te doorbreken, bevestigt dat dat het vizier op hogere regionen wordt gericht, mogelijk boven $500. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2237-0.84%
Wink
LIKE$0.010373-17.08%
OP
OP$0.721-3.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 01:16
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Top 5 Common Pitfalls in Oracle Cloud Financial Implementations and How to Avoid Them